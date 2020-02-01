Skip to main content
509 Bay Rd, Milford, DE 19963
Today 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of IG Burton BMW

4 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome customer service

by Mandy on 01/02/2020

Had Terri helping us look for a new BMW. She was super helpful and friendly but not too pushy. We knew we weren't ready to purchase at the moment just looking but when we are ready we will definitely be returning to see Terri!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Big Help

by ChrisH on 09/30/2019

I just wanted to take a minute to shout out Teri for all her help the other day at the dealership. She took her time with helping me trying to figure out what I wanted exactly. Unfortunately I can't make it work right now, but when the time comes, I know who I'll come back to. She did a great job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buyer Beware of buying a car from IG Burton

by Mark23451 on 11/30/2015

Bought a vehicle from IG Burton with a history of service issues not disclosed even when asked in person and in writing. Be very wary of buying a car from this dealer.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

IG BURTON MB, BMW

by melsdad on 12/09/2009

We have bought or leased 4 cars from both of these dealers over the last 20 years.We have had this dealer maintain 2 other vehicles. Always a pleasant, courteous, quality experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
69 cars in stock
20 new25 used24 certified pre-owned
i.g. Burton treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Let us introduce you to our staff, show you some of our special vehicle offers, and take you through our complete line of new and pre-owned inventory. We can help you find exactly what you are looking for. We know your time is valuable, and we are sure you will find our site a fast and convenient way to research and find a vehicle that's right for you.

We're actively involved in the Milford, Seaford, Lewes, Smyrna, DE & Berlin, MD communities. We also handle fleet services for local police departments as well as school bus services for schools all over Delmarva.
We've been in business for over 110 years and we pride ourselves on providing customers with a quick and transparent sales and service experience.
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Customer Lounge Area
After Hours Drop-Off

