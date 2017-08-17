Acura by Executive
Jo-Ann Gradzik is the best!
by 08/17/2017on
I worked with Jo-Ann while leasing my Acura and she was an absolute pleasure to work with. She answered all my questions and made me feel completely comfortable. She was honest, kind and never pushy unlike salespeople at other dealerships Ive dealt with in the past. She truly looks out for the best interest of her customers and have recommended her to family and friends who have also all had wonderful experiences and nothing but great things to say about her. If you're looking for an Acura or a preownd vehicle of any kind go to Acura by Executive and ask for Jo-Ann...you'll be glad you did!
The best experience
by 08/13/2017on
We couldn't be happier after dealing with Joann from Acura. She is pleasant, knowedgable and cares that the customer is happy. She was able to get us into the right used veichele at a great price with low financing. She makes herself available for questions and concerns. We definitely will recommend her to family and friends!
Great Overall Experience
by 09/20/2016on
We worked with John Brandi on a purchase of a 2016 Certified Acura ILX. We visited many dealerships in the area as well as out of state and Acura of North Haven was by far the best experience in terms of professionalism, no hassles, and no quirky sales techniques. Everyone took their time to answer our questions and make the car buying experience a pleasant one. John was very attentive, responsive, and made us feel comfortable throughout the entire process. In addition to the good service, their pricing on our vehicle was very market competitive. I would recommend John Brandi and Acura of North Haven to anyone.
Excellent Sales Experience
by 08/22/2016on
This was one of the best car buying experiences I've had. My salesperson William Carmon was amazing,He is very knowledgeable about the car and all the features very honest person. everyone at the dealership makes you feel like family l love that place.
Excellent Sales Experience
by 08/09/2016on
This was one of the best car buying experiences I've had. My salesperson William Carmon was truly amazing. He is patient, very knowledgeable about the car and all the features but most of all an honest person with great character. He never pushed the sale he just helped me get the car I wanted. Everyone at the dealership makes you feel like family so if your looking for a car go to Acura by Executive and ask for William. I love my new 2016 Acura TLX and all the features.
Pre-owned vehicle purchase
by 07/18/2016on
I recently purchased a pre-owned 2013 Ram 1500 Sport through this dealer after finding the listing online using third-party apps. I sent an email inquiring if the truck was still available, and was promptly responded to with a call and email the following morning from Caitlin on the sales team. I arranged an appointment and went to the dealership that weekend. I arrived at the dealership and was greeted by the reception desk kindly and professionally. I met JoAnn and worked with her for most of the duration of the sale. She was very friendly and accommodating through the entire process. At no time did I feel pressured by any of the sales staff and the financing portion was expeditious and simple. I am very happy with my purchase and experience with this dealer. The truck is in excellent shape and I was treated as if I had been a customer there for years.
First Time Leaser
by 03/17/2015on
I recently leased a 2016 ILX with Technology Plus and A-SPEC packaging from Acura By Executive in North Haven. My experience was beyond my expectations and I am more than pleased with my new car and the excellent service provided. Both JoAnn in Sales and John, the General Manager, were very knowledgeable, pleasant, and extremely helpful. They took the time to teach me each and every feature and function of this car and made this process easy as ever. I cannot thank JoAnn, John, and the rest of Acura By Executive enough for their professionalism, ongoing commitment to outstanding customer service, and the help provided with getting me this beautiful new car.
Disappointed
by 05/27/2014on
I will never recommend anyone to shop here after the experience I had. The manager (Terry) sent an automated email to see why I didn't purchase a car. I wrote this response 2 weeks ago and still have not heard any remorse. Oh and instead of buying a used car, I decided to buy a brand new one somewhere else. Terry I am not out of the market. I will be buying a new car within the next few weeks. But as to my experience at this location: #1 John the salesman said the car I came in for was just sold... yet the online rep emailed me just the late afternoon before saying the car was there. Seems bizarre to me. #2 John, the sales guy, was not very friendly... actually I got the feeling that he did not consider me as the "preferred clientele"... I actually commented about that to him during the test drive saying he didn't seem very outgoing or as friendly as other reps I have dealt with in the past.. He replied that he was not under pressure at that dealership. #3 Just last week another Acura dealership valued my trade in at $13k... at this dealership I was told that my car was only $9.5k trade in because the preferred clientele at this location would not buy my hybrid Camry. #4 When John came to tell me about my trade in value. He made no effort to try and make a sale. It was simply a sorry your car is only $9k and that was it. Overall, I felt that John, the sales guy, treated me like I wasn't of the "right class" to drive one of his cars. It's a shame because I probably would have bought a car there yesterday had I not felt that way. The experience was horrible and I feel I should warn others know via online reviews and word of mouth. Thanks!
Highly Recommend!
by 04/05/2014on
My very positive experience started on line with quotes on specific cars from Terry B who answered all questions quickly via email. Upon visiting the dealership a couple of day later I met my salesman, Greg A who was very polite, interested in my needs and wants. The entire lease experience was a positive one. There was nothing left undiscussed. Everyone, including Gary S, finance manager, was very patient, helpful, business like but fair and not pushy. They all succeeded in making a happy customer I have already recommended them to a friend and will continue to do so. My goal was to lease the car of my choice, fairly, and one of theirs was to create a satisfied customer. Everyone walked away happy!
Great Car Buying Experience
by 04/04/2014on
We've been customers of Acura by Executive for a number of years, having bought and serviced several program cars there. One of the reasons we decided to purchase our new Acura MDX from Executive was that we feel their service department is excellent. After our recent new car buying experience, we are just as enthusiastic about our purchase experience. We worked with William C. who welcomed us in a genuinely friendly manner as we explored the different models. After we decided on a 2014 Acura MDX he guided us through the purchasing process and offered us a great price for our used Acura. Throughout, William's extensive knowledge, professionalism, and relaxed and friendly attitude made the often challenging process of purchasing a new car easy and stress-free. In addition, he spent a lot of time helping us use the sophisticated technology/navigation package that came with our car; and encouraged us to stop by any time for further instruction. The other members of the Acura team that we dealt with: John A. General Manager, and Gary S. Financial Manager were also most helpful and personable. We highly recommend Acura by Executive for both service and sales.
Acura MDX - 2014
by 02/27/2014on
Had a great experience at this dealership. We worked with Greg A. He was very pleasant and patient with us, as we had our 4 month old with us. He was not pushy at all and let us do the talking. He was very knowledgable. We called and asked for a quote and they responded timely, including a reasonable value for a trade-in they never saw until we came in to purchase it. Their quote was acceptable to us, so we came in and purchased it ! We drove home with our great looking new Acura two days later. Very pleasant experience and would recommend this place to all.
No Dealership Can Compete!!
by 02/07/2014on
From the moment I walked through the dealership doors, I felt like family. Joann greeted me with a smile and listened to every single one of my wants and needs. Never once did I feel like I was just another customer, nor did she try to sell me something, I didn't want or need. After deciding on the car that was right for me, John went above and beyond to not only help me reach my price target, but also informed me of other savings such as the recent grad program, which I was not aware of. Previous to purchasing this car, I brought my old car in for routine and not so routine service. The service department was just as wonderful. They alway fully explained the service that my car needed at the time, what might be coming up, and how prepare or extended the life of various parts. I never left not know exactly what service was performed and why that service was performed. I can honestly say I will NEVER leave this dealership!!!
5 Stars for Acura By Executive and JoAnn G.
by 06/15/2013on
I had read a couple of reviews about Acura By Executive and in particular about JoAnn G. Everything (and it was all positive) people were saying about JoAnn was true. I was looking for a car that was not in stock and JoAnn went right to work finding it for me. I was also in a bind because my current car had 290K+ miles on it and finally decided to call it quits. Not only was JoAnn one of the most easy going sales people I have dealt with, she was also the most accomodating. Since my car had died I really needed to do something fast. JoAnn located the car I wanted and offered me a loaner for a couple of days while the car was being delivered and prepped. Once we finalized the transaction she gave me her undivided attention by walking me through every feature of the car in detail until I was satisfied and comfortable with its operation. She even paired my Smartphone to the Bluetooth compatibility feature in the phone. I have been in sales for 28+ years and pride myself on customer satisfaction. JoAnn exemplifies what all true professional sales people should strive to achieve in that regard. If you're looking for an Acura call JoAnn.
Extremely Satisfied
by 06/15/2013on
Awesome experience purchasing my new vehicle from Acura By Executive in North Haven! After meeting with the sales staff there, they quickly located the perfect vehicle for me based on what I had told them. William C., in particular, really listened to my needs and bent over backwards to fulfill the promises and timelines that were made to me. After failed attempts to find the personalized experience I was looking for at other area dealerships, it was refreshing to be treated as a valued future member of the Acura family! Anyone looking to purchase a new vehicle owes it to themselves to go talk to William and see how helpful and courteous he is. I am looking forward to seeing if the service department can match the level of satisfaction I felt from the sales department.
Great Buy
by 05/17/2013on
We just bought a MDX. Overall it was good experience. William was very patient and thorough. The car was in a great condition. The whole process was smooth and simple.
Good Experience
by 01/12/2013on
I purchased a 2009 Honda Accord from this Acura Dealer and found my experience enjoyable. I was impressed by the knowledge my saleperson, William C., possesed regarding this vehicle even thought it was not Acura. During the test drive I was free to go where I wanted and was not distracted by sales tactics. William answered my questions as we drove but also allowed me to concentrate on the performance of the vehicle. William was very gracious and did not resort to high pressure tactics. He explained everything fully and was a good listener. Overall I would rate my experience as excellent.
Great Dealership Experience
by 09/20/2012on
I have nothing but positive feedback to share regarding my interaction with Mark B.. In the Spring, Mark worked with my son and I while we shopped for my son's first car. Shopping for my sons first car was a very good experience with my son getting the Acura TL that he wanted at a price that could not be beat. It was a no brainer for me to reach out to Mark when I wanted to do some car shopping for my wife. He is so easy to work with and doesnt put additional pressure onto an already somewhat pressure filled situation that comes with the decision making process of getting a new vehicle. In my most recent visit to Acura by Executive, Mark took the time needed to provide me with a test drive in the particular vehicle I am considering, made sure I had all details I needed about current offers; for example, financing options and gave me literature to take home so I could discuss with my wife. Lastly, Mark reached out to me via a phone call to ask if I had any additional questions or if there was anything else I needed while I continue to shop for the right car for our needs. Again, the call was not a pressure filled call that you sometimes get in follow-up calls after a visit. It felt as though Mark was sincere in his intentions to see if there was anything he could do to help while I continue to shop and explore my options. Lastly, I have to add the GM at Acura by Executive, John A., is so easy to talk to when going through the car buying experience at Acura by Executive. He is very friendly and approachable while making sure my visit at the dealership was comfortable. The whole team at Acura by Executive is professional and friendly. I highly recommend Acura by Executive for anyone looking to buy their next car!!!
Great place to buy a car
by 03/13/2011on
Purchased a certified pre-owned 08 Acura MDX and the sales staff handled everything professionally and answered all of my questions. When you're looking for a professional buying experience, stop in to see Acura by Executive.
outstanding service at Acura by Executive
by 09/02/2010on
I wanted to take the time to share with you the wonderful experience I had purchasing my Acura RDX from Acura By Executive and working with Brian W. He was a pleasure to work with, he made buying the car of my dreams an exceptionally easy and memorable experience. He was extremly helpful in working with my family members and providing them with insightful knowledge and customer service. It was a pleasure doing business with Acura by Executive and in the future I am going to recommend all my friends and family to Acura by Executive and advise them to ask for Brian W as he was a loyal, honest and dependable salesman. I look forward to buying all my future cars from Acura by Executive. A special thanks to Brian for helping me purchase my dream car!
Bought new MDX from Acura by Executive
by 02/27/2010on
I was surprised by the previous comments as my experience was great. The internet department is great! I bought a new MDX and my salesman Chris H was very patient and professional, went over the vehicle from front to back, took more than one test drive, as I couldn't decide between an MDX & RDX and new or used. Gave me a great price and was delivered when promised. Gary was great going over all the paperwork, haven't had to have anything serviced yet but I expect to find the same service there.
5 Star customer service!
by 01/05/2010on
It was hard to believe the negative comments posted by others about this dealership. My purchase experience was totally positive and I interfaced with many people at this dealership. It was a great experience working with John T. He goes out of his way to accommodate any need or request. I have already referred a friend of mine who may be interested in an RL, to work with John. I've also been servicing my previous Acura at this dealer and the service staff has always been excellent to work with as well. The entire Executive team has been great. Everyone got only 5's on the phone survey I took this afternoon! Great follow-up also.