Shaker Family Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Shaker Family Ford Lincoln
New Pre-owned car
by 03/27/2022on
Thank you so much Cathy Reed for help my husband and me find a new to us car. You took the time to listen to our needs and budget constraints and found the perfect car for us. Thank you. Cathy Reed the car is perfect, it now has room for the whole family including our grandchildren!! Thank you. Alison Hummel
Lease
by 03/24/2022on
Our Salesmanship Tyler Mei was professional and helpful throughout the process of leasing our new vehicle
Letting The Bronco Loose
by 03/23/2022on
Mike and Cindy were instrumental in making this process flawless. They handled everything and left no detail open!! Well done guys!!
Good job.
by 03/19/2022on
The dealership was very nice. Mike and Cindy were very helpful and did a good job
Buying Transparently
by 03/17/2022on
I recently had another excellent encounter with Cathy Reed while leasing a car from Shaker’s Family Ford Lincoln. My experience was seamless and refreshingly transparent. From my first phone call to Cathy, I felt that I was in the best hands! Cathy addressed all of the details in such a thorough and unfettered manner! Buying a car from Cathy Reed gives a whole new meaning to buying a car. Thank you for another fabulous experience!
HAPPY CUSTOMER
by 03/16/2022on
Family Ford has that great family feeling. Kathy Reed, my salesman was more than pleasant, with full knowledge of what I was looking for. Her experience and expertise was was fantastic. More than that she worked with the dealer on my behalf in more ways than was expected. I recommend the Shaker family Ford dealership for its honesty and for making buying a car a pleasure.
Salesperson
by 03/16/2022on
I've always wanted a mustang. A young man made that happen.Tyler Mei is going to be my go to person. He made the choice for me to buy very easy, he did not pressure me on anything.10 out of 10 rating from me.
Great Car-Buying Experience!
by 02/22/2022on
I had a wonderful experience purchasing a car from Family Ford. The salesman, Mike Talarico, was wonderful and a pleasure to work with. He listened to what I needed and had a lot of patience answering questions. The business manager, Cindy Bugbee, was very thorough with the financial side of the transaction. She made the whole transaction very smooth. I would definitely go to Family Ford again!
Cathy Reed - OUTSTANDING!!!
by 02/16/2022on
When you think of a car sales "person" many things can come to mind - stop right there. Cathy Reed what your "typical" salesperson. She is kind, considerate, cooperative, customer orientated, compassionate and really cares about her profession and what it takes to make a truly happy customer. She takes the time to get to know you – want you want, not want they want to sell to the customer. She walks you through each step with a knowledge of vehicles and what you will just love about the car and the things you may need time to adjust too. Shaker’s is very lucky to have a salesperson who loves what she does and loves the respects the customers she serves. A+++ to Cathy – Thank you for my gorgeous Ford Bronco, sport
Excellent Service, Excellent Buying Experience
by 02/09/2022on
My experience at Shaker’s Family Ford was nothing short of excellent. When I came across a vehicle on their website I was interested in I called and was directed to Craig, who scheduled me for a test drive later that day. I drove the truck and loved it but wasn’t sure if I was ready to pull the trigger. A couple weeks went by and I’d decided I would like to buy the truck and I stopped in and Craig remembered who I was and greeted me as if I were a friend. We spoke finances, had my vehicle appraised, and made a deal in less than an hour. Craig was fully transparent with everything, was very knowledgable of the truck, and I never felt pressured to buy the truck — all of these things are very important to me. The truck was detailed with the Simoniz protection and ready to be picked up the same day. Cindy was a pleasure to work with and and again was fully transparent with everything. I was done with all necessary paperwork in less than 45 minutes. Craig texted me a week after my purchase following up to see how the vehicle was. I purchased a 21’ F150 Lariat with the 3.5L Powerboost and it is an amazing vehicle.
New King Ranch Truck Love it! Lets GO
by 02/08/2022on
Tyler Mei decided to work on his original day off. I called the dealership and we hit it off over the phone. I live in Michigan and really wanted a King Ranch Truck they had for sale. We had the deal done in just a few hours. It was to easy! The customer service was second to none. did everything over a few phone calls and text messages. phenomenal experience. I will be coming back! Thank you
over all very good experience
by 02/05/2022on
I was greeted by Mr. Shaker and he asked what I was looking for and how he could help me. He then got a salesman Mike Talarico and finance Cindy Bugbee, both very helpful.
Great vehicle purchase experience
by 02/04/2022on
I worked with Craig Collins at Shaker Family Ford and had a great experience! I was lucky enough to allocate a Ford Maverick at Shaker and the overall process was painless. Craig was very attentive throughout the whole process. I was throughly impressed with the longevity of the employees at Shaker. In today’s environment it speaks volumes of the owners and staff which gets passed down too the customers in the form of service. I look forward to future purchases.
Feels like Family @familyford
by 02/01/2022on
I’ve worked with Craig Collins two times now for my past two leases and I would recommend him to everyone! He makes the process smooth and painless and gets straight to the point which as a busy working mom is exactly what I need. No spending hours at the dealership, he had cars ready for me to test drive and see before I even walked in the door, it was like a personalized experience! I will definitely use him in the future and I would recommend his services to anyone out there!
22 Maverick
by 01/31/2022on
We appreciated Cathy coming in on her day off to personally deliver our new Maverick. We were greeted promptly and she made the delivery process quick and easy. We felt valued as a customer.
Best Dealer!!!!
by 01/28/2022on
Shaker Dealer was amazing. Cathy was a great sales person for our business needs. She was very attentive and very assertive. She handled everything and made the entire process super easy, simple and painless. I would highly recommend this dealer and definitely ask for Cathy.
Great customer service
by 01/27/2022on
I had a very positive and professional experience in buying a new vehicle from Shaker. Thank you to Craig for going above and beyond to ensure everything went smoothly!
Shaker’s Family Ford Purchasing Experience
by 01/07/2022on
I have been a long time customer of the Shaker’s QuickLane In Naugatuck, CT. Also, a Ford Raptor aficionado. I live in NYC and have had my share of difficult experiences with dealers in my home area. This was my first purchase with Shaker’s Family Ford and the purchasing experience was amazing. When the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor was announced back in February and ordering was set to begin in June, i contacted Shaker’s Family Ford. Upon arrival, I was introduced to Cathy Reed as my point of contact. Cathy made the entire process of specifying, ordering, and keeping me abreast of the order status very smooth and painless!! Always attentive to detail, organized and when it came time to vehicle delivery, just an awesome experience!! I highly recommend Shaker’s Family Ford and I hope that Cathy Reed is there to help you as well.
Easy & Transparent
by 01/03/2022on
We reached out to Craig about a used car we saw online. He took the time to record a video of the car and rather than hide its flaws it called out scuffs/blemishes that were hard to see. He didn't try and hide anything to trick/lure us into coming down in person. We really appreciated this. We never felt pressured. Craig took the time to answer all our questions and explained things clearly.
Great dealership!!
by 12/31/2021on
Absolutely love this place!! My family has been going to this dealership for years and we have never been disappointed. This time we worked with Cathy and she was absolutely amazing and helped us get everything we were looking for! We look forward to working with her again in the future!
One Happy Customer
by 12/28/2021on
This dealership is top notch. Craig and Cindy were amazing. I had an accident and totaled my car, within a week I had a new car, financing and approval was clean, easy and no haggle. I would highly recommend visiting Shakers if you are looking for a new or new used car.