2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Looking for a new car asked how they do long term once the miles rack up (we do a lot of traveling) and how long do they go for on average (some cares now go over 140,000 easily other are still around the 100K) the LADY salesman said just have your husband look at the engine if it is over 90K! she didnt take the time to answer any questions and just ASSumed 1 im married 2 i am stupid. When we bought our car from an older gent. same thing im just some stupid women. HATE being treated like that with car things. sure i might not know a LOT about how a car runs but i am not some stupid air head. these people are the worst ive ever seen! Also we needed a new tail light had to be ordered (ok np) it took 3 months to come in and they never even called to tell us it came! THEN wanted $200 to put it on! getting our 2nd car we are going across the street to dan perkins .. so far they are great friendly the guy salesman answered my questions and didn't make me feel like some stupid bimbo and he was nice to our daughter so just extra points to them!