Executive Kia
Customer Reviews of Executive Kia
The best little dealership in CT
by 03/10/2021on
I have been a customer since 2012 since I bought my first Kia after having many, many other brands over the years, some good, some not so good. I have purchased 3 cars so far, most recently a certified preowned 2018 Cadenza, and all purchases have exceeded my expectations. I utilize their service department for all of my service needs. The service rates are extremely competitive to any other licensed repair shop, regardless of factory affiliation. They have never tried to sell me on unnecessary service, just exactly what the factory recommends. Any and all repairs have been done satisfactorily and on-time. Any recall or service updates are promptly done when my car is brought in. I have never had an issue or had a negative experience. Tucker, Bob and Rick in the service department are top notch. Chin is the best salesperson (product specialist) if I've ever worked with. I highly recommend.
Ordered the wrong car
by 03/03/2022on
Would not recommend Executive Kia. Our salesperson made a big error and ordered the wrong model Telluride for us. We went in to pick up our new car after almost a 5 month wait (due to supply issues and what not these days) and realized the mistake while he was starting the paperwork. His first reaction was that we hadn't told him the correct model that we wanted, but they soon realized it was their mistake when looking back at their order papers. We know mistakes happen, but the salesperson and sales manager handled it poorly. Even in our following emails, our salesperson was very business first and didn't apologize. The sales manager then came to talk to us like a tiny, easily fixed mistake had been made (their solution was that they would have to reorder the correct model with another ~5 month wait). His overall lack of empathy and apology was insulting. The communication throughout the process also was not very good. We decided to buy a Telluride from another dealer even though it is a bit more money because we did not feel they cared about us as customers or that they wanted to keep us as customers. The dealership is closest to our house, but we will not be returning in the future.
Poor GM customer service
by 07/26/2021on
My sales representative was very responsive and made the process easy. The Finace manager was very thorough and respectful. I drove over 3.5 hrs to get this vehicle from the dealership. When I came in for the vehicle closing, I discovered there was only one key and the inside tonneau cover was missing. I really only needed the 2nd key, so I asked my sales representative if they could order me another key, since I’m active duty in the military and I have to leave my car and my wife has to pick it up where I leave it, because I leave frequently for training and schools, so a 2nd key is a need for our family. She got the General Manager and I explained the importance of having 2 keys and requested to get 2 keys. Instead of making it right or trying to work something out, he stated that if he had known I needed the second key in order to buy the car he would have told me not to buy it. As a prior Salesman and Sales Manager for the car buying business, I would not recommend this dealership to anyone. You are just a dollar sign when walking into this dealership.
The best little dealership in CT
by 03/10/2021on
I have been a customer since 2012 since I bought my first Kia after having many, many other brands over the years, some good, some not so good. I have purchased 3 cars so far, most recently a certified preowned 2018 Cadenza, and all purchases have exceeded my expectations. I utilize their service department for all of my service needs. The service rates are extremely competitive to any other licensed repair shop, regardless of factory affiliation. They have never tried to sell me on unnecessary service, just exactly what the factory recommends. Any and all repairs have been done satisfactorily and on-time. Any recall or service updates are promptly done when my car is brought in. I have never had an issue or had a negative experience. Tucker, Bob and Rick in the service department are top notch. Chin is the best salesperson (product specialist) if I've ever worked with. I highly recommend.
Executive Kia ROCKS
by 06/06/2020on
Everyone was friendly and professional. I really love the best price format. It made my car buying experience very enjoyable. My saleswoman Waffa was very nice and knowledgeable.
First time car buyer
by 05/13/2019on
I was a first time car buyer nervous about the process. The staff at Executive Kia made it painless and explained everything, no question I asked was silly. They made me feel understood and confident. I bought my car from them and I'm extremely happy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 05/06/2019on
I have purchased three cars at Executive Kia and each experience was a pleasure. I have worked with both Chin and Mike and they are both excellent salesmen. There were never any high pressure sales tactics used. Both were very personable and focused on what I was looking for and fit within my budget. I just purchased a 2020 Kia Soul from Mike and I am so happy. I also was very pleased with the experience I had with Cara from the Business office. I do not have the best credit and she took the time to find the right loan for me. Lastly, I have used the service department at Executive Kia for three years. I really appreciate how accommodating, friendly and thorough their service is.
First
by 02/11/2019on
I can’t believe how fast time has flown. This is my 4th kia that was purchased from Executive Kia in Wallingford. Each kia has been better than the last one. The sales people that I have dealt with have been easy to work with and didn’t use any high pressure tactics Chin was the sales person who sold me my current car. He did an excellent job of explaining all the new features on this car before I left the dealership. I am a half hour away from Wallingford and bring my car there for all my service and have never been disappointed.
Great place to buy a car
by 01/28/2019on
Kia of Wallingford treated me very well. I had a lease I couldn't make payments on anymore due to financial problems. They gave me the best price for my vehicle with the lease negative equity. They also gave me a great deal on a new kia forte. Mike crespo was very patient with me. Thank you guys again for all your help.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic
by 08/06/2018on
Excellent place to buy a car. Staff wasnt pushy and there was no pressure to buy. Katie was excellent to work with and the process was enjoyable from start to finish. I highly recommend them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best place to shop for a car.
by 04/05/2018on
We recently purchased our third car here. Wouldnt go anywhere else. They give you all the options up front. The best incentives and rebates. Chin has been our salesman all 3 times. Always makes the deal work. Everyone there is very pleasant to deal with. Service has also always been great. Highly recommend them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments
The Best!!!
by 05/27/2017on
Ah, "The Good Old Days". Remember how nice it used to be to go downtown and shop and the store clerks knew you by name and you received that personalized service? How nice that was. But then there were the car salesmen! You dreaded having to go to a dealership to buy a new car. As soon as you walked through the door they came running at you to be the first so they could get their commission. How my husband and I dreaded that. Fortunately for a lot of people, there is Executive Kia of Wallingford. Here you are not treated like you were just dollar signs. No matter who you deal with, everyone helps. Always pleasant as you are greeted coming in the door. We have been doing business for 19 years with this group and we wouldn't even think of going anywhere else to purchase a vehicle, be it new or used. They give you the best price up front. There is no haggling. The best possible price is what you get. We recently purchased a Kia Soul and Jorge Dominguez and Joe Ortiz helped us through the process. Of course everyone there greeted us as we walked in for our appointment to pick up our Soul. Everyone knew we were there to pick it up and looked truly happy for us. The process went smoothly and my husband was so happy as he pulled out of the showroom. But (and there is always a but) the best part of all of this is knowing that when our Soul needs servicing we will have the best service department there is to be had. We have been using this service department since we started doing business here and would not even think of going anywhere else. Tucker, Rick, Todd and everyone in service goes above and beyond. They are straight and up front and stand behind their work. In our book, they are NUMBER 1!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Exceptional Buying Experience
by 02/15/2017on
The three people I dealt with - Joe, John and Louis were all professional, knowledgeable a pleasure to work with. Joe in particular knows his cars inside and out, follows up on everything and his no-pressure, enthusiastic attitude makes for an enjoyable buying experience. The experience was so good that I bought 2 cars from them within 2 months.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Super customer service
by 02/06/2017on
I had the best experience at Executive Kia. The team of John the manager, Joe the sales consultant and Louis the business manager were so easy to work with. I didn't feel any pressure to purchase anything I didn't need and walked out the same day in a few hours with a car that I love!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy, fun and all around great car buying experience!
by 02/05/2017on
I had been thinking about looking at cars for a few weeks, stopped by Executive and they earned my business on day one without having to buy a car. The salesman Israel Marquez was professional, knowledgeable, and excited to help. Coming from myself with a background in sales he embodies what it means to help the customer with what they need, and want while getting to know them so that everyone feels great about the purchase. He asked thorough questions and put me in the exact car I didn't even realize I was looking for based on the information I gave him. He was patient, not pushy, and the rest of the sales staff, sales manager and General Manager were friendly with me as well. I will be returning as I felt I received great value ( after them giving me the time to look around online) while finding the first sales staff I've worked with in car buying (5 previous cars) that made the experience pleasant and at my speed. Stoked on my Blue Subaru- thanks guys
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Executive Kia knew how to treat us right!
by 01/02/2017on
Chin did a great job as our sale person. He made the process easy as possible. We are very happy with the whole experience and would buy from Executive again in a heartbeat.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excllent Sales Service
by 12/28/2016on
I traveled to many dealerships throughout the state before I purchased my brand-new Kia Sportage. I was treated exceptionally well by the sales person, Michael Crespo; he took care of all of my issues and even went out of his way to deliver the car to me personally on his day off. Executive Kia advertises the "Best Price First," and that holds true. I received the best trade in value for my old car and got the best price for my new car. I couldn't be happier and I'm looking forward to future purchases. Rocco S.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jorge and the team won us back!
by 12/27/2016on
Jorge and the team had worked hard and listened to what we needed. They constructed the right deal around the vehicle we wanted.
Excellent Service
by 07/09/2016on
From the moment I walked in to the dealership to the moment I drove off the lot three days later, Sherece Maddix was the best!!!! She is the best salesperson and very personable. Thank you Sherece!!!!
Perfection
by 06/14/2016on
I am a younger female who was looking to find a reliable car, that was in my price range, that had all my wants, and wasn't going to put me in the mechanics everyday. Which I know sounds impossible. Sherece A. Mad six was absolutely the best sales rep I have ever encountered and I am so thankful I had her. She was so caring and understand towards my wants, needs, and price range. Not once did she try to pressure me into any thing nor did she try to get me to go "a little higher". She understand what I wanted. Not only did she act this way the first day, she continued searching for me after my first time there. Called me and emailed me asking me my preferences. The second time I went in, she had the exact car I wanted. Not only did she go out of her way to find me a car, she found one with exactly every little thing I wanted, low miles, just out of a lease, in my price range, etc. I could go on for days about how helpful Sherece is. She also reassured me about any mechanical problems and provided me with all information. My experience with buying the vehicle, the repair shop, facility everything was absolutely great. I don't think I will ever go anywhere else When I buy another car in the future 110% best believe I am going to find Sherece Maddix for my purchase because I would not be as happy and confident if it wasn't for her. Thank you Kia for an awesome experience, for once In my life I enjoyed buying a car and it was not stressful at all.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great sales person
by 06/11/2016on
Chin was amazing he took the time out to make sure I was all set. He never gave up on me even though I had bad credit he did everything in his power.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
"Number One Dealership"
by 03/15/2016on
I just bought my second vehicle and I couldn't be happier. The experience is always top notch at executive from sales to service. They just make everything easy from start to finish. You will feel very comfortable as soon as you walk in the door.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments