Schaller Honda has a long-standing history in the Middletown, Newington, Berlin, Cromwell, West Hartford, and Bristol area. In the spring of 1953, Art Schaller’s grandfather, Gustave Schaller, founded a dealership in New Britain as a means of serving the automotive needs of a budding community. In the first year of business, Schaller had eight employees and sold approximately 200 new and used vehicles.

Today, Schaller Honda maintains the family values and small dealership mindset as part of Schaller Auto World, but on a greater scale. As the marketplace has grown, so has the company. Schaller Honda was added in the spring of 1987, and has grown to a staff of 200 employees while still striving to offer the personalized experience that the community has come to know and expect.

For more than 60 years, the Schaller family has presented the community with precisely what a dealership experience should entail.