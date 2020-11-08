sales Rating

I liked that I didn't have to go through the drama and pretentious b.s. typical at a car dealership. Stacy and Rick were professional and helpful, and in the end we had a deal I was happy with. I was reluctant to buy out of state (I live in NY), but it wasn't difficult. Westbrook Toyota (Stacy & Rick) gave me a better deal than my local dealer. But, the really bad part was the finance person. For this awful experience, I said 3 of 4 stars, or three quarters good. (like good ambiance, appetizer, main course, horrible dessert). He tried to make feel like a fool for not accepting his offers. When I asked not to give me stories of what "smart people" do, he became enraged and threw papers and his Ipad around. I politely had been declining his numerous offers, but at that point I told him I was walking out since I wasn't going to take his abuse. Read more