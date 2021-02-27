1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I looked at a used 2010 Mazda3 with salesman Jack. On the test drive I told him that I wanted to look at the car, gather info, & come back that evening with my husband. At the dealership I was told to leave a deposit & when I began to protest I was told it was refundable. Figuring I had nothing to lose & not wanting the car to be sold before I returned that evening, I put down a $500 deposit. We then discussed prices & my trade in. All of this was put into a document & I was asked to sign it. What I thought was a pre-agreement was so much more. The document in question was covered with tiny print & some of it applied to my situation while other parts of it did not. I looked over the handwritten parts & didn't see anything out of the ordinary, so I signed it. Turns out there were other parts that were typed in beforehand that were very important, such as the $499 retail conveyance fee, & the words "no refund of deposit". There was also very tiny print saying that the back of the document is part of the agreement. I didn't notice any of this until I had scrutinized the documents at home 4 times! I have since been to other dealers and have seen paperwork that is much more straightforward, forthcoming, & without confusion (or tiny print). After meeting with the finance person he told me the car was ready & I could pick it up tomorrow! Had I just bought a $13000 car without even knowing it? At first I went along & agreed to come & pick it up, but after having time to think I realized that I had been taken advantage of. I called Jack & wanted the freedom to continue shopping (I didn't want to regret my purchase) & he put the pressure on, telling me the car was already registered & insured in my name. Then he passed me on to his supervisor Jason. I wanted to document everything from this point on so I requested email correspondence, but Jason refused to comply. Three weeks later they have pocketed my money, with the law on their side, & I'm out $500. And without a vehicle. At Christmastime. Sigh.