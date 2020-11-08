Westbrook Toyota

80 Flat Rock Pl, Westbrook, CT 06498
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
7:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
7:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
7:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
7:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
7:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
7:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Westbrook Toyota

4.9
Overall Rating
(23)
Recommend: Yes (23) No (0)
sales Rating

Good inventory, reasonable prices

by Steven on 08/11/2020

Mr. Santos was friendly, knowledgeable, responsive and forthright.. I feel I got a good vehicle for a fair price and so far the experience has been very positive. The gentleman that worked with from finance was also very knowledgeable and easy to work with.. I have high hopes for the vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

1 Comments

sales Rating

Excellent Ezperience

by Deb on 06/12/2020

Everyone was very easy to work with and went out of their way to help me make a decision without any pressure.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

New RAV4 Hybrid Purchase

by Herbert on 03/23/2020

Appreciate help offered by sales (Stacy Coleman) and business manager. Including time spent reviewing car's features upon delivery. Found process straightforward. Will definitely service new RAV4 at Westbrook Toyota.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Westbrook Toyota Ct

by Dave on 02/14/2020

Excellent Customer service.Dan sales is excellent .He had the patience to show us any vehicle we were interested in.large inventory.Easy access of of interstate 95

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Loyal and happy customer

by Fred on 02/11/2020

I have been a long-time customer of Westbrook Toyota and have purchased three new cars there since 2008. I like everything about the dealership, the people, the facility, and the confidence I have in the deals I have made and the service I get. I'm a loyal customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Fair price

by William on 01/24/2020

I was was quoted a fair price quickly. I didn't need to do the " I have to talk to my manager dance".

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Awesome Dealler with A++++ Service & People

by Richard on 01/16/2020

Everyone is very friendly and personable. the experience is one of honesty and trust. I have been a loyal customer of Westbrook Toyota for over 20 years harkening back to their days in Old Saybrook as Lorensen Toyota.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Excellent Experience

by John on 01/06/2020

Every detail that I discussed with my salesperson, Ross Stands, prior to the sale of my Tacoma 2020 was delivered after the sale. There were no surprises after the delivery of my vehicle. Ross kept me informed during the entire process of ordering a new car and having it delivered as promised.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service Department

by Jacqueline on 12/29/2019

Customer Service is excellent and the process for scheduling service is convenient. When an unexpected repair took longer than discussed, a car was available to use for the day. The waiting room is comfortable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

5000 mile recomended service

by Paul on 12/06/2019

Scheduling on-line was no problem. My service only consisted of a 5000 mile tire rotation and the check of fluids. The car only has approximately 4700 miles on it but I followed through with the recommended tire rotation. No repairs or other services required at the time of this service so nothing more to say.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

top notch

by Bernadette on 12/05/2019

convenient and personable service; ready to explain and clarify recommended services as described by technicians; will further have technicians explain further as needed

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Best Toyota Dealer in the Area

by Sang on 11/18/2019

I love your mission statement. I love your personnel who are very professional, courteous, and friendly. The maintenance work is always on time. And most important, I trust Westbrook Toyota.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

A plus Dealership

by Sandra on 11/08/2019

Everyone was courteous, genuine, knowledgeable an helpful. All my questions were answered promptly, the overall experience at this dealership was great. All these positives lead me to make the decision to purchase my RAV4 from Westbrook Toyota

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great experience

by Laura on 10/28/2019

Joshua, Jose, Jamie, and John (the 4 J’s) were all terrific! Particularly Jose. The process of trading in and buying couldn’t have been smoother

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Westbrook Toyota Connecticut

by Teresa on 08/20/2019

I love this dealership. They are straight forward and very honest. They were knowledgeable about every car. Westbrook Toyota staff, Jason was the salesman and Patrick jullerine were like family to me. I have already told several friends to check them out. I have bought many cars but this dealership get 5 star from me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great service!Fair prices

by Patel on 08/13/2019

Customer service has been excellent.The process is very quick. Facilities in waiting area are good.Decent inventory with fair prices.I bought 2019 certified camry and I must they keep vehicle in good condition and clean too

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Lots of smiling faces.

by Brenda on 08/08/2019

Everyone was very helpful i the process of leasing a car.Joyce answered all of my questions and made herself available to me as needed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

great service

by Keith on 07/28/2019

friendly, polite, effective, clear. very positive experience. The staff were incredibly efficient from drop off to pick up. Everything they considered doing with my vehicle was discussed with me first with options.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Excellent new car buying experience.

by Carl on 06/25/2019

This was my best new car buying experience yet. My purchase involved a trade-in, financing, and special ordering the exact vehicle I wanted. Westbrook Toyota (with special kudos to Jose Espinosa, Jamie Santos and Patrick Juliarine) treated me very well ... the pricing was very fair, I never felt rushed or pushed to buy something I didn't want. The delivery experience was very thorough and complete. Jamie Santos took the time to carefully explain all the new features of the RAV4 Hybrid Limited Edition and Patrick, the Business Manager, was very helpful in helping me choose the best extended service contract for my needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating
happy

happy

by Susan on 04/09/2019

service was on time , well priced everything was explained , car was clean.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

3/4 good

by George on 02/15/2019

I liked that I didn't have to go through the drama and pretentious b.s. typical at a car dealership. Stacy and Rick were professional and helpful, and in the end we had a deal I was happy with. I was reluctant to buy out of state (I live in NY), but it wasn't difficult. Westbrook Toyota (Stacy & Rick) gave me a better deal than my local dealer. But, the really bad part was the finance person. For this awful experience, I said 3 of 4 stars, or three quarters good. (like good ambiance, appetizer, main course, horrible dessert). He tried to make feel like a fool for not accepting his offers. When I asked not to give me stories of what "smart people" do, he became enraged and threw papers and his Ipad around. I politely had been declining his numerous offers, but at that point I told him I was walking out since I wasn't going to take his abuse.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

