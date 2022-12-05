Skip to main content
Modern Mazda

Modern Mazda
68 Waterbury Rd, Thomaston, CT 06787
Today 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Modern Mazda

5.0
Overall Rating
4.98 out of 5 stars(369)
Recommend: Yes (89) No (0)
369 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Wonderful experience!

by Kyle on 05/12/2022

Had a great experience with the recent purchase of a CX-5 Carbon Edition! Jose was very helpful and easy to work with. I will highly recommend Jose and Modern Mazda to friends and family!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Jen and the Modern Mazda team are great!!

by Robin and Kim on 05/04/2022

Thank you to Jen and the rest of the team at Modern Mazda for making our purchasing experience seamless. The CX5 Turbo is amazing! Love it! We will definitely recommend friends and family to your dealership. Thanks again! Zoom Zoom!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Brooke @ Modern Mazda rocks!

by Morgyn on 05/03/2022

Loving my new car from Modern Mazda. What a great team you have. Would definitely recommend and do business again! Thank you Brooke, you rock!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Happy returning customer

by Rai on 04/30/2022

Once again great service and knowledgeable staff always willing to help. “Fish” Salmon always goes the extra mile to satisfy his customers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by Mike on 04/28/2022

I bought a 2022 CX-30 for my daughter to surprise her on the way back from getting her license. Abby and the entire team was great! She even but a giant bow on the hood and balloons on the mirrors. Needless to say, my daughter was speachless. Modern Mazda made everything go so smooth through the entire process. Definitely recommend them!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great buying experience

by Adam on 04/28/2022

Jennifer got us the car we wanted had to wait a month but was very happy with the whole process

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Jennifer is awesome!

by Kait on 04/28/2022

I bought a used car from this dealership. It was such a simple and painless process in getting a used car. Jennifer was awesome in providing me all the information about the car. It was a smooth transition from the test drive to driving off with the keys in my hand. Thanks Jen!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fells like Family!

by Peter Callahan on 04/27/2022

I just bought my second Certified Pre-Owned Mazda at Modern Mazda and could not be more pleased with my experienced! Fish took outstanding care of me and walked me through every aspect of the process with knowledge and consideration. Mike the sales manager was straightforward and honest with me and did not use any deceptive sales techniques. And Jessica, what else can I say but I have never enjoyed a finance conversation quite so much! Thank you all for your care, and I could not recommend the Modern family more highly!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Easiest & smoothest lease experience ever!

by Lorraine H on 04/26/2022

Abbey and Jessica made my lease experience by far the easiest one yet. They were both so helpful, answered all my questions in a timely manner, and were great to work with. Abbey has a great personality and is very honest! Jessica did paperwork so quickly and throughly. Hands down, it was fun & a great experience. I highly recommended Modern Mazda and ask for Abbey to help find your new car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Car and Service

by Taylor Battiste on 04/21/2022

Abbey helped me out at Modern Mazda, their sales staff was exceptionally helpful and responsive to any and all of my questions. Sometimes buying a new car can be a lengthy boring process, Abbey made sure to make the process informative and efficient for me! Abbey was extremely helpful in assisting me buy my new Mazda CX-5. I'm in love!! go visit Modern Mazda for your new car :)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great people, Great prices

by DeJoir on 04/21/2022

John “Fish” Salmon was a pleasure to work with. He was very thorough and transparent from the moment we were in contact. He helped me get one of my dream cars. If you are going to Modern Mazda, make sure you ask for Mr. Fish.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Mylen on 04/18/2022

So happy during this new car shortage they had a choice of the model I wanted, and I’m pleased with the buying experience. One disappointing factor was the lack of individual tire psi views that I’ve become used to with my 2012 Camry. Somehow it’s lacking on the 2022 CX 5😔

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ask for Abbey

by Trent on 04/14/2022

I really enjoyed working with Abbey. She is professional, friendly, and good at her job. I'm pleased with the experience and my new CX-5. I plan on returning to this dealership when I'm in the market for another car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service great Car!

by Jen on 04/11/2022

Fish was so helpful in purchasing my New CX-5 Carbon Edition. He was kind, informative and patient with the process and was there to answer any questions or concerns that I had. I would recommend working with Fish at Mazda in Thomaston to anyone. I am so happy with my vehicle and am happy to be a Mazda car owner

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience!

by Christy on 04/09/2022

Fish was super helpful! I knew what I was looking for and he found the exact car and made the whole process much easier. I'm a lifelong customer of Modern Mazda and would recommend them to anyone looking for to buy a new car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Friendly and Fair

by ML on 04/05/2022

Up front pricing, personal service, professional and courteous service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Service!!

by Ron G on 04/01/2022

Recently bought a new 2022 MazdaCX30 Turbo and the entire process was pleasant, professional and informative. Got to give a shout out to Brooke Smith who was my sales representative and guided me through the entire process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

No April Fools going on here

by Michele on 04/01/2022

We just traded in our 2016 Honda Pilot. Thank you Abby for a great experience. We appreciate all your help.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good experience

by Zach C on 03/31/2022

Everyone was super nice and helpful. Abbey F answered all my questions about the car and explained everything very nicely. The woman who helped explain the financing was also fantastic. Overall, very nice car buying experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New car

by P on 03/30/2022

Great dealership. I worked with abbey she was patient and very knowledgable. Great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Modern Mazda

by Melyssa on 03/28/2022

I worked very closely with Abby at Modern Mazda. While I ended up finding my vehicle out of state, the entire time she answered all of my questions and was super helpful. I will most likely be going there for servicing and would absolutely recommend them!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Read more reviews
about our dealership

https://www.modernmazda.com/

At Modern Mazda, we do everything transparently.

That means telling you exactly how we arrived at our prices and inviting you to compare them against other dealerships.

It means showing you precisely what needs to be fixed in your vehicle and why. It means customizing a finance plan to meet your needs.

In short, it means conducting every part of our business openly and truthfully.

Take a look around and see what we mean. We've got nothing to hide.

Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Television
Cable Television
Express Service
Customer Lounge Area
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

