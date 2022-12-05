Customer Reviews of Modern Mazda
Wonderful experience!
by 05/12/2022on
Had a great experience with the recent purchase of a CX-5 Carbon Edition! Jose was very helpful and easy to work with. I will highly recommend Jose and Modern Mazda to friends and family!
Jen and the Modern Mazda team are great!!
by 05/04/2022on
Thank you to Jen and the rest of the team at Modern Mazda for making our purchasing experience seamless. The CX5 Turbo is amazing! Love it! We will definitely recommend friends and family to your dealership. Thanks again! Zoom Zoom!
Brooke @ Modern Mazda rocks!
by 05/03/2022on
Loving my new car from Modern Mazda. What a great team you have. Would definitely recommend and do business again! Thank you Brooke, you rock!!!
Happy returning customer
by 04/30/2022on
Once again great service and knowledgeable staff always willing to help. “Fish” Salmon always goes the extra mile to satisfy his customers.
Great Experience
by 04/28/2022on
I bought a 2022 CX-30 for my daughter to surprise her on the way back from getting her license. Abby and the entire team was great! She even but a giant bow on the hood and balloons on the mirrors. Needless to say, my daughter was speachless. Modern Mazda made everything go so smooth through the entire process. Definitely recommend them!
Great buying experience
by 04/28/2022on
Jennifer got us the car we wanted had to wait a month but was very happy with the whole process
Jennifer is awesome!
by 04/28/2022on
I bought a used car from this dealership. It was such a simple and painless process in getting a used car. Jennifer was awesome in providing me all the information about the car. It was a smooth transition from the test drive to driving off with the keys in my hand. Thanks Jen!
Fells like Family!
by 04/27/2022on
I just bought my second Certified Pre-Owned Mazda at Modern Mazda and could not be more pleased with my experienced! Fish took outstanding care of me and walked me through every aspect of the process with knowledge and consideration. Mike the sales manager was straightforward and honest with me and did not use any deceptive sales techniques. And Jessica, what else can I say but I have never enjoyed a finance conversation quite so much! Thank you all for your care, and I could not recommend the Modern family more highly!
Easiest & smoothest lease experience ever!
by 04/26/2022on
Abbey and Jessica made my lease experience by far the easiest one yet. They were both so helpful, answered all my questions in a timely manner, and were great to work with. Abbey has a great personality and is very honest! Jessica did paperwork so quickly and throughly. Hands down, it was fun & a great experience. I highly recommended Modern Mazda and ask for Abbey to help find your new car!
Great Car and Service
by 04/21/2022on
Abbey helped me out at Modern Mazda, their sales staff was exceptionally helpful and responsive to any and all of my questions. Sometimes buying a new car can be a lengthy boring process, Abbey made sure to make the process informative and efficient for me! Abbey was extremely helpful in assisting me buy my new Mazda CX-5. I'm in love!! go visit Modern Mazda for your new car :)
Great people, Great prices
by 04/21/2022on
John “Fish” Salmon was a pleasure to work with. He was very thorough and transparent from the moment we were in contact. He helped me get one of my dream cars. If you are going to Modern Mazda, make sure you ask for Mr. Fish.
Great experience
by 04/18/2022on
So happy during this new car shortage they had a choice of the model I wanted, and I’m pleased with the buying experience. One disappointing factor was the lack of individual tire psi views that I’ve become used to with my 2012 Camry. Somehow it’s lacking on the 2022 CX 5😔
Ask for Abbey
by 04/14/2022on
I really enjoyed working with Abbey. She is professional, friendly, and good at her job. I'm pleased with the experience and my new CX-5. I plan on returning to this dealership when I'm in the market for another car.
Great service great Car!
by 04/11/2022on
Fish was so helpful in purchasing my New CX-5 Carbon Edition. He was kind, informative and patient with the process and was there to answer any questions or concerns that I had. I would recommend working with Fish at Mazda in Thomaston to anyone. I am so happy with my vehicle and am happy to be a Mazda car owner
Great Experience!
by 04/09/2022on
Fish was super helpful! I knew what I was looking for and he found the exact car and made the whole process much easier. I'm a lifelong customer of Modern Mazda and would recommend them to anyone looking for to buy a new car!
Friendly and Fair
by 04/05/2022on
Up front pricing, personal service, professional and courteous service.
Excellent Service!!
by 04/01/2022on
Recently bought a new 2022 MazdaCX30 Turbo and the entire process was pleasant, professional and informative. Got to give a shout out to Brooke Smith who was my sales representative and guided me through the entire process.
No April Fools going on here
by 04/01/2022on
We just traded in our 2016 Honda Pilot. Thank you Abby for a great experience. We appreciate all your help.
Good experience
by 03/31/2022on
Everyone was super nice and helpful. Abbey F answered all my questions about the car and explained everything very nicely. The woman who helped explain the financing was also fantastic. Overall, very nice car buying experience!
New car
by 03/30/2022on
Great dealership. I worked with abbey she was patient and very knowledgable. Great experience.
Modern Mazda
by 03/28/2022on
I worked very closely with Abby at Modern Mazda. While I ended up finding my vehicle out of state, the entire time she answered all of my questions and was super helpful. I will most likely be going there for servicing and would absolutely recommend them!
