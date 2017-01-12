Quality Subaru
Customer Reviews of Quality Subaru
Oustanding Service
by 12/01/2017on
Ralph guided us through this important decision with knowledge and he was very patient. Great service I would highly recommend purchasing a car here.
Outstanding experience
by 02/25/2017on
I walked out of 4 other dealers over the last 3 months and figured I'd walk out of this one as well but they treated me with respect and were very honest. I felt no pressure and left buying a new/used car. Sales was great and financing department was very helpful.
Customer service
by 12/10/2016on
I would never buy another Subaru for Quality Subaru. I do love my Crosstrek, the sales teem is extremely unprofessional and the free life tires is a joke. My husband is in the auto-body industry and is very particular about how the routine maintenance is done. This was explained to the sales person and the sales manager at the time we bought the car. Both explained that as long as we keep our recites the tire warranty would be in effect. When it was time to replace the tires the service department informed us that unless they do the service the warranty is voided. It was suggested that we talk to the sales department about what we had been promised. 4 messages were left for our salesman and 3 messages were left for the sales manager. Not one return call. We ended up buying our own tires. This was one of the main reasons we went with a Subaru over any other brand.
Been buying cars for 45 years, best experience ever
by 10/24/2012on
Treated fairly, honestly, with respect. Quite refreshing after more than four decades of being conditioned into thinking that the dealer was trying to screw me. Other new car dealers should go buy a car from them to see how it should be done. No service yet, so can't comment on that, but am reasonably confident that treatment will be similar, since there seems to be a general pride in workmanship at Quality Subaru. The people who work there deserve to sleep well at night.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
