would buy again
by 09/13/2018on
Never a better experience in 50 years of car buying! Everyone in Milford works together as a real team. After the sale, which was out of state and more involved, they all continued to work together and follow up with phone calls. These folks are All- Stars. Rob Swartz
Vehicle Putchase
by 08/30/2018on
Staff was good, price was good, no sells pressure. Brought this vehicle at a grood price compared to a Dealers up the street. Vehicle only had 10,000 and factory warranty still. Saleman let me take vehicle for test drive without being all intrusive. Great place to buy your vehicle from, not to mention that there vehicles are free of accidents.
Happy Repeat Customer
by 12/12/2017on
I don't know why anyone would buy a used car from anywhere else than Enterprise. Bought a Grand Caravan 8 years ago from them and never had a problem. This time I bought a 2017 Traverse and am loving the drive. They make the purchase incredibly easy, hassle free, and make good on anything you are not happy with.
