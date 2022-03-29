Honda of Watertown
Customer Reviews of Honda of Watertown
The Only Place to Buy a HONDA !
by 03/29/2022on
Right to the point! No hassle, No Haggle, No BS! This is my 4th Honda purchased from Dave Bonomo. Everything was ready when I arrived, in and out in less than an hour!
The Only Place to Buy a HONDA !
by 03/29/2022on
Right to the point! No hassle, No Haggle, No BS! This is my 4th Honda purchased from Dave Bonomo. Everything was ready when I arrived, in and out in less than an hour!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Customer Service
by 01/01/2022on
Brandon was an amazing sales person, he keep me updated and made sure if I had any questions they were answered. This is the second car that I got from here and he was the sales person for both. I will continue to buy cars here as long as I get to work with amazing people like Brandon. Even the finance manager was super nice, it’s always a good vibe when I go to Honda of Watertown. Wouldn’t have gone anywhere else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great service great vehicles
by 10/11/2021on
Great service, I went in to get a oil change in my 2005 Acura RL. Talked to Greg the salesman for a few and mentioned to him that I liked the newer Acura MDXs (specifically 2017 and up). He educated me on the pros and cons of getting a new car and how it could really benefit me. I left the dealership , about 2 weeks later Greg called me and said they had a nice MDX (2018) he thought I would be interested in, I went took a look and it was mine! Unfortunately not long after I totaled the truck. I went back to Honda of Watertown and greg and Mark did everything theycould to get me into a 2020 Acura TLX with less miles and lower payments. I drove home with it less than a week after goin back! Greg and mark are a great team together and really care about getting their customers into great cars for what their customers need. If the car is no good they will tell you that’s not the car for you and educate you on why it isn’t and gives you the option to choose without pushing anything on you. They make your experience comfortable and not as stressful as the task would normally be!! I appreciate their customer service and will always go back to them when upgrading to a new vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
x
by 07/19/2021on
Dave Bonomo was beyond great Best new car buying experience I have ever had and that includes Chevy, BMW, Lexus, Toyota, and Nissan
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Honda HRV EX
by 02/07/2021on
Been working with Dave Bonomo for years. Great guy and gives us the best deals. My wife has driven Honda’s for years and I just purchased my first .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Honda of Watertown
by 10/04/2020on
Matt is a great salesman. Very knowledgeable, professional, funny and helpful! He made the experience quick and painless. I would certainly purchase another vehicle through Matt at Honda of Watertown.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Watertown Honda
by 09/25/2020on
Communication with salesman was great - was able to text and ask questions. I also appreciated their willingness to work with me and get my monthly payment where I wanted it to be. I was disappointed that the salesmen were not wearing masks.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent!
by 07/23/2020on
Best car buying experience I have ever had!!! They were thorough, knowledgeable, kind, quick, but never pushy. I will definitely purchase another vehicle from them and highly recommend them to everyone!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience!
by 04/11/2020on
Everyone was easy to work with. I leased my new car during the shut down and the transaction went very smoothly. Probably the easiest car buying experience I've ever had!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
2017Honda Ridgeline RTL E
by 02/24/2020on
Knowledgeable and thoughtful support by salesman and staff. Overall experience was very pleasant and I'm looking forward to my next purchase from your sales team.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Awesome experience
by 12/25/2019on
Sales manger “Flipper” was awesome. I will keep coming back for all my car needs. Thank you for my new Civic!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
No BS Experience!
by 12/10/2019on
No BS experience! Straight to the point ,polite and extremely knowledgeable staff! Always want to make sure you are happy, and I am ! Thanks Dave for making my car buying experience a Great one!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Just a pleasure to deal with in general.
by 11/28/2019on
My whole experience was excellent starting with my first dealings with Danielle and then dealing with Steve G. on the purchasing of my leased vehicle. Both were extremely helpful and great to work with. Service also did a beautiful job on compounding my car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Customer Service
by 11/05/2019on
I purchased a Honda CRV 2010 in September 2019. I dealt with Steve Gronowski (Flipper) and I couldn't ask for a better salesman! He wasn't pushy and I was straight forward what i wanted and the deal was made. Mark the gentleman who took my payment was also awesome and two months later someone vandalized my car and stole all my paperwork and Mark was able to assist me in getting copies. You guys rock!! Thank you all so much!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
CR-V Buying Experience
by 10/15/2019on
Straightforward dealing...went the extra mile to make the deal work. Our in-laws went and got a car a week later.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Vehicle Review -The HR-V's ride is quiet and supple, and accommodations for
by 09/24/2019on
David is very professional and takes the time to listen to the customers needs. Sean was great too. Met with Service manager to introduce myself. Please send oil change reminder
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience!
by 09/19/2019on
Honda of Watertown made it effortless in the process of buying a car. Chris did an awesome job explaining all the features of my car during the test drive.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great overall service
by 09/10/2019on
My salesman Ken was awesome and the finance guy was very helpful and informative. Every question I had was answered and the ease of buying a car was great.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Honda of Watertown, CT
by 08/11/2019on
Our Salesman Vinny was terrific. He was very helpful, enthusiastic and motivated to help us with all of our questions and concerns! He communicated with us frequently by phone, e-mail and text messages and he even kept in touch with us and finalized our car purchase on his day off. He was very professional and engaged with us and we give him the highest rating possible!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Friendly and great
by 07/06/2019on
Friendly atmosphere, and was treated fairly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Buying made easy
by 06/18/2019on
Everything was fairly smooth and easy transition from sales to finance. I hope when I need service it is just as easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments