First i have to say i brought my first ford ever there and my experience was great, well at least i thought it was. I then purchased my 2nd car a year later and dealt with a salesrep name Steve *(i think that was his name) but long story short i need my car cleaned several times a week because of the business i am in and i need to uphold a nice clean image for my customers. Well they told me that i can get a car wash for FREE as many times as i want so i said ok this is GREAT and i could actually spend more money on a better car because i would be saving money on car washes. So i had my car washed several times and they do not let you do it they take it and do it (Hmmm shady ) so then it comes back and i never smelled the cleaned smell nor did i see any residual of soap so when it came time for a review from corp i wrote this down. The next time i took it for a wash the salerep looked pissed because of what i said and when i confronted him on it he said oh no i am not mad at al [non-permissible content removed] so my son had placed a hidden camera in the car and recorded this transaction and it would so happen that as he was driving the car to the hidden car wash that we are not allowed to drive he runs into another saleman and opens my window and he starts talking to the other rep saying "This is the guy that wrote the complaint and said i also am the customer the brings my [non-permissible content removed] car every damn day and other words were mentioned about me but its not important. He then says to the other rep that i wrote in the letter about not using soap and the sale rep that is outside my car talking to steve says "Well he is right we do not use soap" So if i wanted to rinse my car i could do that my damn self - They lie and cheat customers DO NOT BUY YOUR CAR HERE!!!! Read more