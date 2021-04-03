Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Curtiss Ryan Honda

Curtiss Ryan Honda

Visit dealer’s website 
333 Bridgeport Ave, Shelton, CT 06484
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Curtiss Ryan Honda

1.0
Overall Rating
1 out of 5 stars(6)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
6 Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Bad Unethical Business Practices in SERVICE DEPT.

by Elaine on 03/04/2021

DO NOT take your car here for service. We took our car here for routine oil/fluid/filter change ($500) - Dan called to say our brake caliper had seized and we needed new brakes. OK> $2000 & 2 days later, we received our car back. Our brakes were fine before we brought the car in. I don't know why they would push us for new brakes. Don't take your car here for service. Don't take your car to a dealer for service. I should have listened to my friends. Unfortunately, my family will no longer patronize Curtis Ryan Honda of Shelton. I've bought all (literally - ALL) of my cars here since I was 20 years old. Never again. Unethical [non-permissible content removed].

  • Recommend this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Curtiss Ryan Service Dept.

by patmas41 on 10/16/2018

Went in for another oil change and a bulb for the map light. The rep nicely told me she would have them place the bulb in my car during the work being done. They thoroughly inspected my car and advised me of worn tires, a weak battery and worn brake linings. This is the best service dept. I ever used. Polite, knowledgeable and extremely helpful. My car was brought back clean and free from any signs of work having been done to it. Will definitely return for service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

I Can Not Make This Stuff Up

by Juan_CT on 09/03/2016

They can not even perform service recalls properly, this service department has very poor workmanship standards and performance.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Bought New CRV!!

by Brian_CT on 08/02/2016

Buying a car has changed so much in the last 10 years. All shopping can be done online. I checked inventory first and knew exactly what I wanted, and the price was no secret. Curtiss Ryan worked transparently with me and I happily drove a new car off the lot within 2 hours:)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by mkell on 07/28/2012

We've had 4 Honda's over the past years and all of then from Curtis Ryan. But the main reason we keep going back is the fantastic service. Yes, you do pay more when you go to a dealer. But they are knowledgable, have convenient hours, are friendly and most of all honest. They don't tell you that you need 'extra' work. I would highly recommend them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4.4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by dspreis on 08/04/2008

My experience with the Curtiss Ryan Service Dept has always been very good. They are very professional and always deliver what's promised. They've gone out of their way to make things right a couple of times. Also friendly and courteous. D. Preis

  • Recommend this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
18 cars in stock
0 new0 used18 certified pre-owned
Honda CR-V
Honda CR-V
0 new|0 used|
9 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda Pilot
Honda Pilot
0 new|0 used|
3 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda Accord
Honda Accord
0 new|0 used|
2 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for