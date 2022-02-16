Westbrook Toyota
Customer Reviews of Westbrook Toyota
Great buying experience at Westbrook Toyota!
by 02/16/2022on
I thought Dennis and the whole team were amazing and helpful. While there is clearly a shortage of inventory they helped me buy a car that meets my needs and I love!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
No hassle
by 11/29/2021on
Staff members were all very polite. The service was speedy. I was able to wait in the on site waiting area.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Professional staff, inviting dealership and high quality work.
by 07/28/2021on
Professional staff, inviting dealership and fine work. The experience is never disappointing. The work is always done as scheduled, and I always leave knowing exactly what was done and why.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Prompt service time
by 07/03/2021on
Prompt service - car taken in for service with little delay. Explained recommended service and answered my questions. Facility was pleasant and clean. Nice waiting room.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great service
by 06/16/2021on
Prompt, courteous, knowledgeable and efficient . Go here for all my service needs when back in Connecticut. Recommend them highly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Oil Change
by 05/30/2021on
Great service, nice facility, prompt. Erin was awesome, as usual.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Toyota Sienna fuel pump recall service
by 05/23/2021on
Expected a 3 hour wait for the Sienna fuel pump recall fix but it took only 1.5 hours. Waiting area comfortable, uncrowded.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Another amazing visit!
by 03/09/2021on
Once you enter the website, it is easy to make service appointments. The waiting area is comfortable, and I always get thorough explanations of issues found.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Super Toyota Dealer
by 02/20/2021on
We liked everything about our experience. Friendly helpful staff and the work done was done in a timely manner. Our next vehicle will be bought at your dealership for sure.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Approachable and courteous sales
by 01/04/2021on
Joyce was Approachable, easy to work with, no pressure felt. She found the exact car we wanted. Sales team was all very up front and reasonable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great service
by 10/11/2020on
Service was quick everything was explained to me , very happy with all I spoke too .will definitely come back .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good inventory, reasonable prices
by 08/11/2020on
Mr. Santos was friendly, knowledgeable, responsive and forthright.. I feel I got a good vehicle for a fair price and so far the experience has been very positive. The gentleman that worked with from finance was also very knowledgeable and easy to work with.. I have high hopes for the vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellent Ezperience
by 06/12/2020on
Everyone was very easy to work with and went out of their way to help me make a decision without any pressure.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
New RAV4 Hybrid Purchase
by 03/23/2020on
Appreciate help offered by sales (Stacy Coleman) and business manager. Including time spent reviewing car's features upon delivery. Found process straightforward. Will definitely service new RAV4 at Westbrook Toyota.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Westbrook Toyota Ct
by 02/14/2020on
Excellent Customer service.Dan sales is excellent .He had the patience to show us any vehicle we were interested in.large inventory.Easy access of of interstate 95
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Loyal and happy customer
by 02/11/2020on
I have been a long-time customer of Westbrook Toyota and have purchased three new cars there since 2008. I like everything about the dealership, the people, the facility, and the confidence I have in the deals I have made and the service I get. I'm a loyal customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fair price
by 01/24/2020on
I was was quoted a fair price quickly. I didn't need to do the " I have to talk to my manager dance".
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Awesome Dealler with A++++ Service & People
by 01/16/2020on
Everyone is very friendly and personable. the experience is one of honesty and trust. I have been a loyal customer of Westbrook Toyota for over 20 years harkening back to their days in Old Saybrook as Lorensen Toyota.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellent Experience
by 01/06/2020on
Every detail that I discussed with my salesperson, Ross Stands, prior to the sale of my Tacoma 2020 was delivered after the sale. There were no surprises after the delivery of my vehicle. Ross kept me informed during the entire process of ordering a new car and having it delivered as promised.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Service Department
by 12/29/2019on
Customer Service is excellent and the process for scheduling service is convenient. When an unexpected repair took longer than discussed, a car was available to use for the day. The waiting room is comfortable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5000 mile recomended service
by 12/06/2019on
Scheduling on-line was no problem. My service only consisted of a 5000 mile tire rotation and the check of fluids. The car only has approximately 4700 miles on it but I followed through with the recommended tire rotation. No repairs or other services required at the time of this service so nothing more to say.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
