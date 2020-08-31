sales Rating

If you are looking for the best sales experience you have ever had, you should really go to Executive Honda of Wallingford. To make your experience even better you should ask to work with Rex Bilachie. He made my entire car buying experience nothing but exceptional. He truly went above and beyond to make my whole time at the dealership a memorable one. Everything that I came into the dealership to find out and see for myself he made happen with the utmost ease and enjoyment. I really couldn't have asked for a better salesman to work with. Any question that I had he had the right and helpful answer right away. In addition to Rex, the whole entire staff were also very helpful and personable throughout the whole experience. Miranda McBride, who I also worked with, was exceptionally helpful and informative when it came to dealing with the finances of my new car. This dealership and its employees deserve every star that I have given them. Read more