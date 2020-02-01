Customer Reviews of IG Burton BMW
Awesome customer service
by 01/02/2020on
Had Terri helping us look for a new BMW. She was super helpful and friendly but not too pushy. We knew we weren't ready to purchase at the moment just looking but when we are ready we will definitely be returning to see Terri!
Big Help
by 09/30/2019on
I just wanted to take a minute to shout out Teri for all her help the other day at the dealership. She took her time with helping me trying to figure out what I wanted exactly. Unfortunately I can't make it work right now, but when the time comes, I know who I'll come back to. She did a great job.
Buyer Beware of buying a car from IG Burton
by 11/30/2015on
Bought a vehicle from IG Burton with a history of service issues not disclosed even when asked in person and in writing. Be very wary of buying a car from this dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
IG BURTON MB, BMW
by 12/09/2009on
We have bought or leased 4 cars from both of these dealers over the last 20 years.We have had this dealer maintain 2 other vehicles. Always a pleasant, courteous, quality experience.
