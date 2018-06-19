5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I would like to share my painless experience with a recent purchase at Subaru Stamford. Did some comparison shopping online, selected my vehicle, and reached out to the sales office for a best price quote. The offer was exactly what I had anticipated - within $100-200 of other local shops. What made the experience so painless was our sales agentKevin Lynch. He was honest about getting us the price we were looking for and upon trade in of another vehicle he and his sales manager did their best to offer the best deal in the market. Although I opted to not put up a fight and traded the car below value price, it was a simple process with this dealership. Very happy so far--hope to take the car out for a drive and ensure there are no issues. Should there be a problem, I have faith that Kevin and the dealership will be there to assist. Thanks, Brian Read more