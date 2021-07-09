Executive Jeep
Customer Reviews of Executive Jeep
They do not care about the customer
by 09/07/2021on
Do not buy a car here, do not get your car serviced here. I had an issue with me radio In in my lease and they told me that there was nothing they could do. After talking to Jeep cares, they told me that there was in fact an update for my radio that would fix the issue. After calling this dealership back and questioning them, they Ignored me and wouldn't even return my calls. I called Jeep of Milford and gave them my VIN and information and within an hour they told me that there WAS an update for my radio. These people clearly have no idea what they are doing, and they refuse to listen to the customer and made me feel like I was crazy and allowed me to drive a car that was unsafe because they Insisted they were right.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Best Dealership in CT!
by 10/14/2017on
After having the worst experience at BranHaven, I gave Jeep another chance and purchased my new 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited tonight at Executive. Phenomenal customer service. They deserve more than a 5 star rating. Brian and Stephanie went above and beyond to ensure I was satisfied with my purchase. Stephanie took the time to show me the ins and outs of the vehicle. She made sure I didn’t leave until all of my questions were answered. She was extremely knowledgeable. Chris went out of his way to keep me updated throughout the day with rates and options. He sincerely made sure I was making the smartest decision. This guy knows what he’s doing and will do whatever it takes to make sure you leave happy. Scott took the time to sit down with me and listen to the horrible experience I had with another dealership in the past. As busy as he was, he made me feel like he genuinely cared and wanted to make sure I knew he would be there if I ever have any issues with my vehicle in the future. And I believe him. I truly cannot say enough about the Executive team. They not only met my expectations.. they exceeded them. Hands down the best car buying experience I’ve ever had. Executive is the place to go! Thank you Scott, Brian, Steph and Chris!!
Nice dealership
by 09/07/2017on
Nice dealership. John Bogdan was very helpful when selling me my truck. I would recomend.
Wrangler purchaser
by 09/06/2017on
My daughter decided to purchase her first car and wanted a brand new Jeep Wrangler. We went to BranHaven and picked out a Wrangler. We waited for a salesperson to come out but no one did. She opened the Jeep door and set off the alarm! Still no one came out. We continued looking at vehicles and called the dealership from the lot, was told if we wanted a salesperson we had to go inside! We walked out and the next day went to Executive Jeep of North Haven. Best experience ever! We met Brian Jacob. He was friendly, knowledgeable and not pushy. Answered all our questions and my daughter purchased her Jeep Wrangler! Armad Hilton explained the financing options and made the process quick and painless!
Good Experience
by 05/14/2017on
I went to the dealership on a Friday afternoon thinking there were not going to be a lot of people shopping for cars, but I ended up waiting about 15 minutes for a sales person to sit down with me. The same on a Sunday (which I expect); we waited about 10 minutes for someone to sit down with us. However, when we finally were able to talk to someone, the experience was very pleasant. The salesmen were very knowledgeable about the vehicle I was interested in purchasing. I felt no pressure to purchase. Everything was told to me up front, however when it came down to signing the paperwork, I was not told about the package to protect the paint/interior until I was about to sign the contract. The financial office manager was great in explaining exactly what the package entailed. I would recommend this dealership to other people looking for new cars.
Well, that was easy,
by 08/25/2016on
I wanted a Jeep Wrangler. They delivered. When buying a Wrangler there is little of the standard sales process -- they sell themselves, really; however, the dealership can make that process easy or difficult. I found everyone at Executive Jeep and Dodge was easy to work with, attentive, and professional. And man -- what great car candy too look at while one waits.
Outstanding Experience
by 11/06/2015on
My beloved car was totaled and I had to get new wheels ASAP. I was searching all over for a Camry and found it at this dealership. In A few hours I had gone too look at the car and signed papers! They had the car I wanted out in front and running when I arrived to test drive. Danny Colmenares was so wonderful and helpful! He did everything he could to get me in to that car ASAP. At this dealership it doesn't matter if you are spending $10,000 or $50,000- you are treated as a priority no matter what. Adam R was awesome with getting my paperwork filled out and Rick Marino was very helpful with getting new plates from the DMV and onto my car! Excellent experience all around- I will definitely recommend to others.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dealer review
by 10/27/2015on
I recently bought my 2015 Wrangler from Frank Perrelli and was satisfied with my entire experience. I had a few scratches on my hood that was present when I purchased the vehicle, but I picked it up at night and didn't notice it until I had brought it home and saw it in light in my garage. About a week and half later as it began to bother me, I called Frank and spoke to the sales manager Dave; expecting some resistance from everything I've heard about the typical car dealer and being a little over a week into my ownership, I was very happy when they immediately took ownership for the scratches without any push-back or hassle whatsoever and scheduled me for service to have it buffed out and the hood to be re-painted if need be, as one of the scratches was deep. From negotiating the price down to what I felt was fair, to the service post-purchase, I haven't once felt like I was ever being given the run-around or short-handed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Sales team helped me get my Jeep Compass!
by 10/06/2015on
I was in the market for a compact SUV, struggling with finding a monthly payment that could work for me. Other dealers didn't work with me enough to get me a payment I was comfortable with. The Executive team of my sales person Stephanie Ney with manager Gary and in finance, Pedro, all helped me find the vehicle and payment I wanted. I'd highly recommend them. D. Looney
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Jeep Renegade
by 08/27/2015on
First time Jeep customer and Frank Perrelli made it a very pleasurable experience. No pressure, provide me with great information about the vehicle and that helped me make the decision to purchase the 2015 Renegade.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
E-Z Car Buying at Executive Auto
by 06/26/2015on
Executive Auto makes buying a car Stress-free! It's Easy, fast, and hassel free They are professional, they know their cars, the dealership is immaculate, and all the employers value the customers time. The paperwork was easy, and I was in and out within an hour with a brand new car! Seamless!
Happy Car Buying !!
by 12/04/2014on
I am so happy with my new 2015 Rogue! I feared the dreaded car buying experience but with Executive Jeep/Nissan I had none of the negative car buying nonsense!! The Sales person was professional and courteous not all up in my stuff - but super willing to find just the right car for me with the things that were most important to me (and then some)!! I cannot say enough about how great this experience was all around easy and comfortable. Just to touch on some of the ratings the building was immaculate from the showroom to the service bays everything squeaky clean - there are areas for you to wait if your car is in for a quick service very nice and comfortable!! Since my car is NEW I dont need repairs but I bring it into get the eco coating tomorrow I am sure I will be pleased!! For any of you who are looking for a car I would HIGHLY suggest you start here first!! And happy Car buying - Yes that is a thing!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Car Experience
by 11/18/2014on
This is an exceptional dealership. I have never been more comfortable in purchasing a vehicle. There was no pressure. From Sales Consultant Ralph to Finance Director Jesse, these Gentlemen were tops. I have recommended them to everyone. I will never purchase a vehicle from anywhere else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car purchase made simple and enjoyable
by 11/14/2014on
We recently purchased a new Nissan Rogue, love the car. The purchasing of the car was a very easy experience. Jackie was extremely helpful and friendly, and told us everything about our new car. Everyone involved with us made this process easy and very comfortable. It's easy to see why people love these cars.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Professional salesman made all the difference.
by 09/18/2014on
I went to Executive to buy a used car. I found one online and Ralph told me it was sold but found me another one in the same price range. Ralph was friendly, down to earth but at the same time very professional. I would highly recommend Ralph P at Executive Jeep Nissan in North Haven,CT.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great purchase experience
by 07/29/2014on
The sales rep and the manager helped go though the feature of the car and assured me the right decision.
First time buyer!
by 07/15/2014on
Being a recent grad, new to the working world, and have always relied on my parents for these type of things, I was completely dreading buying a new car. After researching Jeep Patriots on the Internet, Executive Jeep consistently came up as the lowest price. When my boyfriend and me first arrived we were taken care of right away and met Irwin K. I told him exactly what I wanted up front and soon we were driving what ended up being my final purchase, the 2014 Jeep Patriot Latitude. It was definitely more loaded than what I thought I could afford but the sleek style, the comfortable driving experience and the knowledge that Irwin had about the car was very appealing. Although I didn't expect to buy the car that weekend I probably would have if I didn't want my dad to take a look at it. I was able to come back two days later while during that time communicating with the dealership on what deals were expiring and what time I could come in. Thankfully, my father was able to join us and between him and boyfriend firing off questions Irwin didn't even look scared! Given that this was the first time experience and there were no tears, I can say that I highly recommend Executive Jeep and Irwin K. Each person we were handed off to was very knowledgeable, calming, and was looking to get you the best deal. I look forward to working with Executive Jeep and would highly recommend their dealership to anyone looking for excellent customer service, quality, and respect.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 06/25/2014on
I recently leased a 2014 Nissan Altima from Executive and my experience was outstanding. Danny C was courteous, helpful and very knowledgable. He made the entire process so easy. I couldn't be happier in my new Altima. I would recommend Danny and Executive to anyone looking for a vehicle. Thanks again for a great experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2014 Jeep Wrangler
by 05/22/2014on
I just purchased a new Jeep Wrangler Unlimited a few days ago and could not be happier with my purchase. I also had purchased my previous 2003 Jeep Liberty from the same dealer and salesperson, Danny C. Danny is an excellent salesperson being that he does not talk you into something you do not want and you feel that you are not being pressured like many other car dealers make you feel. I find that he is truthful and fully cares about your purchase. If I end up buying another jeep down the road, I will definitely deal with Danny again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Overall Best Car Buying Experience
by 05/13/2014on
Leasing a Jeep with Stephanie N at Executive Jeep was a breeze. She was helpful, knowledgable and overall the experience was completely satisfying. I always dread walking into dealerships and dealing with the pressure of the car sales people. Stephanie was fantastic and made the whole process easy and quick. The sales manager and finance managers were also very enjoyable to work with. I will absolutely be buying future cars from Executive Jeep.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome experience
by 02/17/2014on
Executive Jeep Nissan in North Haven CT made my car buying experience pleasurable. Stephanie N. and Dave were friendly, reasonable and very informative. I would highly recommend this dealership and Stephanie and Dave.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments