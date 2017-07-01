Stevens Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Stevens Ford Lincoln
Daniels experiance
by 01/07/2017on
Hello we recently purchased our Ford Explorer from Stevens Ford Lincoln. We had an amazing experience working with Ihab Zareiy. He was a pleasant understanding sales person. He answered all of our questions and concerns and made us feel comfortable during this process. He wasn't pushy and understood that as a family we wanted to contemplate our decision. He was truly great and I would recommend him to everyone. Thank you for a wonderful experience and now we are apart of the Ford Family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very impressive and smooth
by 12/29/2016on
We really enjoyed this experience. Everyone was very helpful and friendly. Our sales man Brahm Schaefer was very profesional and extremely helpful. I Would recommend the sales man and the dealership to everyone.
Impressive
by 11/09/2016on
I was very impressed with the people at Stevens Ford Milford CT. Everyone seemed to be very interested in making me happy with my purchase. Thanks all. Hank C
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Experience!
by 05/06/2016on
Traveled all the way from Long Island, New York to Milford, Connecticut to purchase a used vehicle for my daughter, and it was well worth the trip! This dealership provided us with the lowest price we could find anywhere! It was a pleasure working with our Client Advisor, Joseph Hudak, who was very honest, helpful, and knowledgeable! I would definitely do business with Stevens of Milford again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2013 Ford Escape
by 04/16/2016on
Went to Steven's Ford to purchase my first car ever! I knew exactly what I wanted and my Sales rep Will Poole made it an enjoyable experience. I would recommend him to anyone! It was a fast and easy process from test driving, to quotes,to finalizing the sale with Carlos who was informative as well
Great Buying Experience
by 03/14/2016on
I bought a car from them last summer, my first time financing. I wanted a Taurus and test drove a new one but we didn't move forward. I went to Stevens to see one they had advertised certified pre-owned. I drove it with Joseph Hudak and decided it was the one I'd been looking for and we came to a deal. I've since had two oil changes and one minor issue they took care of with no hassle and can say the service department is on par with the sales. Highly Recommended
Purchasing a Ford Escape
by 02/16/2016on
I highly recommend this dealership - should you be in the market for a Ford/Lincoln I suggest you see Joseph Hudak, Client Advisor. He is courteous and knowledgeable about the vehicles. We went to Stevens Ford and he made our purchase seemless. He took care of everything, right down to giving us a candy for Valentines Day. From Joe you will see a Financial person, we dealt with Carlos who was also wonderful. Made the process quite simple and explained every detail.
GREAT SERVICE....GREAT PEOPLE
by 02/09/2016on
After a horrible experience with another dealership that I had been purchasing/leasing cars from for over 12 years I decided to give Steven's Ford a chance. I can't tell you how happy I am with my sales man Joseph Hudak....he went above and beyond for me and also Carlos in finance was great. Love my new 2016 Ford Escape. Thank you Steven's ford.
Great customer service
by 02/04/2015on
Looked at a few dealerships. I know my parents bought cars at Stevens Ford Lincoln 40 years ago so they lave a long term reputation of great service. Bought a beautiful used Mercury under blue book and Joseph Hudak was very helpful with our purchase!
Top Notch Dealership
by 01/16/2015on
We drove over an hour to purchase our car from this dealership. Our salesman, Will Poole, was the best and worked with us. We were treated fairly and the staff was friendly and caring.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase of a Vehicle
by 12/05/2014on
Mr. Puglisi is truly an unbelievable professional salesperson who used various customer service skills which included time to meet and greet you with open arms and make you feel welcome with no pressure. Mr. Puglisi continued to show his leadership and customer service qualities through the entire transaction, even after the deal was closed. Mr. Puglisi took the time to explain the pros/cons/differences of the vehicles we were looking at while always being patient and educating us in the bells and whistles of each vehicle. Mr. Puglisi is a well presented professional who knows the product he sells. Stevens Ford should be extremely proud to have him as a member of their Team. It is for Mr. Puglisi that we will return to Stevens Ford for our next vehicle purchase. KUDO's to Mr. Puglisi!!!! - Continue the GREAT job!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pleasent Experience!
by 11/21/2014on
Best car buying experience I ever had. I just took delivery from Stevens Ford Lincoln a 2012 Chrysler 200 Convertible and everything was professionally handled. The salesperson Jason was very attentive and made sure all my questions were answered accurately. After committing to buy the car I found some small dings on the hood, front and rear bumpers. Even though these things were not agreed upon at time of sale, the dealership repaired them professionally with no questions asked. They performed the paint and body work in their full service collision center without a problem. They used a baking process that made the car look like it came off the new car showroom. The financing and delivery process was a breeze with no waiting around for contract, registration etc. As I was leaving I noticed ther was only one ignition key fob. A key was supplied the next day. Very happy with Stevens of Milford. Wish more dealerships were like this.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Don't come here!!!
by 10/25/2011on
Looking for a new car asked how they do long term once the miles rack up (we do a lot of traveling) and how long do they go for on average (some cares now go over 140,000 easily other are still around the 100K) the LADY salesman said just have your husband look at the engine if it is over 90K! she didnt take the time to answer any questions and just ASSumed 1 im married 2 i am stupid. When we bought our car from an older gent. same thing im just some stupid women. HATE being treated like that with car things. sure i might not know a LOT about how a car runs but i am not some stupid air head. these people are the worst ive ever seen! Also we needed a new tail light had to be ordered (ok np) it took 3 months to come in and they never even called to tell us it came! THEN wanted $200 to put it on! getting our 2nd car we are going across the street to dan perkins .. so far they are great friendly the guy salesman answered my questions and didn't make me feel like some stupid bimbo and he was nice to our daughter so just extra points to them!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes