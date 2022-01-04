Customer Reviews of Modern Mazda
Excellent Service!!
by 04/01/2022on
Recently bought a new 2022 MazdaCX30 Turbo and the entire process was pleasant, professional and informative. Got to give a shout out to Brooke Smith who was my sales representative and guided me through the entire process.
Friendly and Fair
by 04/05/2022on
Up front pricing, personal service, professional and courteous service.
No April Fools going on here
by 04/01/2022on
We just traded in our 2016 Honda Pilot. Thank you Abby for a great experience. We appreciate all your help.
Good experience
by 03/31/2022on
Everyone was super nice and helpful. Abbey F answered all my questions about the car and explained everything very nicely. The woman who helped explain the financing was also fantastic. Overall, very nice car buying experience!
New car
by 03/30/2022on
Great dealership. I worked with abbey she was patient and very knowledgable. Great experience.
Modern Mazda
by 03/28/2022on
I worked very closely with Abby at Modern Mazda. While I ended up finding my vehicle out of state, the entire time she answered all of my questions and was super helpful. I will most likely be going there for servicing and would absolutely recommend them!
WOW
by 03/28/2022on
I recently purchased a 2022 Mazda CX 30 Carbon Edition from Modern Mazda and all I can say is "WOW". As a loyal Mazda owner and customer of this dealership for 39 years I am extremely satisfied with my new car. John “FISH” Salmon made the whole process pleasant and stress free. He went out of his way to have the car ready for a test drive by the time I arrived and explained the operational and safety features with absolutely no sales pressure. Thank you to Mike, Bryan, and Jess who assisted during the transaction. I would highly recommend Modern Mazda to anyone looking to buy a new or used car and ask for “FISH”.
Happy Customer
by 03/28/2022on
Modern Mazda did what they needed to do to make sure I got a good deal. They matched my great financing that I had brought to the appt.
Excellent sales and service
by 03/27/2022on
Just purchased another Mazda from Modern Mazda! I've been a customer for over twenty years and everyone there always does an excellent job. I have never have been disappointed. They all work hard and care about the customer. My salesman, John Salmon was low key and very helpful. He made my latest purchase experience very enjoyable. I highly recommend Modern Mazda for both sales and service.
GREAT EXPERIENCE AT MODERN MAZDA
by 03/26/2022on
I assisted my daughter in the purchase of a new Mazda CX 5. Before I made this purchase I spoke with 5 different dealerships throughout the state, as well as in another state. Price was important but was not the overlying factor in my decision. Not only did I receive a more than fair price for the vehicle but the service was probably the best service I have ever received at any dealership including (Range Rover, BMW and Jaguar) of which I currently own 2 of the listed vehicles). John Salmon and Michael Belval where not only informative but thorough, very low key and answered all questions and concerns in a manner that gave us the confidence we needed, knowing that, "Long Term" if we have any issues with the vehicle, they will go beyond what normal dealership protocol would answer to. Great Dealership, Great people and a team of folks that work in unison. I will be coming back for another vehicle when time calls.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic, Friendly Staff!
by 03/23/2022on
Thanks to Abbey for a fun, chill car buying experience. Within 5 minutes of arriving, she handed me a set of keys and I was test driving a brand new CX-5. Abbey eased my anxiety over purchasing my first brand new vehicle. No pressure to purchase and extremely helpful. Thanks for changing the “stereotype” car dealership tropes. Everyone seemed happy to be working with each other on a cool team. No feelings of being pressured on the lot. More of a hang with a new crew of friends! Thanks MM!
Made car buying easy and enjoyable
by 03/22/2022on
Our family was so comfortable purchasing from Modern Mazda we bought 3! New, lease and a pre-own. Jen Lacosse was responsive and seamlessly got us in our vehicles with no hassles. The entire team was great. Thank you also to Jess and Brian. Looking forward to working with the service department. Location is great too. In and out.
Sales for a Mazda 3 Premium
by 03/15/2022on
John "Fish" Salmon made the purchasing experience a pleasant one. He was attentive and understood everything I asked for and after a few exchanges we worked out a deal that worked for me.
Amazing Service
by 03/15/2022on
I just bought a CX-5 from here and I love it so much. My salesman John "Fish" Salmon was amazing and did a great job explaining the vehicle to me. He was very patient and made us feel very welcome there. I highly recommend buying a car from him and this dealership.
Great experience
by 02/28/2022on
Just leased a Mazda CX-5 from Jose Medina at Modern. He was easy to work with, very down to earth and made the whole process painless! Would definitely recommend.
Modern Mazda is quality!
by 02/23/2022on
Great experience purchasing a '19 Certified Pre-owned Mazda from Modern. Jennifer LaCosse was the best! She was knowledgeable and patient. Modern Mazda provides a quality buying experience with no pressure sales...that's huge bonus. Jenn and the whole staff was excellent, with great communication without being pushy. I highly recommend car shopping here.
John “Fish” Salmon
by 02/22/2022on
Our 2nd experience with John purchasing a Mazda CX-5. Accommodating and helpful.
Great Experience
by 02/19/2022on
Can’t say enough about our experience at Modern Mazda ! Every associate we dealt with was friendly and knowledgeable! We had excellent service from our salesman-John Salmon. He made the entire process seamless and stress-free! Not once did we feel any pressure but rather felt at ease throughout everything. John’s communication, professionalism and knowledge went above our expectations! We are very happy with our CX-5 and would recommend Modern Mazda!
Nicole is amazing!
by 02/17/2022on
My husband and I worked with Nicole recently to purchase his 2013 Mustang GT. We’re from NY so it was an out of state purchase, Nicole couldn’t have been more kind, helpful and accommodating. She helped us get everything taken care of, a full video of the exterior and interior of the car and even sent a sound clip so he could hear the car! Working with her was effortless and she made us both feel so comfortable. I had even made the comment when it was all said and done and we were getting ready to leave the dealership that if when we get another car we will definitely be going back to see Nicole and Jessica!
Great Leasing Experience at Modern Mazda
by 02/05/2022on
I worked with Brooke Smith, who provided great customer service and no-pressure sales environment. I leased a 2022 CX-5 and was very happy with the service provided and the process to acquire a car. I would definitely recommend Brooke and this dealership for prospective Mazda owners!
Great experience with Brooke at Modern!
by 02/02/2022on
I had a great experience working with Brooke Smith at Modern Mazda - she was professional and very responsive. Modern is a no-pressure environment and I love my CX-5!! If you're in the market for a car - go see Brooke!😀
