Purchased a new Camaro ZL1 convertible in late April of 2013 and the car is amazing. The experience of Karl Chevrolet, however, was not. Once the down payment was made, the dealership was nowhere to be found, the sales woman, Beth K, with whom I worked with was not knowledgeable about the car and gave me untrue information regarding features on the car. On 2 occasions when I was asking for some options to be included, Beth K told me not to get the because they were 'ghetto'. I had a few questions to be answered after the down-payment was made; my emails and calls to her went unanswered. I waited days for a response but to no avail, I finally had to speak to another sales person to get any sort of response which was just as frustrating. I threatened to cancel my car order on 2 occasions and both times they finally acted like they cared. It's been 17 months since I purchased the Camaro ZL1 Convertible and have had to bring the car in for repair 4 times due to the Tire Pressure Monitor System, Karl Chevrolet replaced my left rear tire in August of 2013 and since that tire replacement ,the problem with the TPMS has continued with the tire that was replaced. On Karl Chevrolet's last attempt to fix the tire,I was told by the service manager, Jay B, that they 'think' my radar detector is causing the TPMS problem; and if it happens again with the radar detector, they will not fix it. To quote Jay B 'possibility of electrical interference from a radar detector or Wi-Fi is a very real possibility' . I do not want 'very real possibilities' when there is something wrong with my car that is still under warranty, I want facts. Karl Chevrolet has demonstrated to be unknowledgeable in the cars that they sell and also unable to repair them. Read more