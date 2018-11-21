George Harte Nissan
Customer Reviews of George Harte Nissan
Great People, Great Experience
by 11/21/2018on
My experience here was amazing! I am not a particular fan of dealerships of any kind, however after reading multiple good reviews online and being in need of a lightly used new car, I headed for George Harte Nissan in West Haven. I was met at the door by Eli G. who listened to my needs, showed me several cars and the third one was the charm - exactly what I was looking for in the perfect price range for my budget. Eli went above and beyond to insure I was well taken care of through the process and even went so far as to check in with me a few days after driving my car off the lot to make sure all was well - wow, not even my doctor does that! After choosing my new car, Eli handed me over to Mike M., who not only took care of all aspects of my loan but was able to find one that was reasonable despite some financial challenges on my end. Jay was also great, really nice people all the way around. I was so impressed with my experience and so pleasantly surprised, I will never go anywhere else to buy a car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5+ Stars
by 06/10/2013on
Just purchased a new Nissan from this dealer and actually had a very enjoyable experience. I was referred by a co-worker who also purchased a new vehicle from them a couple of years ago. I appreciated the straightforward nature of the salesmen, especially after shopping around at other dealerships in the area. I would highly recommend this dealership to all my friends and family, without hesitation.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
good experience
by 06/02/2013on
I had a very positive experience leasing a 2013 Altima. By the time I got there I had done a lot of research and had other test drives at other dealers. I explained exactly what I was looking for and what I expected for my trade-in and they met everything. It was smooth sailing. Staff courteous and no one tried to convince me to look at other models or options which is what I got other places.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
AVOID GEORGE HARTE !!!
by 07/05/2012on
i went to george harte nissan with my pre-order for a 2013 altima and a 2008 wrangler as a trade-in. first Kelvin Davis, Sales Manager, low balled the value of my trade-in by over $4000 thinking i was a sucker (i know the value of my jeep). i walked out of the dealership. the next day i recieved a phone call evaluating how my experience was at george harte nissan and i told them about the offer i recieved for my jeep and how insulted i was. within an hour Kelvin Davis calls me and asked me if i can come back to talk about my trade-in again. this time Kelvin offered a price that was almost fair. if my wife and i were not so interested in the new altima i still would have not considered it. reluctantly i accepted the offer and put a down payment on the altima. now the worst part of all of this is Kevin Davis's behavior. This man is extremely rude and pushy, he will interupt and speak over you constantly. when you do get a moment to speak he walks away. there was one moment that my wife and i were asked to wait at one of the tables in their showroom, after a couple of minutes my wife looked over and saw Mr. Kelvin Davis standing outside next to a cupcake truck eating a cupcake while we are still waiting inside. That evening my wife and i talk about our experience at george harte and how disgusted we were with the down right rude and disrespectful behavior of Kelvin Davis and we decided that this dealership does not deserve our buisness and we would cancel the order and go to a different dealer. george harte has to this point provided no service for us so we were entitled to a refund of our deposit. when we called george harte to cancel the order Kelvin Davis answered the phone and i told him to cancel the order, refund my deposit and release my pre-order for the 2013 altima that i am interested in (the pre-order cost $50 online). he asked why and i told him how we did not appriciate the type of treatment my wife and i recieved from him. WOW! did that bring out some true colors in Kelvin. after that i could not get 2 words in. anytime i tried to say anything at all Kelvin would just interupt and talk over everything i tried to say. he said that he would not sign off on the refund of my depost, that i am entitled to, and hung up on me. if i hung up on a customer at my job i would not have a job to go back to. next, my wife and i contacted the better buisness bureau. a couple of days later we recieved phone calls of apologie from other people at george harte not Kelvin Davis (i guess he doesnt do apologies) and we recieved our deposit back, all we were waiting for now was for george harte to release the pre-order of our altima so i can go to another dealership. after about 2 weeks of waiting i got an email that my pre-order was canceled. Kelvin Davis and george harte cancelled my order without my permission to spite me for contacting the BBB. fortunately we have been in contact with nissan corporate during this entire proccess along with another dealer that has been very good to me and my wife. Fortunately nissan corporate has reinstated my pre-order and hopefully are doing something about the way george harte and their managers treat people. my recomendation - AVOID GEORGE HARTE NISSAN AS IF IT WAS THE PLAGUE !!! if you enjoy being treated like something that you would find on the bottom of your shoe at a dog park, go see Kelvin Davis - Sale Manager. This [non-permissible content removed] has no problem telling you to "be a man", but he himself cant "man up" when he knows he has done wrong. This dealership will try to screw you over at every turn and encourages their managers to do so.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Run don't walk from this dealer
by 05/12/2011on
Jamie was my salesman and if his lips were moving he was lying. They lowballed my trade in and I asked why. they told me all the things that were wrong and showed me the NADA. It needed 2k of body work. I said I'd have that fixed thru my Insurance company and would they then give me the 2k back. Of course the was no and then they told me all the other things they found wrong like new rims and tires. The rims wer dirty and the tires had less than 3000 miles on them. I left. Two days latter Jamie called me at home and proceeded to list in detail all the things they needed to do to the car and what the cost would be. they want to make between $1800 & $3800 on their used cars. I interupted him and told him Carmax had offered $3000 more than they did & if I fixed the dent they would offer $1200 more. He then tried to tell me why that was bad and in the course of moving my cel phone from one ear to the other I discinnected him. He called back and asked if I hung up on him and I said yes. Before I could explain to him what happened he started a tirade on how Hatre would not sell a car to people like me. So then I hung up on him intentionally. I have purchased 5 Infinity FX 35's from George Harte accross the street. You can bet that I won't purchase another one from them.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Stay As Far Away From George Hart Nissan as You Can!!!!
by 07/28/2010on
These folks are exactly the reason car sales people have such a bad image. Amazing they can sell anything, given their total disregard for courtesy, decency and professionalism. My recently divorced sister, mother of two, needed a new vehicle. Unfortunately, I live 2,500 miles away and couldn't help in person, so I resorted to the Internet sales route. Spoke with Calvin Davis at Harte Nissan and provided all the necessary details...lease end date, lease mile overage, immediate timeline for purchase, out of pocket desired, model and options required (even selected the vehicle off the internet inventory.) Explained that we were looking among four Nissan dealers for the best price on the same vehicle, as money was tight. Asked for their best lease price, no trade involved. The typical dog and pony show ensued. "What price have the other dealers quoted you?" "Where do you need your payment to be?" "Are you prepared to buy it right now with a credit card deposit if I can meet your price?" Once we completed that tap dance, five minutes later, Mr. Davis calls back and says, "OK, we can do the deal. The payment will be less than $500 monthly. I need a deposit RIGHT NOW." I said, "Great, let me call my sister and get her final approval and credit card number for the deposit." That's when the poor treatment began. Mr. Davis then got rude and abrasive. "What do you mean, I thought you were ready right now?" I replied that we were ready, however this was a major purchase, and I needed her final approval and CC number." He continued to berate me, but we ended the call to allow me the time to call my sister. While on the phone with her, getting her final OK and CC number, Mr. Davis left me a rude message stating that "he was leaving for the day, and that I hadn't lived up to my end of the bargain." (Keep in mind, there was less than 15 minutes of elapsed time at this point.) When I called the dealer back, I got voice mail and left a message. I fumed about the poor treatment all night long, and called the Sales Manager, Dave Reynolds. I started out very calmly, trying to explain the situation. (Maybe the deal could still be salvaged, I foolishly thought.) H e was even ruder than Mr. Davis, to the point where I terminated the call abruptly. How in the world did they expect to ink the deal, with no written (email is fine) documentation of the lease price and terms, the vehicle VIN and complete description, and other related details? In past transactions like this with other REPUTABLE dealers, the process takes 30 minutes and you show up to take delivery and fill out the required paperwork. (Credit with Nissan leasing was already pre approved.) Needless to say, first thing this morning I called anther local Nissan dealer, negotiated a final price on a similar vehicle, in a professional manner (all via the phone and email) and my sister will be picking the car up today. NEVER, in 25 years of buying all types of vehicles, at all price points, have I ever been treated with such disrespect. Shame on Gary Harte Nissan, Calvin Davis, Dave Reynolds and the ownership for allowing their organization to operate in this manner. STAY AWAY!! Can you imagine if the sales process is this poor, how difficult the resolution of service issues would be
Customer Beware
by 07/16/2009on
I would not recommend this dealership to anyone. It took one full month to get my $500 deposit back on a used car that turned out to be unsellable. The used car department stalled repeatedly in issuing the credit, stating they needed to hold on to it if they were to keep looking. We repeatedly told them no, just issue the credit. Then when the credit was supposedly issued I was told by the salesman it could take up to 2 weeks to show on my credit card and take it up with my bank. I was told a copy of the credit was mailed to the house. To this day no reciept has ever arrived. I also called and asked the girls in the office to verify the last 4 digits of the credit card that the refund was issued to - they listed my card. It wasn't till I went there in person and handed my card to a different salesman that the credit was actually issued. It showed on my account 2 days later- not 2 weeks. I feel that they lied repeatedly. I think they stall in hopes that the customer will forget about the deposit. I have bought several cars over the years and never had to deal with such a hassle before.
