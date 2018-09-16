5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Everyone at this dealership is amazing its like family for everyone that walks through the door! I called in because I had gotten stuck in a deal with another place that worked us over for over 8,000 dollars what the car was worth and Shawn said come on in and we can take a look at it. He looked over everything and was in shock someone could do that to someone and helped us figure out what to do to fix the situation. His advice worked and he did all this not even expecting to sell us a car, just out of good will. So obviously we went to him to have our second chance in buying a car. He was AMAZING he spent all day with us all while attending to his other customers (he is very popular and after you read this you will know why). He worked with us to find a car in our budget (which wasn't an easy task as I was so scared about getting another car and we were only able to afford around 300 a month and have not so great credit). Now if you ever told me I could be getting a brand new car I would probably give you a dirty look for your cruel joke but guess what I GOT IT. BRAND SPANKIN NEW 2014 Baby blue (my favorite color) awd Subaru Impreza! In our budget which was not an easy task to accomplish for poor Nick the amazing finance manager who would not settle till we were in a budget we could handle :-) Shawn even let me test drive the 6 cars I had picked out prior and was completely honest and up front about each one. These people really care about you and care about getting you a car you love at a price you can afford and will put you first. Never will you leave this place feeling swindled (which is coming from past experience). They are truly amazing! Kevin P. was so sweet he remembered me from me coming in prior in tears about the situation I had been in and loves my son Logan (6 months old) and was so nice. We talked while Nick was working his magic and we lucked out because the bank representative was there to get us approved (and no he wasn't a gimic guy lol for the skeptics out there lol he was from wells fargo and extremely nice which is unexpected because I always thought of the banks approval people as mean principle types but I was wrong) they worked so hard and we got our BRAND NEW CAR that smells like a brand new car! They gave us an amazing price on the car (AMAZING PRICE!) and it comes with the lifetime warranty which IS AMAZING all in its own seeing as my jeep had just blown a transmission which is why I needed a car I am in awe of this warranty! Everyone at Dan Perkins is honest, caring, kind hearted and in it to make you happy and see your smile not in it just to make a buck. They care about you and if you have the pleasure of meeting the General Manager Avrom S. he is honest, caring, and kind. He truly cares about you having an exceptional experience and wants you to be hap py about your new car. Seriously I could go on and on about how amazing they are (they even have a little popcorn cart and really good coffee and bagels while you wait which may I say I love my starbucks but that coffee was really good! lol). Like I said Shawn and Nick went above and beyond the call of duty to help us and no other dealership would most would tell you sorry cant help you or something along the lines to make you unhappy, but they worked so incredibly hard and made us feel at home and really made us soo so happy! I will only ever go here for any future cars and I will recommend all my friends to go here because places like this are one of a kind and people who care in the business world are like finding a diamond in a coal mine (rare)! This place is the best it truly is and I would like to say thankyou to Everyone who helped us and I could not be more appreciative or grateful for how amazing you all are! I'm still smiling ear to ear :D Update: Man everyone here just gets more Amazing! Today Logan and I went in to finalize some stuff and setup the Blue tooth and everyone was amazing I felt like I was walking into my family's house only better :-) Everyone was welcoming and loved to see Logan especially Kevin :-) he was over the moon :) Avrom was there and I gave him a huge hug and thanked him for everything he has done and does :) Sal G. gave Logan a Subaru blanket which he had his picture taken in :) ADORABLE! Nick A. was soo happy to see lil Logan. Seriously everyone here treats you like family its amazing. Melts my heart everyone loves Logan here! Everyone really goes above and beyond to make you feel so special and like family. I could not be more grateful or impressed with the outstanding quality of customer care everyone gives! Amazing team amazing people! Even when we came back from lunch later to get the Blue tooth setup everyone was loving him :) I think Logan is adopted by everyone here lol :) He had an upset belly and puked (the exorcist kind babies do) and everyone helped make it better (for moms you know how quickly that can turn into a horrible time) but everyone was so great about it and understanding and still loved on the lil guy :) Shawn and Kevin were amazing went over the setting up the Bluetooth and everything (I LOVE MY BLUE TOOTH :-) its sooo cool ). I actually cant wait to need the oil changed to visit everyone :) Thankyou EVERYONE!! We cannot express how grateful we are to everyone, you all have a special place in our hearts thankyou! Can't wait to visit, promise to make sure lil guy has a happy belly :-) Read more