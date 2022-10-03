5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

If you want a new Nissan, RUN don’t walk to Bruce Bennett Nissan! As soon as you walk in the door, you are instantly greeted warmly and made to feel like part of their family. I went with my elderly Mother-in-Law this past Saturday to get her a new Sentra to replace her Sentra coming off of a lease. She only has a fixed income and we were a little concerned about her ability to get a new car considering the shortage and other Covid fallout. All of those concerns went out the window when we met Tania! Tania is just a breath of fresh air and a ray of sunshine. She is an amazing saleswoman. She showed us the car that my MIL was interested in and the many color choices. She explained all of the new and improved features of the car since it was recently redesigned. Tania knows her stuff! Realizing that my MIL had difficulty walking, she brought the cars right to the door for her test drive which was super sweet. My MIL LOVED the car and I think that hardest part of this whole transaction was picking a color! This dealership has a lot of inventory whereas other dealerships closer to our home did not. Tania was so helpful and positive during every step of the car buying process. Tania’s attention to detail and truly warm personality is a winning combination. Once my MIL was set on a color, we were introduced to Kurt, the Finance manager. Now, I have worked with many auto finance managers in several dealerships and they always seem disheveled and disorganized. Not Kurt! His office was so welcoming! Kurt is so knowledgeable about every step of the process and made a usually daunting process for an elderly lady on a fixed income, easy as pie. He understood that she was a great Nissan customer and helped her to get all of the paperwork completed quickly. Ting, the Sales Manager, is a wonderful man. While working through the deal with my MIL, he made every effort to make sure we received the best customer service and best price for her trade. He truly went above and beyond for us and we appreciated it. Ting definitely seems to love his job and the people that he works with. You can always sense when people enjoy working together. You can tell that he has the customer’s best interests as his highest priority. I cannot say enough about how much Bruce Bennett Nissan impressed me! From the minute we stepped into the dealership until we were driving out of the lot. All of the employees were professional and always had a smile. They even had free BBQ that day! In the lobby they have all kinds of complimentary refreshments and plenty of seating for customers. Since we are getting into Fall now, the dealership was festively decorated with Halloween decorations and other fall décor. This just made the place fun from the get go. We knew as soon as we arrived that THIS was OUR new Nissan dealership from now on! We live about 40 minutes away from Wilton CT but it was well worth the trip to have had such an amazingly positive experience. Read more