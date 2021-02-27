Customer Reviews of BMW of Ridgefield
Look Elsewhere
by 02/27/2021on
My wife and I test drove a car at Ridgefield BMW and liked it. We told the salesman that we wanted to talk it over but were very interested. In fact we setup an appointment for noon the next day to get our trade-in valued, and hopefully make a deal. After all, what deal could I make until I knew what I was going to pay with my trade-in. On the way in the next day I received a text from the salesman when I was three miles away from the dealership saying the car was sold. Now I get the purpose of a car dealership is to sell cars, but we never thought the car would be sold out from under us while we were coming in to finalize the deal. Furthermore, never was I given the opportunity to put a deposit on the car to hold it. This courtesy wasn't extended to us when we setup the follow up appointment or during the multiple emails and text messages the following day. I would have thought, knowing we were heading in, the dealership would have given us the simplest of courtesy to let us know there was interest on the car and given us the choice to put a hold on it. The handling of this in this manner was also a lack of respect for my time as they knew I was driving in from over an hour away. Courtesy and respect are the hallmarks of good customer service, without that you're just a number on the sales board. There are many BMW dealerships out there. For good customer service and being treated with courtesy and respect, I would look elsewhere.
The best out there!
by 04/12/2017on
Love this dealership! Professional, thorough and friendly. I am dealing with a very tricky issue in my car and they have been extremely receptive to fixing it right. They want to ensure that a car in their care works like Ultimate Driving Machine it is! Thank you to Dan and his team for working with me to resolve the problem with the car.
Corporate needs to pay a visit
by 02/20/2016on
Walked in - Walked out went to volvo and purchased a new xc90 - from the receptionist to the sales man that they assigned us, no one was interested in a sale. Rude and unhelpful. I will say they reputation of the vehicle does not match up with the professionalism at the Ridgefield BMW! Stay clear of this dealer.
Great Experience
by 02/11/2015on
I just purchased a Certified pre-owned Bmw 528xi from Jack Polman, I love my new Bmw and Jack made my experience at Bmw of Ridgefield a Great one! I have purchased many different makes of vehicles and had dealings with many different people and dealerships and none have matched up to Jack, he has treated me as if I purchaesd a brand new $100,000.00 Bmw and that goes a long way, Jack answered my phone call after hours at 9:00pm and also on his day off without delay, always giving me an answer, Jack went above and beyond and I would recommend him to family and friends knowing that he will take care of them as he did me! Because of my experience I will be a Bmw owner for life and Jack at Bmw of Ridgefield will be who I will go see! Thank You, Frank Russo
Very good experience
by 04/12/2014on
After shopping at 2 other dealers, we contacted the dealer over email. They responded. Dan R was the sales person. He took time to show the car, test drive and explain the features. No sales pressure. We told him the best offers we got from the other dealers (for the new car and the trade-in). Price negotiation took all of 5 minutes with the sales manager. He price matched on the new car. On the trade-in he priced it based on the Edmund's trade-in book value and we shook hands on the deal. Came out $1,500 to $1,750 better than the 2 other dealers we shopped at. Shopping experience could not have been any better.
Buyer Beware!
by 01/02/2014on
I looked at a used 2010 Mazda3 with salesman Jack. On the test drive I told him that I wanted to look at the car, gather info, & come back that evening with my husband. At the dealership I was told to leave a deposit & when I began to protest I was told it was refundable. Figuring I had nothing to lose & not wanting the car to be sold before I returned that evening, I put down a $500 deposit. We then discussed prices & my trade in. All of this was put into a document & I was asked to sign it. What I thought was a pre-agreement was so much more. The document in question was covered with tiny print & some of it applied to my situation while other parts of it did not. I looked over the handwritten parts & didn't see anything out of the ordinary, so I signed it. Turns out there were other parts that were typed in beforehand that were very important, such as the $499 retail conveyance fee, & the words "no refund of deposit". There was also very tiny print saying that the back of the document is part of the agreement. I didn't notice any of this until I had scrutinized the documents at home 4 times! I have since been to other dealers and have seen paperwork that is much more straightforward, forthcoming, & without confusion (or tiny print). After meeting with the finance person he told me the car was ready & I could pick it up tomorrow! Had I just bought a $13000 car without even knowing it? At first I went along & agreed to come & pick it up, but after having time to think I realized that I had been taken advantage of. I called Jack & wanted the freedom to continue shopping (I didn't want to regret my purchase) & he put the pressure on, telling me the car was already registered & insured in my name. Then he passed me on to his supervisor Jason. I wanted to document everything from this point on so I requested email correspondence, but Jason refused to comply. Three weeks later they have pocketed my money, with the law on their side, & I'm out $500. And without a vehicle. At Christmastime. Sigh.
Do they want to sell ?
by 01/24/2009on
I was interested in purchasing a BMW X5 at this dealership. The greeting was very courteous and the salesperson was very knowledgeable about the vehicle. She spent a tremendous amount of time explaining all the features of the car. Actually too much time was spent on that. As far as what was proposed for the car, lease or purchasing options and price, it was so unattractive that I did not bother going forward with the conversation. BMW must be either a very lucky company selling all the cars without a decent discount in these days, however a 2% discount on $ 60,000 cars in January 09 seems quite unrealistic. I ended up buying an Infiniti the following day; they were fair and did not give me the BS speech on how desirable their vehicle were and that was why there was no financial incentive to buy a BMW.
