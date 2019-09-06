sales Rating

In the past, I had always bought cheap cars with cash so when it came time to invest in something more reliable, I was beyond nervous. I had read so many positive reviews about Shaker's Kia and really wanted to stop by and check them out. I was in a rental car and being the procrastinator that I am, I waited a good 3 weeks before actually going to the dealership. When I finally decided to go, I walked in and was greeted with a smiling face which instantly made me feel comfortable. I sat with Adam Amato and explained that this would be the 1st time purchase through a dealership and I expressed my concerns (bad credit=high interest rate). He was so great! He didn't make me feel bad about my past mistakes and explained that he would do his best to get me into a reliable car for a decent price and he did just that :). I bought a 2010 Nissan Altima, with a stellar service history and low miles for a great price and decent interest rate (based on my credit score). I want to say thank you to the whole Shaker's Kia Team!! I appreciate the help and guidance in getting me into a great car and most of all I appreciate the respect I received from the moment I walked in to well after I drove away in the car. My one regret is waiting so long to walk into the dealership!! Read more