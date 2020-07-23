Excellent!
by 07/23/2020on
Best car buying experience I have ever had!!! They were thorough, knowledgeable, kind, quick, but never pushy. I will definitely purchase another vehicle from them and highly recommend them to everyone!
Great experience!
by 04/11/2020on
Everyone was easy to work with. I leased my new car during the shut down and the transaction went very smoothly. Probably the easiest car buying experience I've ever had!
2017Honda Ridgeline RTL E
by 02/24/2020on
Knowledgeable and thoughtful support by salesman and staff. Overall experience was very pleasant and I'm looking forward to my next purchase from your sales team.
Awesome experience
by 12/25/2019on
Sales manger “Flipper” was awesome. I will keep coming back for all my car needs. Thank you for my new Civic!!!
No BS Experience!
by 12/10/2019on
No BS experience! Straight to the point ,polite and extremely knowledgeable staff! Always want to make sure you are happy, and I am ! Thanks Dave for making my car buying experience a Great one!
Just a pleasure to deal with in general.
by 11/28/2019on
My whole experience was excellent starting with my first dealings with Danielle and then dealing with Steve G. on the purchasing of my leased vehicle. Both were extremely helpful and great to work with. Service also did a beautiful job on compounding my car!
Great Customer Service
by 11/05/2019on
I purchased a Honda CRV 2010 in September 2019. I dealt with Steve Gronowski (Flipper) and I couldn't ask for a better salesman! He wasn't pushy and I was straight forward what i wanted and the deal was made. Mark the gentleman who took my payment was also awesome and two months later someone vandalized my car and stole all my paperwork and Mark was able to assist me in getting copies. You guys rock!! Thank you all so much!
CR-V Buying Experience
by 10/15/2019on
Straightforward dealing...went the extra mile to make the deal work. Our in-laws went and got a car a week later.
Vehicle Review -The HR-V's ride is quiet and supple, and accommodations for
by 09/24/2019on
David is very professional and takes the time to listen to the customers needs. Sean was great too. Met with Service manager to introduce myself. Please send oil change reminder
Great experience!
by 09/19/2019on
Honda of Watertown made it effortless in the process of buying a car. Chris did an awesome job explaining all the features of my car during the test drive.
Great overall service
by 09/10/2019on
My salesman Ken was awesome and the finance guy was very helpful and informative. Every question I had was answered and the ease of buying a car was great.
Honda of Watertown, CT
by 08/11/2019on
Our Salesman Vinny was terrific. He was very helpful, enthusiastic and motivated to help us with all of our questions and concerns! He communicated with us frequently by phone, e-mail and text messages and he even kept in touch with us and finalized our car purchase on his day off. He was very professional and engaged with us and we give him the highest rating possible!
Friendly and great
by 07/06/2019on
Friendly atmosphere, and was treated fairly.
Buying made easy
by 06/18/2019on
Everything was fairly smooth and easy transition from sales to finance. I hope when I need service it is just as easy.
car purchase
by 04/02/2019on
I love the attention that is paid to the customer and the knowledge of the people who work there, the process of purchasing the car was easy, nice job
Great job!
by 02/14/2019on
Justin and the finance team found an option that got me out of a tough spot with a lease. They were professional and made the process relatively painless.
Very helpful salesmen. Well informed, great car!
by 12/03/2018on
Me. Duffy was very helpful in pointing out the good reasons to choose the CRV at this stage of my life. I had a pilot and wasn’t sure. He was very very familiar about the car and all of the features. He was funny and put us at ease. He got me a good price, and the free trip is awesome. A good expierence all around!
crv
by 06/16/2017on
always friendly and courteous,knowledgeable. service adviser dave who has worked there a very longtime. also we only buy our cars from salesman george duffy.
Great service
by 06/13/2017on
Personal, professional and prompt service has been my experience. I recommend visiting Honda of Waterbury for your honda servicing needs!
Awesome service!
by 06/13/2017on
Fast service! Even though it was a last minute call, you guys got us In and out in no time with no hassle.
Honda CRV 2016
by 06/12/2017on
No aggressive salespeople and everyone explained the process thoroughly. They all worked together to get me a fair price and interest rate to accommodate my needs.
