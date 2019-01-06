stay away
Beth Karl was our salesperson and when I asked about some options to include Beth Karl said don't get them they are to ghetto. I wonder if I was black would she of used the word ghetto ?? After buying a car from Karl Chevrolet I had problems with the TPMS light kept going off, after multiple times bringing the car in for service Karl Chevrolet finally refused service to our car UNDER WARRANTY. They said the cause of the TPMS issue was probably a radar detector or the Expel I had installed even though when I contacted CHEVROLET they said that they had no knowledge of any of these issues/claims. When I finally did get the TPMS problem fixed it had NOTHING TO DO with the radar detector or the Expel. When Karl Chevrolet could not fix they car they sold they blamed me, falsely I might add.
Bad Service Experience
I have had a reasonably good experience with Karl Chevrolet up to this point which makes my most recent interaction with them even more disappoining. I own a 2016 Gen 2 Chevy Volt and took it in to have an oil change and the 45,000 mile service recently. At the time, I also noted that the check engine light for a fault in the O2 sensor had showed up a couple of weeks back and went away on its own after a day of driving. This is an issue for which I had brought in the car twice perviously under the bumper-to-bumper warranty (once when the light was active at the time I dropped it off for service) and both times the service department told me that it was a false alarm and they just reset the indicator. It turns out that GM does not have a solution for this issue at this point and is working on a resolution, which is perfectly fine. However when I asked for this to be looked at again this time, the service department told me that it would be out of warrantly (because of the high miles) unless the issue is exactly the code for which I had brought it in earlier (the O2 sensor). The example the technician gave me was that if the wiring was faulty instead (ie no problems with the O2 sensor itself), it would take them the whole day to debug and fix the issue and this would be at my cost. This is absurd. The service department chose not to do this deep dive to check for faulty wiring both times I brought the car in for service under warranty. In other words they chose to not check to see if there was any specific fault with my car because there was a more general issue impacting all vehicles. How is it now ok for them to charge me if they find an issue that would have been covered under the warranty at the time? The simple fact is that the service department has no way of knowing if any fault they find now was present when I brought it in previously because they chose not to do a thorough investigation at the time. It is disappointing, this was one of the better dealers in this area. Maybe it is just time to move away from this brand.
NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET
Purchased a new Camaro ZL1 convertible in late April of 2013 and the car is amazing. The experience of Karl Chevrolet, however, was not. Once the down payment was made, the dealership was nowhere to be found, the sales woman, Beth K, with whom I worked with was not knowledgeable about the car and gave me untrue information regarding features on the car. On 2 occasions when I was asking for some options to be included, Beth K told me not to get the because they were 'ghetto'. I had a few questions to be answered after the down-payment was made; my emails and calls to her went unanswered. I waited days for a response but to no avail, I finally had to speak to another sales person to get any sort of response which was just as frustrating. I threatened to cancel my car order on 2 occasions and both times they finally acted like they cared. It's been 17 months since I purchased the Camaro ZL1 Convertible and have had to bring the car in for repair 4 times due to the Tire Pressure Monitor System, Karl Chevrolet replaced my left rear tire in August of 2013 and since that tire replacement ,the problem with the TPMS has continued with the tire that was replaced. On Karl Chevrolet's last attempt to fix the tire,I was told by the service manager, Jay B, that they 'think' my radar detector is causing the TPMS problem; and if it happens again with the radar detector, they will not fix it. To quote Jay B 'possibility of electrical interference from a radar detector or Wi-Fi is a very real possibility' . I do not want 'very real possibilities' when there is something wrong with my car that is still under warranty, I want facts. Karl Chevrolet has demonstrated to be unknowledgeable in the cars that they sell and also unable to repair them.
Excellent Dealership
Over the last 15 years, have purchased several vehicles from this dealership and recommend them highly. Prices are fair and reasonable. The sales force is professional and polite and, the service department is competent and efficient, making my overall long-time experience with Karl Chevrolet a pleasant one. This is a family owned operation with a dealership history going back to 1927.
