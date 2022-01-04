5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I assisted my daughter in the purchase of a new Mazda CX 5. Before I made this purchase I spoke with 5 different dealerships throughout the state, as well as in another state. Price was important but was not the overlying factor in my decision. Not only did I receive a more than fair price for the vehicle but the service was probably the best service I have ever received at any dealership including (Range Rover, BMW and Jaguar) of which I currently own 2 of the listed vehicles). John Salmon and Michael Belval where not only informative but thorough, very low key and answered all questions and concerns in a manner that gave us the confidence we needed, knowing that, "Long Term" if we have any issues with the vehicle, they will go beyond what normal dealership protocol would answer to. Great Dealership, Great people and a team of folks that work in unison. I will be coming back for another vehicle when time calls. Read more