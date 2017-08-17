1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I will never recommend anyone to shop here after the experience I had. The manager (Terry) sent an automated email to see why I didn't purchase a car. I wrote this response 2 weeks ago and still have not heard any remorse. Oh and instead of buying a used car, I decided to buy a brand new one somewhere else. Terry I am not out of the market. I will be buying a new car within the next few weeks. But as to my experience at this location: #1 John the salesman said the car I came in for was just sold... yet the online rep emailed me just the late afternoon before saying the car was there. Seems bizarre to me. #2 John, the sales guy, was not very friendly... actually I got the feeling that he did not consider me as the "preferred clientele"... I actually commented about that to him during the test drive saying he didn't seem very outgoing or as friendly as other reps I have dealt with in the past.. He replied that he was not under pressure at that dealership. #3 Just last week another Acura dealership valued my trade in at $13k... at this dealership I was told that my car was only $9.5k trade in because the preferred clientele at this location would not buy my hybrid Camry. #4 When John came to tell me about my trade in value. He made no effort to try and make a sale. It was simply a sorry your car is only $9k and that was it. Overall, I felt that John, the sales guy, treated me like I wasn't of the "right class" to drive one of his cars. It's a shame because I probably would have bought a car there yesterday had I not felt that way. The experience was horrible and I feel I should warn others know via online reviews and word of mouth. Thanks! Read more