Great Sales Experience
by 08/31/2020on
Executive Honda provided a refreshingly positive and low-stress car buying experience from A-Z. Salesman Ray N. was personable, very patient, thorough and professional. Kudos to Ray - along with Lou in Finance and Moe in Service for helping to make the entire process a pleasure.
Sales Reviews
by 11/14/2019on
Just got my first Honda. Rej was fantastic and made the process very simple. Great customer service experience. I will recommend Honda (and Rej) to my contacts.
Lied to by finance person
by 10/23/2019on
Nate in finance told us interest rates for cars were high we have excellent credit but he gave us a high rate at a credit union. The credit union told us we were taken advantage of by executive Honda and we should not of been given such a high interest rate. Nate also told us we could not pay off the car for at least six months another lie we could and did pay off to avoid high interest rates. We do not recommend executive Honda dishonest do not finance with them. We are working with consumer and federal banking protection agencies to see what can be done about this. Extremely dissatisfied customers.
New lease
by 09/04/2019on
I recently leased a car from Rej and he was great to work with. I’ve worked with Rej before he’s very knowledgeable and professional and he makes the process easy. I highly recommend him.
An enjoyable process
by 07/12/2019on
As someone who doesn't enjoy the car purchasing process, Josue Cruz made the process as painless as possible. Was even slightly enjoyable. Look forward to working with him again in the future on my next car purchase.
Very pleasant buying experience
by 05/08/2019on
Rej was fantastic to work with. The whole process from entering the building to driving home in my purchased car a short time later was pleasant and drama free. No games or aggressive pushing of other products or services. I'm extremely pleased with my purchasing experience.
new purchaser
by 04/12/2019on
an internet purchase, handed off to rej bilachie. the whole experience was outstanding. no stress, no hassle, FANTASTIC JOB.
Service Work
by 02/07/2019on
Sean from the service department is absolutely phenomenal professional and always has a beautiful smile what a pleasure it is to work with him and the other associates there as well
Great Service
by 08/31/2018on
I drive an hour each way to bring my vehicle here as Sean and his team always provide outstanding service!
Excellent buying experience
by 08/27/2018on
I just bought a new Honday Clarity and had a really great experience with customer service from Rej, Jason and Miranda at Executive Honda. I had shopped around several dealers in CT and MA and ended up buying from Executive because of their prompt, courteous service. Thanks, Executive Honda.
Third car in less than 2 years
by 08/20/2018on
My wife and I just brought our 3rd car from Executive Honda last weekend. We had turned in the leased car my wife was driving and brought her a CR-V. The first two went amazingly smooth. This recent one had one little glitch that was resolved quickly and now my wife is happy with the new CR-V. Rej was our salesman all three times and he was great to deal with. He genuinely cares about his customers and follows thru to the end to make sure we were happy. Because of the quality of the car and the dealership and especially Rej, I wouldn't think of going anywhere else. Also the service department this past 1 1/2 years has always been straight forward and honest. I even brought two sets of tires from them for my Civic and my wife's previous car last year and they beat Town Fair prices.
Excellent experience of buying a new car
by 07/14/2018on
Just bought a new CRV from Executive Honda at Wallingford CT. The employee here are very friendly and helpful. Especially, Rej, the salesman I met, did a great job to help me to get the deal done. Ill strongly recomend this dealship if any of my friends want to buy a Honda car.
Wallingford Honda
by 06/23/2018on
Reg Bilanche was an amazing salesman! Very knowledgeable and professional! I just bought a 2018 Honda Accord. The entire sales team was very supportive and friendly. I highly recommend leasing or financing a car from executive Honda in Wallingford. The team was amazing! Thank you Reg and team for all you do!
recent buying experience
by 05/09/2018on
I bought a used 2016 Acura and our sales rep, German, made the process beyond pleasant. He was very attentive and more importantly followed up to make sure we received some open ended items that the dealer owned us after the purchase. The car runs great and you can tell they took the time to make sure all inspection points were examined. I would definitely recommend you go see German if you're in the market for a new/use car.
A very professional staff
by 04/11/2018on
Rex Bilachie and the other staff that worked with my wife and me made the purchase of our 2014 Honda suv nearly painless. The whole process from selecting the vehicle with Rex's help to working through the process of trade in, insurance, DMV and finances was made much easier with you trained staff. It was a real pleasure to work with Rex and all the others Much Thanks Peter and Mary Mongillo PS we love the car!!
Suprisingly easy
by 03/17/2018on
Purchased a 2018 Honda CRV-EXL. Walked in not knowing what to expect and was made to feel very comfortable and at ease immediately. No pressure sales and Rex and Maranda made the whole process effortless. All my requests were met and then some including all my 1st required maintenance. Executive Honda staff are 1st class professionals that I will recommend to anyone I know looking to purchase a vehicle.
No pressure, best prices
by 01/27/2018on
I hate car shopping. The entire process puts me on edge, which is why I loved Executive Honda. We were able to pop in for an hour to test drive some cars and then walk away without any pressure to look at numbers that day. When we returned the next day, Rex remembered us and the car we liked, and let us set the pace through the sales process. Rex was a fantastic sales rep and a real stand up guy. Steve in the finance office was great to work with, he was so laid back and worked with us to get the best financing available. The service office has also been very pleasant to work with and their prices are great. I highly recommend all aspects of this dealership.
Perfect from start to finish
by 01/27/2018on
This was my first experience buying a new car and going to a dealership. Initially, I was nervous and hesitant especially because other people I know have had bad experiences. I was AMAZED at how welcoming, safe, and comfortable I felt here at Executive Honda in Wallingford. Rej made everything easy, calm, and clear. He was honest, which was huge. I could tell that he truly cared about me getting the best deal for exactly what I wanted. From the second I walked in, to touring the vehicles, to reviewing my options, and even afterwards, I felt like family. Rej was amazing. I will not go anywhere for my own vehicle and I have already told everyone I know... if you need a car, Rej is your man! Thank you Executive Honda for making my first car buying/leasing experience perfect, looking forward for years of partnership to come.
Great Overall Experience
by 12/30/2017on
If you are looking for the best sales experience you have ever had, you should really go to Executive Honda of Wallingford. To make your experience even better you should ask to work with Rex Bilachie. He made my entire car buying experience nothing but exceptional. He truly went above and beyond to make my whole time at the dealership a memorable one. Everything that I came into the dealership to find out and see for myself he made happen with the utmost ease and enjoyment. I really couldn't have asked for a better salesman to work with. Any question that I had he had the right and helpful answer right away. In addition to Rex, the whole entire staff were also very helpful and personable throughout the whole experience. Miranda McBride, who I also worked with, was exceptionally helpful and informative when it came to dealing with the finances of my new car. This dealership and its employees deserve every star that I have given them.
Personable and professional
by 10/29/2017on
Top-notch experience buying our used Civic: on-line response time, sincere welcome at dealership, car preparation, salesman's attentiveness to our choices and financial concerns.
