My wife and I just brought our 3rd car from Executive Honda last weekend. We had turned in the leased car my wife was driving and brought her a CR-V. The first two went amazingly smooth. This recent one had one little glitch that was resolved quickly and now my wife is happy with the new CR-V. Rej was our salesman all three times and he was great to deal with. He genuinely cares about his customers and follows thru to the end to make sure we were happy. Because of the quality of the car and the dealership and especially Rej, I wouldn't think of going anywhere else. Also the service department this past 1 1/2 years has always been straight forward and honest. I even brought two sets of tires from them for my Civic and my wife's previous car last year and they beat Town Fair prices.