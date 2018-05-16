Honda of Westport
Customer Reviews of Honda of Westport
This dealership is complete total fraud.
by 05/16/2018on
If you buying a car from this dealership, please be careful and do your own research don't trust them with anything. Sold me a car and the car transmission went within four months. After that they sold me $9000 car for 12800 and said they give a $4000 for my car. This car is 2012 whereas same car 2015 model is for 14299 in another dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Poor service after purchase
by 06/03/2017on
Bought a brand new car with lifetime warranty but now can not get follow through from dealership on anything pertaining to service on lifetime warranty. Do not purchase unless you want to waste your money.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
6 stars
by 01/29/2016on
Very proffesianal I was in and out in couple of hours with a very good deal. Evan the owner of place is a fantastic person and all people was very proffesianal and friendly . I give in my old Subaru and got a new one cross trek subaru and there place give me the deal of my life.. WAY TO GO WESTPORT HONDA GOOD JOB
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Well worth the trp!
by 03/08/2015on
This is my sixth Honda and I love my crosstown but this review is not about the car, it's about the dealership. I have to say, I have never had a better experience. Everyone at Honda of Westport went out of their way to treat me like family. Not only did they give me the best price on my new car and trade in but they called,me back two weeks later with the news that they were able to negotiate a better finance rate with Honda on my behalf! I drove over 40 miles past three other dealerships, one less than a half mile from my home, to this Dan Perkins store to find happy honest employees who made buying a car easy! Thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Not to be Trusted
by 08/13/2014on
Went to lease a Honda. The "deal" was changed three times while I was there. After signing the OK they again changed their mind and wanted another $2,000 toward the lease. I'll go to Boston before I go there again.
2014 Honda Accord Sport
by 06/10/2014on
My wife and I had a great experience with Nick S. Everyone there made us feel really welcome and answered all of our questions. The process was quick and easy. Thank you guys for making it easy and listening to your customers!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honest salespeople!
by 05/05/2014on
Love my CRV Just bought a CRV from Honda of Westport and my husband and I couldn't be happier. Matt P. gave us the best price around, and I checked all over Fairfield and Westchester counties. No pressure at all, no haggling. Most of it done by email. I told him what I wanted and what I could afford. Not only was the price great, but Danny, the sales manager made sure I left happy with the entire transaction. He made us feel like VIPs and he went the extra mile for us. I know we got a great deal!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
How to Lose a Customer
by 09/03/2013on
Just pulled my car from a service appointment before it could get started. I scheduled the appointment last week and wanted to use the waiting time to look at FITs with my former salesman, Mr X. When scheduling the service, I learned that Mr X generally does not come in until 12.30... but was told he would come in for an appointment. I called and left a message for Mr X, explaining that I was looking for a used FIT. Mr X left a return message saying he would be in on the weekend - but I had made it clear (I thought) that I'd be in on Tuesday at 10.30a. On Tuesday morning, I dropped my car with the service desk and went around the corner to his desk --- but no Mr X. No message. I stood around waiting for about 5 minutes before someone noticed no one was helping me. I explained and the individual called someone (Mr X?) but then referred me to "Mr Y" to help me in the interim. I explained I was looking to buy a used FIT, automatic. He looked at his sheet and said there was one in Bridgeport but it would take about 45 minutes to bring it down to Westport. It was a [2011?] with low mileage trading with a 17 handle ($17k). I said don't bother, it is not in my price range. "Mr Y" wanted to know my price range and I explained that I was interested in looking at 2009s and 2010s and had a target price of a 12 handle. He immediately challenged me, and nearly insulted me for thinking such a price was possible. (REALLY? Interesting that US News has the FIT as it's number one choice of Used Cars for under 12,000: [HTML removed] Also, Edmunds put their "True Market Value" of a 2009 below $12k ) Mr Y unhelpfully added "Well if you find any in that price range please bring them to me!" [I don't need or want sarcasm from someone with whom I'm trying to build a relationship of trust.] I explained that there was one in Danbury right now with a 12 handle. Mr Y then extended his hand and said "Have a good day." I immediately pulled my vehicle from the service department. I won't return. There is no need to be disrespectful to a customer, and while I want to think that Mr X had a good reason not to come in for an appointment, it would have been professional to at least call. With 10 Honda Dealerships within 25 miles, Honda of Westport really had better think hard about customer relationships.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Excellent experience buying a car
by 03/05/2013on
I bought a Honda Pilot from this dealer. The staff in this dealership are very nice. The salesman is very knowledgeable about this car. And the deal is very satisfatory and efficient. I use the price found on Edmund and he accepted immediately. All process is smooth. And I got a car I wanted and my family loves. Plus, the dealer offers lifetime warrenty on engine and power trim, which extends after manufacture warranty.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Used Car Sales Review
by 04/01/2009on
Honda of westport is a good dealership to deal with. Searched for a car, went in to look at the car, offered a lower price than what they were asking, and thankfully enough they took the deal. The deal could have been sealed that day, but cellphone was acting up. Salesman was friendly and was willing to negotiate on the price. By the way his name is George if anyone decides to go here. Finance was also very fast and I was in and out in about 15min.