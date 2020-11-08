Good inventory, reasonable prices
by 08/11/2020on
Mr. Santos was friendly, knowledgeable, responsive and forthright.. I feel I got a good vehicle for a fair price and so far the experience has been very positive. The gentleman that worked with from finance was also very knowledgeable and easy to work with.. I have high hopes for the vehicle.
Excellent Ezperience
by 06/12/2020on
Everyone was very easy to work with and went out of their way to help me make a decision without any pressure.
New RAV4 Hybrid Purchase
by 03/23/2020on
Appreciate help offered by sales (Stacy Coleman) and business manager. Including time spent reviewing car's features upon delivery. Found process straightforward. Will definitely service new RAV4 at Westbrook Toyota.
Westbrook Toyota Ct
by 02/14/2020on
Excellent Customer service.Dan sales is excellent .He had the patience to show us any vehicle we were interested in.large inventory.Easy access of of interstate 95
Loyal and happy customer
by 02/11/2020on
I have been a long-time customer of Westbrook Toyota and have purchased three new cars there since 2008. I like everything about the dealership, the people, the facility, and the confidence I have in the deals I have made and the service I get. I'm a loyal customer.
Fair price
by 01/24/2020on
I was was quoted a fair price quickly. I didn't need to do the " I have to talk to my manager dance".
Awesome Dealler with A++++ Service & People
by 01/16/2020on
Everyone is very friendly and personable. the experience is one of honesty and trust. I have been a loyal customer of Westbrook Toyota for over 20 years harkening back to their days in Old Saybrook as Lorensen Toyota.
Excellent Experience
by 01/06/2020on
Every detail that I discussed with my salesperson, Ross Stands, prior to the sale of my Tacoma 2020 was delivered after the sale. There were no surprises after the delivery of my vehicle. Ross kept me informed during the entire process of ordering a new car and having it delivered as promised.
Service Department
by 12/29/2019on
Customer Service is excellent and the process for scheduling service is convenient. When an unexpected repair took longer than discussed, a car was available to use for the day. The waiting room is comfortable.
5000 mile recomended service
by 12/06/2019on
Scheduling on-line was no problem. My service only consisted of a 5000 mile tire rotation and the check of fluids. The car only has approximately 4700 miles on it but I followed through with the recommended tire rotation. No repairs or other services required at the time of this service so nothing more to say.
top notch
by 12/05/2019on
convenient and personable service; ready to explain and clarify recommended services as described by technicians; will further have technicians explain further as needed
Best Toyota Dealer in the Area
by 11/18/2019on
I love your mission statement. I love your personnel who are very professional, courteous, and friendly. The maintenance work is always on time. And most important, I trust Westbrook Toyota.
A plus Dealership
by 11/08/2019on
Everyone was courteous, genuine, knowledgeable an helpful. All my questions were answered promptly, the overall experience at this dealership was great. All these positives lead me to make the decision to purchase my RAV4 from Westbrook Toyota
Great experience
by 10/28/2019on
Joshua, Jose, Jamie, and John (the 4 J’s) were all terrific! Particularly Jose. The process of trading in and buying couldn’t have been smoother
Westbrook Toyota Connecticut
by 08/20/2019on
I love this dealership. They are straight forward and very honest. They were knowledgeable about every car. Westbrook Toyota staff, Jason was the salesman and Patrick jullerine were like family to me. I have already told several friends to check them out. I have bought many cars but this dealership get 5 star from me.
Great service!Fair prices
by 08/13/2019on
Customer service has been excellent.The process is very quick. Facilities in waiting area are good.Decent inventory with fair prices.I bought 2019 certified camry and I must they keep vehicle in good condition and clean too
Lots of smiling faces.
by 08/08/2019on
Everyone was very helpful i the process of leasing a car.Joyce answered all of my questions and made herself available to me as needed.
great service
by 07/28/2019on
friendly, polite, effective, clear. very positive experience. The staff were incredibly efficient from drop off to pick up. Everything they considered doing with my vehicle was discussed with me first with options.
Excellent new car buying experience.
by 06/25/2019on
This was my best new car buying experience yet. My purchase involved a trade-in, financing, and special ordering the exact vehicle I wanted. Westbrook Toyota (with special kudos to Jose Espinosa, Jamie Santos and Patrick Juliarine) treated me very well ... the pricing was very fair, I never felt rushed or pushed to buy something I didn't want. The delivery experience was very thorough and complete. Jamie Santos took the time to carefully explain all the new features of the RAV4 Hybrid Limited Edition and Patrick, the Business Manager, was very helpful in helping me choose the best extended service contract for my needs.
happy
by 04/09/2019on
service was on time , well priced everything was explained , car was clean.
3/4 good
by 02/15/2019on
I liked that I didn't have to go through the drama and pretentious b.s. typical at a car dealership. Stacy and Rick were professional and helpful, and in the end we had a deal I was happy with. I was reluctant to buy out of state (I live in NY), but it wasn't difficult. Westbrook Toyota (Stacy & Rick) gave me a better deal than my local dealer. But, the really bad part was the finance person. For this awful experience, I said 3 of 4 stars, or three quarters good. (like good ambiance, appetizer, main course, horrible dessert). He tried to make feel like a fool for not accepting his offers. When I asked not to give me stories of what "smart people" do, he became enraged and threw papers and his Ipad around. I politely had been declining his numerous offers, but at that point I told him I was walking out since I wasn't going to take his abuse.
