1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Was sold a 169 inspection point preowned certified car that was a LEMON. Engine sputtered and car stalled on parkway, very, very scary. Engine light would come up on the dash and spanner sign. It was taken in several times, but they could not fix it, instead talked down the problem. I traded it in and lost lots of money. Now I see that the car is offered for sale again. Stay away from car with VIN #: 4M2EU48E38UJ17202 despite all the goodies like TV console, etc. By the way, Ford Motor has been informed of the serious factory defect of this vehicle. The attractive price tag of the car made me suspicious and I asked about it. Was told that it had been on the lot for too long and costs a lot in insurance, hence the relatively low price. Had I listened to my gut, I would not have ended up with a lemon. Was given the 169 point inspection report with all boxes ticked, but not even the key fobs were working when I picked it up the vehicle. The media system did not have the synch by Microsoft bluetooth functionality installed according to the specs, yet this box was checked in the report. Car had paint damage which was going to be repaired. After paper work was done and car presented, half the paint damage was still there with the response "we cannot eat that cost". Pomises after promises that were not kept, even when trading it in. I had no option than to go back to them as I did not want to sell to an individual nor go to another dealership and say I want to trade it (a lemon) for the very same vehicle.... You may buy a new car there and everyone will be picture book courteous, but stay away from preowned. Seems they have folks screening these reviews. Interesting that a customer would in 2012 comment on a review dating back to 2010 on yelp.... Read more