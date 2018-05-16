1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Just pulled my car from a service appointment before it could get started. I scheduled the appointment last week and wanted to use the waiting time to look at FITs with my former salesman, Mr X. When scheduling the service, I learned that Mr X generally does not come in until 12.30... but was told he would come in for an appointment. I called and left a message for Mr X, explaining that I was looking for a used FIT. Mr X left a return message saying he would be in on the weekend - but I had made it clear (I thought) that I'd be in on Tuesday at 10.30a. On Tuesday morning, I dropped my car with the service desk and went around the corner to his desk --- but no Mr X. No message. I stood around waiting for about 5 minutes before someone noticed no one was helping me. I explained and the individual called someone (Mr X?) but then referred me to "Mr Y" to help me in the interim. I explained I was looking to buy a used FIT, automatic. He looked at his sheet and said there was one in Bridgeport but it would take about 45 minutes to bring it down to Westport. It was a [2011?] with low mileage trading with a 17 handle ($17k). I said don't bother, it is not in my price range. "Mr Y" wanted to know my price range and I explained that I was interested in looking at 2009s and 2010s and had a target price of a 12 handle. He immediately challenged me, and nearly insulted me for thinking such a price was possible. (REALLY? Interesting that US News has the FIT as it's number one choice of Used Cars for under 12,000: [HTML removed] Also, Edmunds put their "True Market Value" of a 2009 below $12k ) Mr Y unhelpfully added "Well if you find any in that price range please bring them to me!" [I don't need or want sarcasm from someone with whom I'm trying to build a relationship of trust.] I explained that there was one in Danbury right now with a 12 handle. Mr Y then extended his hand and said "Have a good day." I immediately pulled my vehicle from the service department. I won't return. There is no need to be disrespectful to a customer, and while I want to think that Mr X had a good reason not to come in for an appointment, it would have been professional to at least call. With 10 Honda Dealerships within 25 miles, Honda of Westport really had better think hard about customer relationships. Read more