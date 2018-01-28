BMW of North Haven
Josh is awesome!
We had a very nice experience. Josh's passion for the brand was obvious and he was also very informed and fun. I left New Country after being a customer for over 15 years and am so glad I did.
Great experience
From start to finish, it was a pleasant experience. No pressure, quick and easy negotiations, and everyone was very courteous and helpful. When I came back 6 weeks later to pick up my ordered vehicle, it was just the same. BMW Genius and finance manager were great to deal with and explained everything. I never felt rushed but they didn't waste my time either. I'll be back to purchase another vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Another flawless experience!
I have been doing business with BMW of North Haven for some years now. Before my personal experience, my parents have done business there as well, more specifically with Basel Saad. Basel has always exhibited a level of customer service as well as professionalism that is second to none! He has a real gift in making his customers feel comfortable and part of the BMW family! Basel is the epitome of client advisors for sure! My recent experience being in December was flawless as always! I have and will continue to do business with Basel as well as referring my friends and family to him always!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New car purchase review
Without the efforts of Justin and Richard, of your sales team I would have purchased my new 535xi from a different dealership. Because of their efforts on my behalf I'm looking for now a second car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceeded Expectations!
North Haven BMW was a pleasure to deal with when looking for and purchasing my new car. This was especially so with my Client Advisor, Della Hamberg. Della was extremely professional and knowledgeable and followed up with me appropriately, without being pushy as has been my experience with salesmen elsewhere. I highly recommend this dealership-Della especially so!
Wonderful Experience
The sales staff, sales manager and business personnel were fantastic, bent over backwards to make everything easy and work well. I would absolutely buy another car from this dealership.
Great Sales Experience, Wonderful Car
This was my first experience with buying a non-Japanese car. We explored several makes/models (Audi, Mercedes, BMW) before settling for the BMW, thanks to the very patient and helpful sales person at BMW of North Haven, Todd Orowson. He went out of his way in providing help with finding us a car we like and for getting it to us as soon as he possibly could. At the time of delivery, he made sure we were completely satisfied with our car buying experience. We were also quite impressed with Stephanie Mismas who patiently helped us get acquainted with all of the features on our car. I've been really enjoying driving my BMW 428xi Gran Coupe. It just has a very different feel from my Lexus. Great driving experience; wonderful car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BMW of North Haven - Great place to get your new BMW!
I went to BMW of North Haven since they had one of the largest inventories of new and pre-owned cars for me to look at. I was greeted right away by Basel S and the great experience with this dealership started from there. I had a lot of questions (both while I was there and in email) and Basel was very patient with me and answered all my questions. Everyone working there was so nice and friendly. This was a first time lease for me and I was a little nervous for some reason - Basel and Mike (Finance) were really great in helping me understand the whole process. Great experience!
Excellent Experience
Overall we had an excellent experience with purchasing a certified pre-owned 2012 BMW X-5. Sales person Rick was great and process was very customer friendly. Would buy again from BMW of North Haven.
Excellent Experience
Our new BMW was ordered with the assistance of Rick Z. From start to delivery his advice was on point and I feel that I was a valued past client.
2014 X3 Lease
Rick was very helpful. I asked to test drive a few cars and we went over the specifications of all the available packages and their costs. In the end I picked the X3 with the sport package and my wife and I are very happy with our decision. Working with Rick made everything go smoothly and quickly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
CPO 328xdrive
I recently purchased a CPO 2011 328i xdrive from Chris C. For being a first time car buyer he made the process extremely easy. He was very informative and knowledgeable about the car. One thing that I really enjoyed was it was not a high pressure sale. Chris knows the cars can sell themselves and allows them to. I would definitely recommend him to family and friends as a contact at BMW of North Haven.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
BMW of North Haven- 2014 320 Xdrive
I had a great experience with Della H. She really helped guide me to the right car in my price range without any pressure. She made the whole process simple and quick. I have recommended her to friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
new 528I xdrive
I had a great experience all around. My salesperson, Della H., was very informative and professional throughout the sales process. I had contacted several other luxury dealerships, including other BMW dealers, but none of them could beat the price from BMW of North Haven. When I picked up my car, Della was there with all the t's crossed and i's dotted. Most importantly, she made it a quick, easy, and smooth process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Della H.
I worked with Della on a new BWM lease and she was great along with the staff of BMW of North Haven.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No-Pressure Car Buying Experience
A day before I planned to purchase a CPO Acura MDX, I reeived an email from BMW about financing specials they were offering on their CPO inventory. I searched their inventory, and lo and behold, there was the white X3 with tan interior that I've always wanted. I was referred to Chris C. the next day, and made an appointment to test drive the car that evening. He was extraordinarily knowledgeable and helpful, and his low-key, no-pressure sales style suits my husband and I perfectly (we do not like to be pushed or rushed into making a decision). I walked out that same evening having purchased the X3 I've always wanted. The next day, Chris followed up with me to verify what I needed to take care of on my end to complete the purchase and pick up the vehicle. This is our second purchase from this dealer, and we couldn't be more pleased. I would highly recommend BMW of North Haven, and Chris C., to anyone looking to purchase a BMW.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Excellent Experience
We recently purchased a CPO 2011 BMW 328xi from Todd O. Besides leaving with a phenomenal new car we also received excellent service. Everyone at BMW of North Haven especially Todd was extremely friendly. He was very patient and understanding. Thank you Todd, for making our decision painless and stress free.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
2011 BMW 328xi
Chris C. & Zade were fabulous! Very patient and accommodating. Fair pricing. Explained everything in detail, no stone was left unturned!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Kudos to BMW North Haven/Mauro Motors
As we entered BMW dealership we very impressed with the modern state of art facility. On Feb. 18th we walked into BMW No. Haven dealership unsure of what we were going to buy for our new car. After talking with Chris C., and a short test drive, we knew we were going to purchase an X3. On March 15th, we purchased an X3 from Chris/Mauro Motor in No. Haven. This is our 2nd purchase from Mauro Motors and would highly recommend Mauro Motors. Sales associates were very professional, efficient and very friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Good experience.
A knowledgeable and friendly but succinct salesperson, Chris, who answered the questions and respected my time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable