Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Honda of Watertown

Honda of Watertown

Visit dealer’s website 
816 Straits Tpke, Watertown, CT 06795
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Honda of Watertown

4.9
Overall Rating
4.88 out of 5 stars(166)
Recommend: Yes (8) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The Only Place to Buy a HONDA !

by Jon on 03/29/2022

Right to the point! No hassle, No Haggle, No BS! This is my 4th Honda purchased from Dave Bonomo. Everything was ready when I arrived, in and out in less than an hour!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
166 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The Only Place to Buy a HONDA !

by Jon on 03/29/2022

Right to the point! No hassle, No Haggle, No BS! This is my 4th Honda purchased from Dave Bonomo. Everything was ready when I arrived, in and out in less than an hour!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Customer Service

by Shakiel on 01/01/2022

Brandon was an amazing sales person, he keep me updated and made sure if I had any questions they were answered. This is the second car that I got from here and he was the sales person for both. I will continue to buy cars here as long as I get to work with amazing people like Brandon. Even the finance manager was super nice, it’s always a good vibe when I go to Honda of Watertown. Wouldn’t have gone anywhere else.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service great vehicles

by Joe on 10/11/2021

Great service, I went in to get a oil change in my 2005 Acura RL. Talked to Greg the salesman for a few and mentioned to him that I liked the newer Acura MDXs (specifically 2017 and up). He educated me on the pros and cons of getting a new car and how it could really benefit me. I left the dealership , about 2 weeks later Greg called me and said they had a nice MDX (2018) he thought I would be interested in, I went took a look and it was mine! Unfortunately not long after I totaled the truck. I went back to Honda of Watertown and greg and Mark did everything theycould to get me into a 2020 Acura TLX with less miles and lower payments. I drove home with it less than a week after goin back! Greg and mark are a great team together and really care about getting their customers into great cars for what their customers need. If the car is no good they will tell you that’s not the car for you and educate you on why it isn’t and gives you the option to choose without pushing anything on you. They make your experience comfortable and not as stressful as the task would normally be!! I appreciate their customer service and will always go back to them when upgrading to a new vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

x

by Richard on 07/19/2021

Dave Bonomo was beyond great Best new car buying experience I have ever had and that includes Chevy, BMW, Lexus, Toyota, and Nissan

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Honda HRV EX

by Kurt on 02/07/2021

Been working with Dave Bonomo for years. Great guy and gives us the best deals. My wife has driven Honda’s for years and I just purchased my first .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Honda of Watertown

by Marya on 10/04/2020

Matt is a great salesman. Very knowledgeable, professional, funny and helpful! He made the experience quick and painless. I would certainly purchase another vehicle through Matt at Honda of Watertown.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Watertown Honda

by Jessica on 09/25/2020

Communication with salesman was great - was able to text and ask questions. I also appreciated their willingness to work with me and get my monthly payment where I wanted it to be. I was disappointed that the salesmen were not wearing masks.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent!

by Barbara K on 07/23/2020

Best car buying experience I have ever had!!! They were thorough, knowledgeable, kind, quick, but never pushy. I will definitely purchase another vehicle from them and highly recommend them to everyone!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience!

by Christina on 04/11/2020

Everyone was easy to work with. I leased my new car during the shut down and the transaction went very smoothly. Probably the easiest car buying experience I've ever had!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2017Honda Ridgeline RTL E

by Gene on 02/24/2020

Knowledgeable and thoughtful support by salesman and staff. Overall experience was very pleasant and I'm looking forward to my next purchase from your sales team.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome experience

by TiffanyWilson on 12/25/2019

Sales manger “Flipper” was awesome. I will keep coming back for all my car needs. Thank you for my new Civic!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

No BS Experience!

by Jon on 12/10/2019

No BS experience! Straight to the point ,polite and extremely knowledgeable staff! Always want to make sure you are happy, and I am ! Thanks Dave for making my car buying experience a Great one!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Just a pleasure to deal with in general.

by Janet on 11/28/2019

My whole experience was excellent starting with my first dealings with Danielle and then dealing with Steve G. on the purchasing of my leased vehicle. Both were extremely helpful and great to work with. Service also did a beautiful job on compounding my car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Customer Service

by Ana on 11/05/2019

I purchased a Honda CRV 2010 in September 2019. I dealt with Steve Gronowski (Flipper) and I couldn't ask for a better salesman! He wasn't pushy and I was straight forward what i wanted and the deal was made. Mark the gentleman who took my payment was also awesome and two months later someone vandalized my car and stole all my paperwork and Mark was able to assist me in getting copies. You guys rock!! Thank you all so much!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

CR-V Buying Experience

by Customer on 10/15/2019

Straightforward dealing...went the extra mile to make the deal work. Our in-laws went and got a car a week later.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Vehicle Review -The HR-V's ride is quiet and supple, and accommodations for

by Joseph on 09/24/2019

David is very professional and takes the time to listen to the customers needs. Sean was great too. Met with Service manager to introduce myself. Please send oil change reminder

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience!

by Rich on 09/19/2019

Honda of Watertown made it effortless in the process of buying a car. Chris did an awesome job explaining all the features of my car during the test drive.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great overall service

by Casssandra on 09/10/2019

My salesman Ken was awesome and the finance guy was very helpful and informative. Every question I had was answered and the ease of buying a car was great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Honda of Watertown, CT

by David on 08/11/2019

Our Salesman Vinny was terrific. He was very helpful, enthusiastic and motivated to help us with all of our questions and concerns! He communicated with us frequently by phone, e-mail and text messages and he even kept in touch with us and finalized our car purchase on his day off. He was very professional and engaged with us and we give him the highest rating possible!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Friendly and great

by Linda on 07/06/2019

Friendly atmosphere, and was treated fairly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buying made easy

by Darlene on 06/18/2019

Everything was fairly smooth and easy transition from sales to finance. I hope when I need service it is just as easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
38 cars in stock
0 new0 used38 certified pre-owned
Honda Pilot
Honda Pilot
0 new|0 used|
8 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V
0 new|0 used|
5 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for