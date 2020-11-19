1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I bought a certified used Honda in Schaller Honda on August 2010; On February 2011 I schedule a service appointment through internet but when I went to the appointment they stated they did not have an appointment under my name although I showed them the confirmation email; I went to Brandfon Honda the same day and they service the car without appointment. On may 2011 I hit a pothole and I couldnt change the tire because the dealer never gave me the key for the wheel locks, I had to call road side assistance and take the car to the nearest Honda dealer to change the tire, I went to Schaller Honda to claim the key for the wheel locks and get the tire replace, I had no problem with the sales personnel but I couldnt say the same thing about the service department, they didnt want to replace the tire because I didnt have an appointment but when they realized I was extremely upset, decide to replace the tire, when the car was returned to me I realized the TPMS light was on, so I had to returned the car to repair shop for them to finish the job. On April 2012 I schedule a service appointment through internet but when I went to the appointment they stated they did not have an appointment under my name because the internet system was not updated but they were going to service the car anyway, I told the advisor I want to buy two new tires and mount them in the front. They took more than 3 hours to change the oil, replace air filter, mount two tires and align the car. The dealer charged me over U$700. When they returned the car to me, I inspect the tires and the two new tires were mounted in the rear, I called the advisor to tell him about this and the first thing he did was denying what I told him, I had to take him to the car and showed him that what I was saying was true; when I handle the keys to him he did not want to take them because all his technicians were at lunch, he told me that if I want I could come back later in the afternoon; I really dont think that is the right answer for customer that bought the car in the dealer, had a previous bad experience with the service department, wait 3 and half hours and paid over U$700. I work in a company where the quality policy is CUSTOMER SATISFACTION IS OUR NUMBER ONE PRIORITY. I clearly and with 100% confidence can say that the customer satisfaction is the last on the list of priorities of this dealer. Today I was giving this dealer another opportunity after the two previous bad experiences although I am 35 minutes away from the dealer; unfortunately things didnt go very well and I definitely not coming back to service my car nor buy a car from the dealer and as unsatisfied customer I will make sure my bad experiences with this dealer become public. Read more