Mercedes-Benz of North Haven
Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of North Haven
Our red E300
by 01/07/2021on
We had an outstanding experience purchasing our first MB. Our Sales person was Peter Pearce. He aced our 3p’s of Professional, Patient (we are old folks), and Punctual. Also very helpful after the sale as we have had numerous questions pertaining to the high tech infotainment systems.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 03/29/2019on
The entire service experience was handled professionally from the point the vehicle was dropped off until it was picked-up. They kept us informed of the repair status and coordinated a convenient pick-up time that fit our schedule. At the drop-off, we were quickly and efficiency processed in with a loaner and at the pick-up we experienced the same level of efficiency. Over-all, each step was handled well and to our personal satisfaction.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Astar444
by 01/23/2019on
My experience at Mercedes benz of north haven was excellent from the beginning process of buying my car to the end. Matthew Brickel was a great he worked with me as much as he could to get me in the vehicle that I wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A Special Customer
by 01/04/2019on
Service was conveniently provided and performed within the estimated time frame. A loaner made the experience easy and all work was performed as agreed upon in advance. There were no surprises and the car was returned cleaned and ready to go! Everyone we worked with was professional and pleasant making us feel like a special customer. Thank-you MBNH!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic fast service!
by 12/30/2018on
Always a great experience at MB of North Haven! Great service, atomosohere and most importantly, they take care of your investment as if it were their own!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Remote starter
by 11/18/2018on
John was excellent. He was patient and spent a lot of time with me. He made sure the starter was working before I left. I don’t like the new Mercedes Me app. Unreliable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always delivering the best!
by 10/20/2018on
For years, I have been a loyal MB driver & have bought my vehicles from Mercedes Benz of North Haven & I will continue to do so. Many thanks!
New car
by 10/04/2018on
Thank you, everyone I met was extremely hospitable. Great experience
Always a great experience at MB North Haven
by 10/02/2018on
Service completed in less than expected timeframe. No surprises.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Review
by 08/31/2018on
Excellent service! Very nice staff. No complaints and would highly recommend!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 08/13/2018on
The customer service and followup are always excellent.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service 6
by 08/06/2018on
Service performed as described
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Scheduled Service
by 07/29/2018on
Service Personnel were polite and knowledgeable.All required tasks were performed within the time quoted.MB of North Haven provided a loaner and my car was returned washed and vacuumed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service
by 07/23/2018on
Cost was high for the service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Windshield and Spoiler Repair
by 07/20/2018on
I needed to have the Windshield and Upper spoiler repaired from rock damages. North Haven. Mercedes Benz did a fantastic job and I would highly recommend using Mercedes trained Techs. It was a difficult repair and it came out better than new.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Replace chip for sat radio
by 05/12/2018on
Met with Christinia @ reception and she handled the entire transaction seamlessly. Couldn't have worked out any better.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Satisfied with service
by 05/10/2018on
My experience at Mercedes was excellent! In addition to servicing my car, they washed, vacuumed and shined it. It looked like a new car when I drove off the lot. I was well pleased with the service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Simply amazing
by 04/14/2018on
This is the most amazing dealership. From our salesman Matt to the sales manager. Even the finance folks all way above parr. And service. omg. White glove all the way. Communications were astounding and the quality of the work is incredible. And their knowledge. From sakesmen to my service representatives. Im amazed. This is my 3rd Mercedes from this dealership and they are the only ones i will deql with. Great Job!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
second service
by 03/25/2018on
bought used 2014 300C in 2016, this is the second service, quite good!! all included
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
At last my search is over
by 03/20/2018on
After test driving the Porsche, Range Rover Discovery, Jaguar F Pace, Audi A7 I was pleasantly surprised when I test drove the GLE 350 and my search for my perfect vehicle was over. Great sales staff, thanks to Adam and PJ and your great customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
snappy happy
by 03/16/2018on
Service was timely, accurate and friendly. Makes you feel like family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes