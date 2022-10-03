Bruce Bennett Nissan
Mechanics don't know what they are doing
by 03/10/2022on
Bringing car back for the same issue for 4th time in past 2 years. Each time, the mechanic says he doesn't know what's wrong with it, then makes a minor adjustment and it runs fine for 6 months. Had to open a Nissan Consumer Affairs case.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
One of a Kind Dealership!
by 09/26/2021on
If you want a new Nissan, RUN don’t walk to Bruce Bennett Nissan! As soon as you walk in the door, you are instantly greeted warmly and made to feel like part of their family. I went with my elderly Mother-in-Law this past Saturday to get her a new Sentra to replace her Sentra coming off of a lease. She only has a fixed income and we were a little concerned about her ability to get a new car considering the shortage and other Covid fallout. All of those concerns went out the window when we met Tania! Tania is just a breath of fresh air and a ray of sunshine. She is an amazing saleswoman. She showed us the car that my MIL was interested in and the many color choices. She explained all of the new and improved features of the car since it was recently redesigned. Tania knows her stuff! Realizing that my MIL had difficulty walking, she brought the cars right to the door for her test drive which was super sweet. My MIL LOVED the car and I think that hardest part of this whole transaction was picking a color! This dealership has a lot of inventory whereas other dealerships closer to our home did not. Tania was so helpful and positive during every step of the car buying process. Tania’s attention to detail and truly warm personality is a winning combination. Once my MIL was set on a color, we were introduced to Kurt, the Finance manager. Now, I have worked with many auto finance managers in several dealerships and they always seem disheveled and disorganized. Not Kurt! His office was so welcoming! Kurt is so knowledgeable about every step of the process and made a usually daunting process for an elderly lady on a fixed income, easy as pie. He understood that she was a great Nissan customer and helped her to get all of the paperwork completed quickly. Ting, the Sales Manager, is a wonderful man. While working through the deal with my MIL, he made every effort to make sure we received the best customer service and best price for her trade. He truly went above and beyond for us and we appreciated it. Ting definitely seems to love his job and the people that he works with. You can always sense when people enjoy working together. You can tell that he has the customer’s best interests as his highest priority. I cannot say enough about how much Bruce Bennett Nissan impressed me! From the minute we stepped into the dealership until we were driving out of the lot. All of the employees were professional and always had a smile. They even had free BBQ that day! In the lobby they have all kinds of complimentary refreshments and plenty of seating for customers. Since we are getting into Fall now, the dealership was festively decorated with Halloween decorations and other fall décor. This just made the place fun from the get go. We knew as soon as we arrived that THIS was OUR new Nissan dealership from now on! We live about 40 minutes away from Wilton CT but it was well worth the trip to have had such an amazingly positive experience.
Worst experience. Can't say politely what I really want!
by 09/10/2021on
People like GM Jason Reis and Salesperson Hazem Mohamed (Sam) are the reason the industry is loosing its faith on car dealers. I was on the end of my car lease and opted to buyout my Nissan Rouge. I went to Bruce Bennett where I’ve been buying and leasing my cars since 1994 - We agreed on the buyout price, so Hazem Mohamed (sales) signed a Purchase Order with the price we agreed upon. I sent it to my bank and the bank wrote a check with the amount appearing on the Purchase Order to Bruce Bennett Nissan. When I arrived at Bruce Bennett to finalize the buyout, they told me they couldn’t honor what they had agreed (signed Purchase Order) and in order to make the sell they need $1.170 more of we had previously agreed. So I was very upset and left. Couple hours later I got a call from Jason Reis, trying to convince me that the difference was my Property Tax - I called Nissan Motor Acceptance and they informed that My property tax was $384.98 and it was already included on my final buyout price - So neither Jason or Hazem could explain why they were charging me more than what we agreed. I decide to go to another Car Dealer, Middletown Nissan, where I was able to buyout my vehicle for less than the amount on the first Purchased Order agreed with Bruce Bennett. Ironic both dealers are owned by the same group, what makes me to believe that the problem is not the dealer, but the people working here. So in this processes I had to apply for a new loan, spend money extending my lease for another month and my credit history was affected. I will never recommend to anybody to do any business with Bruce Bennett Nissan, I already reported them to Nissan Consumer Affairs, State Consumer Affairs and this scam will be told to as many people I can find.
Buyer Beware
by 08/30/2021on
UNETHICAL PRICE GOUGING GM JASON REIS - Went into facilitate a lease buyout and was told that I needed to pay the dealership for wheel locks and vin etching at $590 as it’s required by the State. I already have vin etching and wheel locks, and was told I had to pay the dealership anyway. When I challenged the price and advised I would report to the state of CT and Nissan Motor Acceptance Corp, the Dealership cancelled the deal even though I had all the paperwork ready and check in hand. Absolutely horrible customer service, experience, and waste of time!!!
[non-permissible content removed]!! DISHONESTY!
by 07/14/2021on
A 17k used Nissan Altima they have advertised will cost you 22k when they are done adding extra fees lol yes 22k lol this dealer is the lowest form of dishonesty in my opinion just total dishonesty. They told me they can’t sell me the car for 17k as advertised because the trade in value is 22k and they would be taking a loss lol well why Do you have it advertised for 17k ????? Rip off Oh they also want you to pay for the car to be detailed after you buy it Lol
Define “DISHONEST”
by 12/14/2020on
Bruce Bennett Nissan... They tried to charge thousands in extra fees, starting with the factory warranty. They wanted us to finance instead of pay cash so they would get a “kickback”. Run to County Line or Yorktown Nissan!!!
New lease
by 10/02/2020on
Samantha Melendez and John Novak were super helpful. They gave me all the info I needed to choose my car within my budget. They were very friendly and made for a very pleasant shopping experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Experience and Service
by 05/08/2017on
Bruce Bennett is horrible. I don't recommend anyone to buy a car from them. I was sold a car which I was told it was certified. That was a lie. I then was told it had extended warranty when I purchased and took it in one day for service and I have no warranty. I was also told upon purchasing it came from the owner and it was in good condition and I had nothing to worry about. I have took my car in numerous times because of the different lights that come on and they do nothing but reset the codes. I spoke to the GM and the only thing she did was try to compare it to when someone gets sick. I handed them a check for $16,000 to only get lied to.The transmission should not have went already and they should of been willing to assist which the GM had nothing but an attitude. The sales crew there lie just to make a sale. The service department will have you keep coming back just to keep charging you. STAY AWAY. If your going to use Nissan try a different location. They sold me a lemon. The service guy says there were codes from the past before I purchased.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
nice place to get your produce looks like a truck but its a lemon
by 01/11/2010on
hi after buying a new nissan truck titan with a nice red snow plow get home and find plow should not be on truck as per nissan north america so the gave me my money back for the plow leaving me with a plow truck that you can not plow with and the 108 miles on it when i purchesed it was from plowing ther dealer ship yard last winter nice rip off place
out of round tires and rims
by 12/24/2009on
hi after buying a 2009 titan it needed service and in to see bob furman smiled a lot but had no fix for my shimmies or trans shifting problems with a smile but it bid not fix it and back again for shaking still no fix then todd bennett took a ride and drove the truck and next trip they putt two new tires on ops still shaking so off to town fair tire check the balance to find the tires are out of round and or wheels are bad ???? and it was sold to me with a plow factory says no so they gave me my $$$$ for the plow and let me keep it oh boy a plow with a truck you cant use it on thanks tony bonadies
Bruce Bennett Nissan, Wilton CT ---Bad Experience
by 08/29/2008on
Went to pick up new car today from Bruce Bennett Nissan and ended up leaving empty handed. I had put down $500 and came in with a bank check for over $20k. Things were weird from the start - my salesman wasn't there, the cover guy was busy, etc. We were told we would look at the car, make sure it was ok then hand over the check. We never saw the car and they asked for the check and wanted us to sign a bill of sale - making the deposit nonrefundable. We refused and insisted on seeing the car. They took us to see it but it was locked and we couldn't get inside - went to do the paper work with suspicions raised and guess what? It's got over 300 miles on it - in spite of us telling the salesman when we ordered; no demo's, no salesman take-home cars. We specifically told them we would only take a new car if it had less than 20 miles on it. Bruce Bennett's salesman assured us that that would not be a problem as they would be swapping with a local dealer. The VIN also did not match the order sheet - so I am thinking they tried to bait and switch, give us a rental, demo or lemon recycle. Again, they said they needed to swap w/another dealer but for Pete's sake..... Washington DC is 300 miles away from Bruce Bennett Nissan in Wilton, CT. I don't think they went that far and if they did why not disclose it? Some definitions of a "new" car is anything thats never been titled but the rule of thumb is less than 100 miles and federal disclosure is less than 300 miles. See paragraph #4: [violative content deleted] Deal is off - the reaction of the sales staff convinces me that something was up - and they couldn't have handled it worse. Bruce Bennett was on the floor and greeted me when I came in but when I asked to see him after I found the milage issue - he wasn't available.
2008 NISSAN ROGUE
by 11/29/2007on
We have purchased cars from Bruce Bennett Nissan and used Bruce Bennett Nissan's service department for ten years. They have always been honest and straight forward with us. In addition, we have found our Nissan cars to be very reliable. The experience during this purchase was no different from previous experiences.
An execellent buying experience
by 11/29/2007on
From my first contact with Bruce Bennett's Internet Sales Department, my experience with this dealership was excellent. Before I even set foot in the door of the dealership, my questions were answered quickly and honestly. When I arrived at the dealership and met the Internet and Floor Sales Reps face-to-face I was treated professionally, courteously and fairly; no pressure or misleading promises. Even though the precise car of my dreams wasn't on their lot, they located it and got it to me in a very short time. I am very happy with my new car and the entire purchasing experience was enjoyable. I feel that going forward I can freely contact the people at Bruce Bennett, and I will be treated warmly and with respect.
[violative content removed] & [violative content removed]
by 10/21/2007on
Zero stars. Ordered a Nissan Quest SE with options dealer said would arrive in 2 days. Car finally arrived after weeks without several options ordered AND paid for. Car had over 200 miles on it with scratches on the outside and inside. Dealer will try to sell you everything and the kitchen sink, rip you off on financing by charging a MUCH higher interest rate and will add other charges such as VIN etching (never done on car) and dealer conveyance. They want you to sign just for a quote. When I said I didnt want it they refused to give back my $500.0 deposit. A bad experience all around and I am so happy I saw through their charade and DID NOT buy a car from them. Dont be fooled by their Nissan Ratings theyre [violative content removed]. Buyer beware!!
