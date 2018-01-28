5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

A day before I planned to purchase a CPO Acura MDX, I reeived an email from BMW about financing specials they were offering on their CPO inventory. I searched their inventory, and lo and behold, there was the white X3 with tan interior that I've always wanted. I was referred to Chris C. the next day, and made an appointment to test drive the car that evening. He was extraordinarily knowledgeable and helpful, and his low-key, no-pressure sales style suits my husband and I perfectly (we do not like to be pushed or rushed into making a decision). I walked out that same evening having purchased the X3 I've always wanted. The next day, Chris followed up with me to verify what I needed to take care of on my end to complete the purchase and pick up the vehicle. This is our second purchase from this dealer, and we couldn't be more pleased. I would highly recommend BMW of North Haven, and Chris C., to anyone looking to purchase a BMW. Read more