My experience at Shaker's Family Ford was nothing short of excellent. When I came across a vehicle on their website I was interested in I called and was directed to Craig, who scheduled me for a test drive later that day. I drove the truck and loved it but wasn't sure if I was ready to pull the trigger. A couple weeks went by and I'd decided I would like to buy the truck and I stopped in and Craig remembered who I was and greeted me as if I were a friend. We spoke finances, had my vehicle appraised, and made a deal in less than an hour. Craig was fully transparent with everything, was very knowledgable of the truck, and I never felt pressured to buy the truck — all of these things are very important to me. The truck was detailed with the Simoniz protection and ready to be picked up the same day. Cindy was a pleasure to work with and and again was fully transparent with everything. I was done with all necessary paperwork in less than 45 minutes. Craig texted me a week after my purchase following up to see how the vehicle was. I purchased a 21' F150 Lariat with the 3.5L Powerboost and it is an amazing vehicle.