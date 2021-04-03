Curtiss Ryan Honda
Customer Reviews of Curtiss Ryan Honda
Bad Unethical Business Practices in SERVICE DEPT.
by 03/04/2021on
DO NOT take your car here for service. We took our car here for routine oil/fluid/filter change ($500) - Dan called to say our brake caliper had seized and we needed new brakes. OK> $2000 & 2 days later, we received our car back. Our brakes were fine before we brought the car in. I don't know why they would push us for new brakes. Don't take your car here for service. Don't take your car to a dealer for service. I should have listened to my friends. Unfortunately, my family will no longer patronize Curtis Ryan Honda of Shelton. I've bought all (literally - ALL) of my cars here since I was 20 years old. Never again. Unethical [non-permissible content removed].
Curtiss Ryan Service Dept.
by 10/16/2018on
Went in for another oil change and a bulb for the map light. The rep nicely told me she would have them place the bulb in my car during the work being done. They thoroughly inspected my car and advised me of worn tires, a weak battery and worn brake linings. This is the best service dept. I ever used. Polite, knowledgeable and extremely helpful. My car was brought back clean and free from any signs of work having been done to it. Will definitely return for service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I Can Not Make This Stuff Up
by 09/03/2016on
They can not even perform service recalls properly, this service department has very poor workmanship standards and performance.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Bought New CRV!!
by 08/02/2016on
Buying a car has changed so much in the last 10 years. All shopping can be done online. I checked inventory first and knew exactly what I wanted, and the price was no secret. Curtiss Ryan worked transparently with me and I happily drove a new car off the lot within 2 hours:)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Service
by 07/28/2012on
We've had 4 Honda's over the past years and all of then from Curtis Ryan. But the main reason we keep going back is the fantastic service. Yes, you do pay more when you go to a dealer. But they are knowledgable, have convenient hours, are friendly and most of all honest. They don't tell you that you need 'extra' work. I would highly recommend them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 08/04/2008on
My experience with the Curtiss Ryan Service Dept has always been very good. They are very professional and always deliver what's promised. They've gone out of their way to make things right a couple of times. Also friendly and courteous. D. Preis
1 Comments