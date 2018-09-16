Dan Perkins Subaru
Customer Reviews of Dan Perkins Subaru
Drew Furtado is a great car salesman.
by 09/16/2018on
I was searching for a specific 2018 Subaru Crosstrek. I found the exact car I wanted at Dan Perkins Subaru via AAA membership services. Drew Furtado contacted me, he was not pushy, he was honest and very easy to deal with. Car buying usually comes with trepidation because of the reputation of dishonest and pushy sales person. I am so grateful to have connected with Drew, not only did he help me with all questions and concerns, he also did it long distance as I was about two hours away from the dealership. Dan Perkins Subaru honored the True Price I was given via AAA, and made the whole experience so smooth. I liked that I felt respected and valued as a customer, while not being badgered as a potential sale alone. I highly recommend this dealership as well as Drew as a sales person.
Amazing service. Thank you Mounir!
by 04/15/2018on
Really really great person and salesman. Mounir went above and beyond in helping me find the car that is nice and within my budget. I love my new Subaru Impreza wagon. Go no further and call Mounir. Very excellent experience. Thank you!
absolutley pleased!; josh solsol
by 01/18/2018on
I just wanted to let it be known how unbelievably happy I am with the customer service of Josh at Dan Perkins Subaru Milford! He's got a golden personality and truly cares to get you what you're looking for! He's not a salesman who just wants to sell you any car and make money. Josh took his whole entire day last Wednesday to work everything out for us and get us into the car we needed and wanted! He was so dedicated the entire time to making us happy and to feel like we were genuinely being taken care of! Hands down the most amazing salesman I've met and the fact that he did everything it took to ensure we left with a car makes me so grateful! He has made sure since we left that everything was going smoothly and that we were truly pleased with our car. You've got a total rockstar in Josh and I'll be sure that everyone I know heads to DP Subaru to see Josh for their new/used car! Thank you again Josh, you're unbelievable!
Great staff
by 08/20/2017on
I was helped by several people, but my first experience was with Elmer Guerra in sales. He listened and gave genuine opinions based on ME. He was attentive and pushed hard for a great deal!! He isn't your typical car salesman. He is guiet but listens carefully. He's one of the best!!! The other guys on the team were good too and a special shoutout to Gabriel DeMelo.
First Time Car Buyer
by 08/02/2017on
I spotted a car on the Dan Perkins Subaru website and took it home within a few days. Once our credit was approved, we signed the papers to take our new, used car home. I am very happy with our purchase and everyone at the dealership was very helpful. Drew sold us the car and we were very pleased with his effort and time that he put into helping us.
A bit of a nightmare...
by 12/20/2016on
Maybe buying a new car would be a different experience, but I would suggest going elsewhere if in the market for a used vehicle. The salesman was quite literally, no exaggeration here, the worst salesman we've ever encountered...buying ANY product. Very nice when buying the car. When in to sign papers, was rude beyond belief. People don't believe me when I tell them how he acted...was that bad. Even with my daughter present, for whom we were buying the car. After that, most people I dealt with were nice (GM, Service Manager), but the car had consistent issues (the same 2 issues) since I purchased it. 1 they tried to fix but never could (clicking sound caused by poorly installed remote starter... we're just going to have it removed) and the second, intermittent trouble starting the car, I was basically told that there was no issue. This is after having told them about the problem 3 time s within the first 2 months (the warranty period). Long story short, I had to spend over $500 (should have been Perkins' responsibility) 5 months after purchasing it to have it repaired by another mechanic, who diagnosed and fixed the issue within 24 hours of having the vehicle. Also, when we bought the car, they told us about the amazing used car inspection they do before releasing any used vehicle. Hard to believe that's the case as when I brought the car back within a.couple of weeks of purchasing (the first of three times I brought in) they told me the battery was bad. They did replace it at their expense, but how does that happen if a full inspection was done??? The time I've had to invest during these months to try to resolve these problems, has been significant. There are a lot of car dealers and a lot of Subaru dealers....go elsewhere to buy yours.
Fantastic Service-Twice!
by 09/05/2015on
Both my boyfriend and I went to Dan Perkins for our new Subarus. We both test drove a few cars (with the salesperson being very patient as we did) and he was the first to purchase. He ended up with a new Impreza. The sales staff was very helpful- no pressure whatsoever. Very willing to negotiate, and worked with us every step of the way to make sure that we both got the car we wanted as a price that worked for all parties involved. I recently leased a new Legacy from there and could not have been happier with the process. I was trading in a car towards the purchase with a small balance left on the loan and this was all worked out in the deal so all I had to do was hand over the keys. Overall, a great dealership with amazing sales staff and I would highly recommend to anyone looking for a Subaru.
Happy New Subaru Owner
by 08/26/2015on
I have spend months researching cars and knew the exact Forrester that I wanted, but could never find one in inventory when searching online. I started driving one day, stopping at 2 different Subaru dealerships before coming across Dan Perkins Subaru. What a lucky surprise! Josh not only had the car I wanted, in the color I wanted, with the features I wanted, on the lot, but gave me a fair deal. He answered my million questions via text late into the night. Overall, a great experience and I highly recommend going here and asking specifically for Josh...he'll take care of you!
About my experience
by 08/24/2015on
Quiero dar le las gracias a jr rodrigues por ayudar me en escojer mi carro y por atender me bien el me dio un buen servicio y estoy contenta con mi carro.
Awesome, easy experience!
by 08/14/2015on
Josh was super helpful and found me the exact car I was looking for. Easy to communicate with, pleasant to work with, and super efficient.
five stars
by 08/11/2015on
Josh Fields , my sales person, was very straight forward and honest. He was the first sales person to get back to me after locating prices and details about the Forester through your website. He honored the coupon price. Explained everything and didn't make me feel like a dunce when I asked questions.
Great Experience
by 08/07/2015on
I would recommend buying a car here. I had a wonderful experience speaking with Josh one of the salesman about purchasing a Subaru. I decided to go a different route in my car needs. They were still great even though I didn't buy a Subaru.
Great Service! Sid was the best!
by 02/04/2015on
Sid was our salesperson at Dan Perkins Subaru and he makes the whole process an amazing experience. Sid gave us an amazing deal on a new Subaru Impreza and I enjoyed the car so much, I went thee days later and got a Forester as well. I really enjoyed working with Sid and this dealership because they truly care about the customer and take there time with you. He made sure the car payments were in our budget and that all our needs were met. I did not feel any pressure at all and Sid was a great salesperson. I thank everyone from Dan Perkins Subaru and I love our two new cars!
Before the sale-great ! After? Not so good
by 07/21/2014on
I went to see a used car on July 5.It was a good price,so I test drove it.I noticed an engine light on-and the salesman assured me it wasn't a problem.So I trusted him (big mistake),and I bought the car.Turns out it was a big problem which took ten days to fix.I asked to get out of the deal,as I was extremely upset.They wouldn't let me out of it.Since they made a big mistake in not checking the light,and fixing the big problem prior to sale,the right thing to do would have been to let me out of my deal.But they didn't do right by me
Good Dealer
by 04/16/2014on
After doing some research on internet about the new car pricing, went to Dan Perkins first, planning to test drive a bunch of cars. After talking to Gabe D, ending up buying the car (that was in transit) without even test driving. He looked at the trade-in and said he would try to get the best price he could. His trade-in price was within the Blue Book range. New car price was near the bottom of the expected range. So, I ended up signing the contract without any further negotiation. We later changed to a different car and Gabe again did the best he could to get the best price. It was a very good sales experience. Certainly would go back to Gabe and Dan Perkins, if I am in the market for another car.
AMAZING CUSTOMER SERVICE! Truly wonderful Team! Fantastic Experience
by 01/21/2014on
Everyone at this dealership is amazing its like family for everyone that walks through the door! I called in because I had gotten stuck in a deal with another place that worked us over for over 8,000 dollars what the car was worth and Shawn said come on in and we can take a look at it. He looked over everything and was in shock someone could do that to someone and helped us figure out what to do to fix the situation. His advice worked and he did all this not even expecting to sell us a car, just out of good will. So obviously we went to him to have our second chance in buying a car. He was AMAZING he spent all day with us all while attending to his other customers (he is very popular and after you read this you will know why). He worked with us to find a car in our budget (which wasn't an easy task as I was so scared about getting another car and we were only able to afford around 300 a month and have not so great credit). Now if you ever told me I could be getting a brand new car I would probably give you a dirty look for your cruel joke but guess what I GOT IT. BRAND SPANKIN NEW 2014 Baby blue (my favorite color) awd Subaru Impreza! In our budget which was not an easy task to accomplish for poor Nick the amazing finance manager who would not settle till we were in a budget we could handle :-) Shawn even let me test drive the 6 cars I had picked out prior and was completely honest and up front about each one. These people really care about you and care about getting you a car you love at a price you can afford and will put you first. Never will you leave this place feeling swindled (which is coming from past experience). They are truly amazing! Kevin P. was so sweet he remembered me from me coming in prior in tears about the situation I had been in and loves my son Logan (6 months old) and was so nice. We talked while Nick was working his magic and we lucked out because the bank representative was there to get us approved (and no he wasn't a gimic guy lol for the skeptics out there lol he was from wells fargo and extremely nice which is unexpected because I always thought of the banks approval people as mean principle types but I was wrong) they worked so hard and we got our BRAND NEW CAR that smells like a brand new car! They gave us an amazing price on the car (AMAZING PRICE!) and it comes with the lifetime warranty which IS AMAZING all in its own seeing as my jeep had just blown a transmission which is why I needed a car I am in awe of this warranty! Everyone at Dan Perkins is honest, caring, kind hearted and in it to make you happy and see your smile not in it just to make a buck. They care about you and if you have the pleasure of meeting the General Manager Avrom S. he is honest, caring, and kind. He truly cares about you having an exceptional experience and wants you to be hap py about your new car. Seriously I could go on and on about how amazing they are (they even have a little popcorn cart and really good coffee and bagels while you wait which may I say I love my starbucks but that coffee was really good! lol). Like I said Shawn and Nick went above and beyond the call of duty to help us and no other dealership would most would tell you sorry cant help you or something along the lines to make you unhappy, but they worked so incredibly hard and made us feel at home and really made us soo so happy! I will only ever go here for any future cars and I will recommend all my friends to go here because places like this are one of a kind and people who care in the business world are like finding a diamond in a coal mine (rare)! This place is the best it truly is and I would like to say thankyou to Everyone who helped us and I could not be more appreciative or grateful for how amazing you all are! I'm still smiling ear to ear :D Update: Man everyone here just gets more Amazing! Today Logan and I went in to finalize some stuff and setup the Blue tooth and everyone was amazing I felt like I was walking into my family's house only better :-) Everyone was welcoming and loved to see Logan especially Kevin :-) he was over the moon :) Avrom was there and I gave him a huge hug and thanked him for everything he has done and does :) Sal G. gave Logan a Subaru blanket which he had his picture taken in :) ADORABLE! Nick A. was soo happy to see lil Logan. Seriously everyone here treats you like family its amazing. Melts my heart everyone loves Logan here! Everyone really goes above and beyond to make you feel so special and like family. I could not be more grateful or impressed with the outstanding quality of customer care everyone gives! Amazing team amazing people! Even when we came back from lunch later to get the Blue tooth setup everyone was loving him :) I think Logan is adopted by everyone here lol :) He had an upset belly and puked (the exorcist kind babies do) and everyone helped make it better (for moms you know how quickly that can turn into a horrible time) but everyone was so great about it and understanding and still loved on the lil guy :) Shawn and Kevin were amazing went over the setting up the Bluetooth and everything (I LOVE MY BLUE TOOTH :-) its sooo cool ). I actually cant wait to need the oil changed to visit everyone :) Thankyou EVERYONE!! We cannot express how grateful we are to everyone, you all have a special place in our hearts thankyou! Can't wait to visit, promise to make sure lil guy has a happy belly :-)
poor service and less than honest, poor service to CT veterans
by 10/14/2013on
The dealership was not truthful to this buyer and downright dishonest. No follow up service after I bought my car from them. My experience was the worst car buying experience I've had in 20 years of buying cars. I've informed subaru of this dealership and the bad experience that I've had; Bought a new car from this dealership because of their extended warranty they offer for free. I was told the car will arrive in 2 weeks but failed to arrive till about 5 weeks later. No worries there - I can be patient. When I bought my car I requested veteran plates and tonneau cover/roof rack. after 4 months of waiting, plates never arrived despite biweekly follow up with the salesperson. I was told that they issued dealer plates and will have to return to the dealership when the vet plates arrive and they will install the roof rack/cover and the veteran plates. after several months of waiting, I went to dmv to check- no applications were made for my plates. DMV told me that I was also issued regular CT plates and not dealer plates. I've ask that a manager contact me as the sale was not complete yet and that I was having problems. Now, they've ignored my phone calls and emails. They've blamed the DMV for losing my vet plates applications. No attention was provided on the tonneou cover/roof rack - I will buy them instead from a subaru dealership closer to home. I've ask for them to resubmit my plate application but they have not returned any communications I've made. I bought my car at the dealership because of their extended warranty; however, given my experience with the dealership I don't think that they will honor such thing if it comes to a claim. I hope that you have better luck with this dealership. o/w Caveat Emptor.
GREAT DEALERSHIP!
by 10/25/2011on
Often when husband & I are looking for a car they are jerks to me and all "guy car talk" to him. Here the salesman did talk the extra car stuff with my husband but he still treated me nice! There was no pressure we were looking at a few different cars, and he gave us honest opinions on what he thought was best and what would work best for us. Really great people there. I've never experienced service this great makes you enjoy looking for a car! Wish I remembered our salesman's name all i remember is he had brown hair and a young daughter but he was honest fair & friendly
Great people, great dealership
by 06/06/2011on
Sal, Shelley and Paul were friendly, helpful and HONEST!!!! I got a great car at a fair price. Their lifetime powertrain warranty is a killer deal, especially on a Subie...you can't go wrong here!!!!!
Excellent Customer Service
by 05/06/2011on
My husband and I visited Dan Perkins to purchase a new car for myself. The whole time I was there I did not feel pressured to buy anything from them. We looked at both the Outback and Forester and were able to test drive both and discuss both. They never tried to "sell" us on either vehicle. After researching many different makes and models we decided to make a purchase from them and I would definitely do it again.
Great Car Buying Experience - Gabriel DeMello
by 04/29/2011on
This is our third Subaru. We bought a 2011 Subaru Outback and my wife loves it. We visited the dealership three times for test drives, before making our decision. Gabriel was very patient and did not give us the hard sell. When we finally made up our minds, we came to a quick fair deal on the price and Gabriel went and found the car we wanted. No hassles, no drama. When yo get to Dan Perkins Subaru, ask for Gabriel.
