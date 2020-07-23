Honda of Watertown

816 Straits Tpke, Watertown, CT 06795
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Honda of Watertown

5.0
Overall Rating
(17)
Recommend: Yes (17) No (0)
sales Rating

Excellent!

by Barbara K on 07/23/2020

Best car buying experience I have ever had!!! They were thorough, knowledgeable, kind, quick, but never pushy. I will definitely purchase another vehicle from them and highly recommend them to everyone!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great experience!

by Christina on 04/11/2020

Everyone was easy to work with. I leased my new car during the shut down and the transaction went very smoothly. Probably the easiest car buying experience I've ever had!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

2017Honda Ridgeline RTL E

by Gene on 02/24/2020

Knowledgeable and thoughtful support by salesman and staff. Overall experience was very pleasant and I'm looking forward to my next purchase from your sales team.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Awesome experience

by TiffanyWilson on 12/25/2019

Sales manger “Flipper” was awesome. I will keep coming back for all my car needs. Thank you for my new Civic!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

No BS Experience!

by Jon on 12/10/2019

No BS experience! Straight to the point ,polite and extremely knowledgeable staff! Always want to make sure you are happy, and I am ! Thanks Dave for making my car buying experience a Great one!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Just a pleasure to deal with in general.

by Janet on 11/28/2019

My whole experience was excellent starting with my first dealings with Danielle and then dealing with Steve G. on the purchasing of my leased vehicle. Both were extremely helpful and great to work with. Service also did a beautiful job on compounding my car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Customer Service

by Ana on 11/05/2019

I purchased a Honda CRV 2010 in September 2019. I dealt with Steve Gronowski (Flipper) and I couldn't ask for a better salesman! He wasn't pushy and I was straight forward what i wanted and the deal was made. Mark the gentleman who took my payment was also awesome and two months later someone vandalized my car and stole all my paperwork and Mark was able to assist me in getting copies. You guys rock!! Thank you all so much!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

CR-V Buying Experience

by Customer on 10/15/2019

Straightforward dealing...went the extra mile to make the deal work. Our in-laws went and got a car a week later.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Vehicle Review -The HR-V's ride is quiet and supple, and accommodations for

by Joseph on 09/24/2019

David is very professional and takes the time to listen to the customers needs. Sean was great too. Met with Service manager to introduce myself. Please send oil change reminder

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great experience!

by Rich on 09/19/2019

Honda of Watertown made it effortless in the process of buying a car. Chris did an awesome job explaining all the features of my car during the test drive.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great overall service

by Casssandra on 09/10/2019

My salesman Ken was awesome and the finance guy was very helpful and informative. Every question I had was answered and the ease of buying a car was great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Honda of Watertown, CT

by David on 08/11/2019

Our Salesman Vinny was terrific. He was very helpful, enthusiastic and motivated to help us with all of our questions and concerns! He communicated with us frequently by phone, e-mail and text messages and he even kept in touch with us and finalized our car purchase on his day off. He was very professional and engaged with us and we give him the highest rating possible!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Friendly and great

by Linda on 07/06/2019

Friendly atmosphere, and was treated fairly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Buying made easy

by Darlene on 06/18/2019

Everything was fairly smooth and easy transition from sales to finance. I hope when I need service it is just as easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

car purchase

by Debra on 04/02/2019

I love the attention that is paid to the customer and the knowledge of the people who work there, the process of purchasing the car was easy, nice job

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great job!

by Jamie on 02/14/2019

Justin and the finance team found an option that got me out of a tough spot with a lease. They were professional and made the process relatively painless.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Very helpful salesmen. Well informed, great car!

by Lyn on 12/03/2018

Me. Duffy was very helpful in pointing out the good reasons to choose the CRV at this stage of my life. I had a pilot and wasn’t sure. He was very very familiar about the car and all of the features. He was funny and put us at ease. He got me a good price, and the free trip is awesome. A good expierence all around!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

crv

by busterppuppy on 06/16/2017

always friendly and courteous,knowledgeable. service adviser dave who has worked there a very longtime. also we only buy our cars from salesman george duffy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service

by RRewards on 06/13/2017

Personal, professional and prompt service has been my experience. I recommend visiting Honda of Waterbury for your honda servicing needs!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Awesome service!

by Mario88 on 06/13/2017

Fast service! Even though it was a last minute call, you guys got us In and out in no time with no hassle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Honda CRV 2016

by Woodstock2816 on 06/12/2017

No aggressive salespeople and everyone explained the process thoroughly. They all worked together to get me a fair price and interest rate to accommodate my needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

