1 out of 5 stars service Rating

DO NOT take your car here for service. We took our car here for routine oil/fluid/filter change ($500) - Dan called to say our brake caliper had seized and we needed new brakes. OK> $2000 & 2 days later, we received our car back. Our brakes were fine before we brought the car in. I don't know why they would push us for new brakes. Don't take your car here for service. Don't take your car to a dealer for service. I should have listened to my friends. Unfortunately, my family will no longer patronize Curtis Ryan Honda of Shelton. I've bought all (literally - ALL) of my cars here since I was 20 years old. Never again. Unethical [non-permissible content removed]. Read more