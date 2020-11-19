Customer Reviews of Schaller Honda
Disappointment
by 11/19/2020on
This dealership is the definition of 2020. Things looked good at the start, but the further you get into it, the more frustrating and disappointing it is. Do not trust the salespeople. Do not expect them to know or understand the selling and contracting process. And most importantly, they do not stand behind the cars that they sell to you. Do not believe when they tell you they will take care of you or that they value you as a customer. Simply put, an incredibly disappointing experience, from start to finish.
Best dealership in CT - hands down
by 03/31/2015on
I purchased a Honda Element in 2008 from Schaller and had the most wonderful experience there. The staff at Schaller are not just coworkers; they act and treat each other like a family and that is how they make the customer feel. Recently I had a terrible experience with a used Ford Focus I purchased - Ford was horrible - their Service Depts (Tasca, Crest in Niantic and Ford in Old Saybrook) & their Customer Service Dept/headquarters - I needed to get out of that lemon Focus and run as far away from Ford as possible. I turned to Schaller; I knew they were a dealership I could trust - sounds like an oxymoron - but not with Schaller. And, I wanted to go back to Honda - a brand of car that I trust. All the staff at Schaller are so friendly; and my salesman Bob Landry, the Sales Manager Jason Gengras, and the Finance Manager Lori Xeller were amazing! They took excellent care of me - I felt like I was dealing with friends not sales staff. They treated me like a queen, answered all my questions, got me in the perfect vehicle and gave me an outstanding deal! I literally couldn't be anymore pleased than I am. And, I LOVE my new 2015 Honda Civic! I highly recommend Schaller Honda!!!
Want to get cheated? Then come on over here.
by 08/22/2013on
I got a quote from these guys via Edmunds. It sounded good so I went there to finalize the deal. Conversations went back and forth, then out of the blue the sales rep tells me that the price quoted in an e mail was not offered by them, instead it was a price that I quoted or made an offer. Well you could have knocked me down with a feather. I never heard such a line in my life. After arguing and proving that they did, in fact in an e mail agree to the TMV I signed the paperwork. But the whole ordeal that they put me through was very bad. I would have given zero stars but one star is the minimum rating.
Another great experience
by 06/19/2012on
We purchased our second new Honda in as many years from this dealer. In both deals, their first price for the car was very aggressive and over $1,100 under the Edmunds True Market Value. Some typical negotiations for the trade-in, but, overall, a great place to buy a car. Ask for Dan as your salesman.
DO NOT SERVICE YOUR CAR IN SCHALLER
by 04/24/2012on
I bought a certified used Honda in Schaller Honda on August 2010; On February 2011 I schedule a service appointment through internet but when I went to the appointment they stated they did not have an appointment under my name although I showed them the confirmation email; I went to Brandfon Honda the same day and they service the car without appointment. On may 2011 I hit a pothole and I couldnt change the tire because the dealer never gave me the key for the wheel locks, I had to call road side assistance and take the car to the nearest Honda dealer to change the tire, I went to Schaller Honda to claim the key for the wheel locks and get the tire replace, I had no problem with the sales personnel but I couldnt say the same thing about the service department, they didnt want to replace the tire because I didnt have an appointment but when they realized I was extremely upset, decide to replace the tire, when the car was returned to me I realized the TPMS light was on, so I had to returned the car to repair shop for them to finish the job. On April 2012 I schedule a service appointment through internet but when I went to the appointment they stated they did not have an appointment under my name because the internet system was not updated but they were going to service the car anyway, I told the advisor I want to buy two new tires and mount them in the front. They took more than 3 hours to change the oil, replace air filter, mount two tires and align the car. The dealer charged me over U$700. When they returned the car to me, I inspect the tires and the two new tires were mounted in the rear, I called the advisor to tell him about this and the first thing he did was denying what I told him, I had to take him to the car and showed him that what I was saying was true; when I handle the keys to him he did not want to take them because all his technicians were at lunch, he told me that if I want I could come back later in the afternoon; I really dont think that is the right answer for customer that bought the car in the dealer, had a previous bad experience with the service department, wait 3 and half hours and paid over U$700. I work in a company where the quality policy is CUSTOMER SATISFACTION IS OUR NUMBER ONE PRIORITY. I clearly and with 100% confidence can say that the customer satisfaction is the last on the list of priorities of this dealer. Today I was giving this dealer another opportunity after the two previous bad experiences although I am 35 minutes away from the dealer; unfortunately things didnt go very well and I definitely not coming back to service my car nor buy a car from the dealer and as unsatisfied customer I will make sure my bad experiences with this dealer become public.
Do not shop at Schaller Honda New Britain
by 08/11/2011on
I went in and told the salesman my budget and what I could afford, he then went tothe finance department told them and then showed me a car. The finance department came back and said I was all set. I asked what my monthly payment was going to be and they around where I wanted it but they needed my downpayment. So then I go to the bank, get the downpayment and give it to them. I asked again what the payment was they said we'll get to that in a minute we need you to sign these papers but don't worry you can afford it. So I sign the papers and the downpayment wasn't even close to what my budget, well over 100 dollars more than I told them. They lied and manipulated me to get the sale and there was nothing I could do because I signed the papers and actually trusted them. One month later, I bring my car to get a dent repaired and they charge me the deductable and the dent was not completely fixed mechanic told me he could only fix 90 percent then ran away to avoid any further comments or questions I might have. Avoid this dealership like the plague
AVOID THIS DEALERSHIP!!
by 06/29/2011on
Avoid, avoid, avoid!! Internet department promised a certain deal and when it came time to pick up the car, everything changed! Typical bait and switch. It's practices like this that give car salesmen such a bad name!
Exceeded My Expectations
by 05/26/2011on
Schaller Honda totally exceeded my expectations! I was in the market for a used Accord for my daughter. We found a few on their website and ended up scheduling an appt with their Internet dept. When we arrived for out appt the had both cars pulled up front for us. The sales women was very nice and knowledgeable. She took the time to answer all of our questions, gave us a carfax report and service records. We felt very comfortable and ended up buying a car. We were going to finance through our credit union until their finance person gave us a better rate. Overall I would say we had a great experience and I would recommend them to anyone! Thanks Schaller
Very Bad Experience
by 04/29/2010on
Received a negotiated "Out the door Price" for a new car from the Internet dept. Arranged my financing with Capital One who sent me a check. We went over to the dealership to sign the paperwork and all was well, until the manager found out I was not purchasing any extras and I had arranged my own financing. He became rude and down right hostile. Among his many rants was that"the Capital One Check was not real" . I asked him to call the bank and verify. He said I should bring my wife and come back in 2 weeks after the check clears his bank. Fortunately I called Capital One and picked up the car within a couple of days. It was a humilating experience for my family and I as we had purchased new cars from other dealerships with no problems.
Great Experience! Best Price through Internet Department
by 01/28/2010on
I recently purchased a new Honda from Schaller Honda in New Britain and I hade a great experience! I e-mailed their Internet Department for pricing and was pleasantly surprised when they got back to me so quickly and with the information I requested. I shopped other dealers and Schaller had the best price. I scheduled an appointment with one of thier Internet people and it was actually the same price when I got there; which doesn't happen at other dealerships. I was sooo happy I took my car home the same day!! I hate shopping for cars but Schaller made it really easy and I would recommend them to anyone.
Black Hole after you purchase car.
by 08/06/2009on
I recently purchased a new Honda from Schaller. Immediately following the purchase we discovered an issue with the car which was covered under warranty and one which was questionable. The one which was questionable needed input from the sales department. After 5 unreturned phone calls and 14 days I finally heard back from the sales department. Service and sales bounced me back and forth with neither wanted to take responsibility for solving the problem. Unfortunately the resolution was that they wouldn't pay for something that was obviously a pre-existing condition. From what the service department told me, the cost for this would have come out of the pockets of the sales side of the house which is why they would do the right thing. It was a 50/50 choice on whether to buy from Schaller or Westbrook Honda. Looks like I made the wrong choice.
Bad experience
by 06/30/2009on
We really had a very bad experience with this dealer. They quoted a price on internet and when we walked into the showroom they didn't honour the price. The sales person didn't even allow us to talk to the manager regarding the quote. After we drove back home and called the internet department, they said they would honor the price if we can make it to the showroom in half hour and later broke the promise again.
Good Experience!
by 05/05/2009on
Requested an internet quote, internet manager responded promptly to all questions. Once at the dealership, vehicle price, etc was exactly as quoted. No tricks, pressure, or games from either the salesperson or finance manager. I arrived at the dealership very defensive and "ready for a fight". I was pleasantly surprised that it wasn't necessary.
