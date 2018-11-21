sales Rating

i went to george harte nissan with my pre-order for a 2013 altima and a 2008 wrangler as a trade-in. first Kelvin Davis, Sales Manager, low balled the value of my trade-in by over $4000 thinking i was a sucker (i know the value of my jeep). i walked out of the dealership. the next day i recieved a phone call evaluating how my experience was at george harte nissan and i told them about the offer i recieved for my jeep and how insulted i was. within an hour Kelvin Davis calls me and asked me if i can come back to talk about my trade-in again. this time Kelvin offered a price that was almost fair. if my wife and i were not so interested in the new altima i still would have not considered it. reluctantly i accepted the offer and put a down payment on the altima. now the worst part of all of this is Kevin Davis's behavior. This man is extremely rude and pushy, he will interupt and speak over you constantly. when you do get a moment to speak he walks away. there was one moment that my wife and i were asked to wait at one of the tables in their showroom, after a couple of minutes my wife looked over and saw Mr. Kelvin Davis standing outside next to a cupcake truck eating a cupcake while we are still waiting inside. That evening my wife and i talk about our experience at george harte and how disgusted we were with the down right rude and disrespectful behavior of Kelvin Davis and we decided that this dealership does not deserve our buisness and we would cancel the order and go to a different dealer. george harte has to this point provided no service for us so we were entitled to a refund of our deposit. when we called george harte to cancel the order Kelvin Davis answered the phone and i told him to cancel the order, refund my deposit and release my pre-order for the 2013 altima that i am interested in (the pre-order cost $50 online). he asked why and i told him how we did not appriciate the type of treatment my wife and i recieved from him. WOW! did that bring out some true colors in Kelvin. after that i could not get 2 words in. anytime i tried to say anything at all Kelvin would just interupt and talk over everything i tried to say. he said that he would not sign off on the refund of my depost, that i am entitled to, and hung up on me. if i hung up on a customer at my job i would not have a job to go back to. next, my wife and i contacted the better buisness bureau. a couple of days later we recieved phone calls of apologie from other people at george harte not Kelvin Davis (i guess he doesnt do apologies) and we recieved our deposit back, all we were waiting for now was for george harte to release the pre-order of our altima so i can go to another dealership. after about 2 weeks of waiting i got an email that my pre-order was canceled. Kelvin Davis and george harte cancelled my order without my permission to spite me for contacting the BBB. fortunately we have been in contact with nissan corporate during this entire proccess along with another dealer that has been very good to me and my wife. Fortunately nissan corporate has reinstated my pre-order and hopefully are doing something about the way george harte and their managers treat people. my recomendation - AVOID GEORGE HARTE NISSAN AS IF IT WAS THE PLAGUE !!! if you enjoy being treated like something that you would find on the bottom of your shoe at a dog park, go see Kelvin Davis - Sale Manager. This [non-permissible content removed] has no problem telling you to "be a man", but he himself cant "man up" when he knows he has done wrong. This dealership will try to screw you over at every turn and encourages their managers to do so. Read more