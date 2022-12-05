5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I just bought my second Certified Pre-Owned Mazda at Modern Mazda and could not be more pleased with my experienced! Fish took outstanding care of me and walked me through every aspect of the process with knowledge and consideration. Mike the sales manager was straightforward and honest with me and did not use any deceptive sales techniques. And Jessica, what else can I say but I have never enjoyed a finance conversation quite so much! Thank you all for your care, and I could not recommend the Modern family more highly! Read more