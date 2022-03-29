5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Great service, I went in to get a oil change in my 2005 Acura RL. Talked to Greg the salesman for a few and mentioned to him that I liked the newer Acura MDXs (specifically 2017 and up). He educated me on the pros and cons of getting a new car and how it could really benefit me. I left the dealership , about 2 weeks later Greg called me and said they had a nice MDX (2018) he thought I would be interested in, I went took a look and it was mine! Unfortunately not long after I totaled the truck. I went back to Honda of Watertown and greg and Mark did everything theycould to get me into a 2020 Acura TLX with less miles and lower payments. I drove home with it less than a week after goin back! Greg and mark are a great team together and really care about getting their customers into great cars for what their customers need. If the car is no good they will tell you that’s not the car for you and educate you on why it isn’t and gives you the option to choose without pushing anything on you. They make your experience comfortable and not as stressful as the task would normally be!! I appreciate their customer service and will always go back to them when upgrading to a new vehicle. Read more