5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Being a recent grad, new to the working world, and have always relied on my parents for these type of things, I was completely dreading buying a new car. After researching Jeep Patriots on the Internet, Executive Jeep consistently came up as the lowest price. When my boyfriend and me first arrived we were taken care of right away and met Irwin K. I told him exactly what I wanted up front and soon we were driving what ended up being my final purchase, the 2014 Jeep Patriot Latitude. It was definitely more loaded than what I thought I could afford but the sleek style, the comfortable driving experience and the knowledge that Irwin had about the car was very appealing. Although I didn't expect to buy the car that weekend I probably would have if I didn't want my dad to take a look at it. I was able to come back two days later while during that time communicating with the dealership on what deals were expiring and what time I could come in. Thankfully, my father was able to join us and between him and boyfriend firing off questions Irwin didn't even look scared! Given that this was the first time experience and there were no tears, I can say that I highly recommend Executive Jeep and Irwin K. Each person we were handed off to was very knowledgeable, calming, and was looking to get you the best deal. I look forward to working with Executive Jeep and would highly recommend their dealership to anyone looking for excellent customer service, quality, and respect. Read more