5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We purchased a 2015 Rav4 on July 3rd. It took 35 minutes to arrive at a very fair purchase price and trade-in. I felt that A-1 Toyota respected my time and intelligence. After having an unpleasant experience at Branch Toyota of Watertown, the difference at A-1 Toyota was so good! No baloney or pressure tactics. A simple statement of price and value of trade-in. We saved $1800.00 dollars by shopping and had a better experience too. Read more