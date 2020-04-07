Skip to main content
Barberino Nissan

505 N Colony St, Wallingford, CT 06492
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Barberino Nissan

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(151)
Recommend: Yes (5) No (0)
Post a Comment|Report review
151 Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

They are very good

by Doreen on 07/04/2020

salesmen was awesome and fast!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

car service

by Mark on 06/30/2020

customer service rep was exceptional in providing service -my vehicle was ready when promised- shop tech was very helpful in providing info on my problem

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

THE BEST

by Siera on 06/02/2020

My experience with Barberino has been absolutely amazing ! Not going to lie I was extremely hesitant to come in because I said there was no way I could get approved. Working through Covid in the hospital was already stressful enough and I didn't want to be disappointed. This was the BEST and EASIEST car buying experience I've ever had hands down ! The staff was absolutely amazing and generous. I worked with Kenneth G, and let me tell you if we weren't in a pandemic I would've given him the biggest hug ! He was so professional, did whatever he could to get me into an amazing and reliable vehicle. I am so grateful for Kenny and the entire Barberino staff, seriously Thank You ! It means more than you can even understand !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

service visit

by Sharon on 05/05/2020

pleasant people, and surroundings. Job done quickly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Dealership

by Lisa on 05/05/2020

Helpful advisors. Work performed in a timely manner. Always great service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Thank you

by Kevin on 04/26/2020

Very easy experience,

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Happy Customer

by Queen9 on 04/01/2020

Efficient fast service and pleasant staff. They were accommodating allowing me to use a coupon for service which was very helpful in saving money.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

owner

by AnthonyVolpe on 03/20/2020

Both owner Paul and salesman Ken G were absolutely great Very fair very professional Excellent car buying experience I am sending my daughter down this week to purchase another vehicle .I will continue to refer people to dealership Best Dealer in CT !!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Car Experience

by Mark on 03/17/2020

Very willing to find you a great deal! Worked with us to find us the best car, and the best deals. Recommended some things that we hadn’t even thought of and no other dealership recommended to us

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great

by Kimberly on 03/17/2020

Very friendly and helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Job

by Chris on 03/10/2020

Always a pleasant atmosphere

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Scheduled service

by Sandra on 03/10/2020

Service was taken care of in a timely manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Experience at a Car Dealership!

by Jean on 02/18/2020

I loved working with Sean. He made me feel comfortable. He listened to me (great eye contact). He was extremely knowledgeable about the Nissan SUV's. He put me in a Rogue that I absolutely love! I could not have asked for a better sales person! And then, working with Kyle was also a pleasure. He made me feel comfortable and confident that he was giving me the best deal. His knowledge of the finance end is very impressive!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

2019 Nissan Sentra

by Arlene on 02/15/2020

The service department is the best. The only reason I go to Barberino for my cars is the service department. The sales department is not the best but I figure I only deal with then once when I buy the car, but the service department is there for the life of my car and I trust them for the work they do.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Robin on 02/11/2020

I am grateful that you were able to diagnosis the problem, I am extremely disappointed that Nissan does not have something in place to warn about transmission issues! Having the transmission essentially die as I was getting on the highway, was perhaps the most frightening experience of my life. I will never purchase another Nissan.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

First time purchasing a new car went very smoothly at barberino

by Kaitlin on 02/01/2020

The whole process of buying a car went very smoothly and the salesman was very informative with all the questions I had and worked hard to get me into a car that I wanted

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New car

by Barbara on 01/28/2020

Gino was very patient and explained everything to me and got me a car that fit me. Gino was one of the best sales person I have ever had to talk to not pushy and listened to exactly what I wanted .. I would recommend him to anyone buying a car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Barberino Nissan....Great service....great staff

by Carlos on 01/21/2020

Great service. Always had me up to date with the issue

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New car purchase

by Wendy on 01/21/2020

Working with Blair and Rex was a pleasure as well as Kyle They made the buying experience pleasurable

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome experience

by Tracy on 01/05/2020

I was just going to LOOK at cars not thinking I would drive away with one that same day. Bald headed Freddie was great! He was kind, patient and hilarious. We will tell everyone who's in need of a vehicle to come down. We plan on getting our future cars from there as well!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best experience ever

by Anais on 12/28/2019

The service Tim provided was amazing! He picked me up, got me into an even better car than I had looked at online and I left in time for work as well. It was awesome. The finance manager Kyle was also great. I didn’t feel taken advantage of buying a car or like there were any catches to anything. They answered all my questions and provided really good clarity in all the contracts and paperwork I signed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Nissan Rogue
Nissan Rogue
0 new|22 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Nissan Altima
Nissan Altima
0 new|8 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Nissan Pathfinder
Nissan Pathfinder
0 new|8 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
