1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I would never buy another Subaru for Quality Subaru. I do love my Crosstrek, the sales teem is extremely unprofessional and the free life tires is a joke. My husband is in the auto-body industry and is very particular about how the routine maintenance is done. This was explained to the sales person and the sales manager at the time we bought the car. Both explained that as long as we keep our recites the tire warranty would be in effect. When it was time to replace the tires the service department informed us that unless they do the service the warranty is voided. It was suggested that we talk to the sales department about what we had been promised. 4 messages were left for our salesman and 3 messages were left for the sales manager. Not one return call. We ended up buying our own tires. This was one of the main reasons we went with a Subaru over any other brand.