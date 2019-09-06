Lease of Kia Forte 2019
by 06/09/2019on
Maya Cooper was our sales rep when I brought in my Kia Forte 2016 and changed my lease over to Kia Forte 2019. She was very helpful in finding the exact vehicle size and color and the process of changing over my lease was effortless. She is responsive and easily reachable for anything related to my lease. The 2019 Forte is a smooth ride and comfortable even for my husband. There is plenty of trunk room and the gas mileage is excellent. Five stars to Shaker's and Maya Cooper.
Neil Pace
by 06/08/2019on
Neil helped my dad pick out a Mercedes for my mom, and helped him with absolutely everything. He was really nice to us, and made sure we understood the whole process. Great guy, and great dealership. This will be our 8th car bought at Shakers and we couldn’t be more happy. Thank you Neil!!
Completely happy with entire experience !!!
by 05/01/2019on
I went there with my husband to look at the KIA Sorento. I had serious intentions of buying one. Until, I saw the Telluride ... I instantly fell in love with the appearance of the Telluride. I took it for a ride and had to have it. I also had to have it in white. Being a 2020 and a brand new model it took them 2 days to get one on site. I drove my new SUV out of there the next day !!! The people there, specifically, Bayron, Mike & the girl at the service desk were incredibly helpful, friendly and knowledgeable. GREAT EXPERIENCE AND I WOULD HIGHLY RECOMMEND SHAKER KIA :)
Easiest purchase ever
by 01/28/2019on
Michael & Nicole made my purchase the BEST event ever. Would highly recommend visiting Shaker KIA for any auto purchase
Unbeatable service !
by 06/02/2018on
My husband and I came into shakers wanting a small vehicle for just myself, we were unsure if I would even be approved because I do not use my credit often. Kristin was so helpful she explained in detail exactly what steps were being taken, how the process worked. In the end I drove home in my new Kia Forte which I love ! Everything was done in a timely manner , which by the way we came in on a spur of the moment idea! In a short time we were home with our new car ! I would recommend shakers Kia to anyone who is looking for a new or used vehicle !
Great experience
by 05/29/2018on
As a first time leaser I didn't know what to expect & had lots of questions. Both Kristin & Edward were extremely helpful during what could of been a stressful time for me. They took time to answer all my questions. Weather it was at the dealership or not. They were both great and got me in a car that I can both afford & love to drive.
AWSUM EXPREIENCE
by 05/28/2017on
Shakers made the search for a certified preowned Car an easy and quick job. Alex ourFriendly and helpful salesperson was the best never pushy and always patiently helpful.
Sleazy Shaker Kia
by 05/24/2017on
After Emailing back and forth with their online sales representative and being quoted a value for a new vehicle and confirming its sale price and that it was on the lot. Shaker tried to tell us that the price we were quoted AND the price on their website were "incorrect" and handled by someone who "just didn't know the value of the vehicle". When we pushed them to justify their new number they quoted available Kia rebates which still fell 2000 short of the price we quoted and would not explain the difference. The manager John pretty much parroted the same thing. Talk about a classic bait and switch! DONT DEAL WITH SLEAZY SHAKY SHAKER KIA!
Screwed me over don't trust these people
by 05/14/2017on
I had brought an Acura from shakers 5 days after I purchased it the transmission blew out. Dealership tryed to make me pay for repairs now I'm stuck paying negative equity because I was sold a lemon & I was screwed over didn't even get my money back. I gave the Acura back now they're reselling it already ... Beware of these guys they're sneaky
Purchased a 2014 Kia Forte
by 05/06/2017on
Alex Graziano was the guy who sold my car to me. He was very helpful . Showed me all the features I was unfamiliar with . Also answered all the questions I had concerns about . Highly recommend him to anyone!
Awesome
by 05/06/2017on
We live in Orange CT & came across this dealership by chance. We had a great experience with Alex. He was honest from the start. He came through on all our requests and has called us back or texted us very promptly. We are very pleased with our Ford F150 purchase and recommend Shaker with 5 Stars
Excellent Service
by 02/07/2017on
Went to Shakers Kia to simply browse and learn more about the Kia Sportage At no time did we feel any pressure to purchase and Mr. Graziano made us feel very comfortable. In 1 visit we were educated on our vehicle of choice, and made the purchase. Alex's demeanor consisted of kindness and honesty. I highly recommend you stop in to see this young man if your looking to purchase a vehicle.
A good experienc
by 02/04/2017on
I had a very good experience with this dealership -- especially with Alex Graziano who was extremely helpful, courteous and knowledgeable. Alex worked with us on price and options without making us feel pressured. Thanks Alex!
Alex was the best!!
by 01/01/2017on
I was in a pretty bad car accident with my previous beloved Kia Soul. Alex was great and showed me around. There was no pressure and Alex was sensitive to my needs. Thank you Alex and I love my new car.
Bentley was awesome!!
by 08/05/2016on
Bentley was awesome! My husband and I loved our pre owned Kia Sorento that Bentley got a us a great deal on. I highly recommend Bentley and this dealership!
Bentley went above and beyond!!!
by 05/11/2016on
Bentley was the consummate pro when it came to helping me in my situation. He went above and beyond the call in coming to get me from work in New Haven and bring me to Shaker KIA, and staying and helping get my situation resolved and ultimately putting me in the car that i wanted. I could not have asked for a better sales person. Bentley was professional and courteous never pushy and always a delight to work with. A very helpful and knowledgeable salesperson.
Great and personalized service
by 05/07/2016on
We worked directly with Edward Shaker. Edward was very professional and took his time with us to be sure that he met our family's needs. He was very thorough and compassionate. I would highly recommend Shaker Kia to friends and family. The dealership as a whole was clean and all members of the staff that we came into contact with were friendly and professional.
Great Service
by 04/04/2016on
We went in to Shakers to see a 2016 Kia Sportage, we looked on the internet and set a time to be there.Man no waiting they had Alex ready to show us the car, test drive and talked about options.There was no pressure answered all our questions, Alex was very knowledgeable and easy to work with.Loved the experience and no pressure.
Top notch
by 02/25/2016on
Alex Graziano was very professional salesperson! I would recommend this dealership to anyone!
Awesome Dealership!!
by 02/10/2016on
In the past, I had always bought cheap cars with cash so when it came time to invest in something more reliable, I was beyond nervous. I had read so many positive reviews about Shaker's Kia and really wanted to stop by and check them out. I was in a rental car and being the procrastinator that I am, I waited a good 3 weeks before actually going to the dealership. When I finally decided to go, I walked in and was greeted with a smiling face which instantly made me feel comfortable. I sat with Adam Amato and explained that this would be the 1st time purchase through a dealership and I expressed my concerns (bad credit=high interest rate). He was so great! He didn't make me feel bad about my past mistakes and explained that he would do his best to get me into a reliable car for a decent price and he did just that :). I bought a 2010 Nissan Altima, with a stellar service history and low miles for a great price and decent interest rate (based on my credit score). I want to say thank you to the whole Shaker's Kia Team!! I appreciate the help and guidance in getting me into a great car and most of all I appreciate the respect I received from the moment I walked in to well after I drove away in the car. My one regret is waiting so long to walk into the dealership!!
Service Soul
by 02/06/2016on
I worked with Joanna Bertorelli, had an excellent experience she gave me all the information I needed and didn't pressure me at all. I would recommend her to anybody looking to buy a car.
