NAPOLI Service Department FRAUD!!! DO NOT trust the service department at NAPOLI KIA. I have owned several Kia vehicles over 15 years & never had an issue with getting them serviced at the dealer until Kia of Milford closed and Napoli took over. The service department has NEVER been a good experience, but I was stuck with Napoli because my wife's SUV (2009 Kia Borrego) is not common and most mechanics are not familiar with how to service it. I had the WORST experience I have ever had with a service department starting in May of 2018. - May 3, 2018 - vehicle at Napoli for service - let them know the AC was not getting very cold on the driverâs side and blowing warm air on the passenger side - Checked air conditioning at pick up and warm air was coming out of the passenger side (1st failure to fix) - I agreed to bring the vehicle back the following week and they kept it for several days resulting in a resistor & sensor assembly replacement costing $1,000. This ended up not solving the problem. (2nd failure to fix) - Brought the vehicle back to be inspected one month later in June 2018 because the air was not getting cold and Napoli stated no problem found (3rd failure to fix) - August 2018 - system would only produce cold air sporadically and was brought back in to Napoli. It took 2 days to be told AC was shutting down because a blown head gasket was causing the engine to overheat. We never had an overheating problem so this was a lie. (4th failure to fix) - When they called to tell me a blown head gasket was the issue I was told the repair would be $3,100 and they suggested I speak with a sales rep to consider a new car. It was also heavily suggested that it was not safe to drive the vehicle for any long distances. - Decided to take the vehicle to a different Kia dealership for second opinion and they found that the head gasket was fine with no overheating issues at all, but the resistor & sensor assembly parts were badly damaged and installed improperly and the shroud for the radiator fan was missing. Had to pay $960 to have the repairs done correctly. The head gasket diagnosis by Napoli was OUTRIGHT FRAUD and an attempt to try to cover up the fact that the repair they charged me $1,000 for had either never been done or was done so poorly that it needed to be done again. I asked to have my money refunded and they have refused even after I provided documentation from the other dealer. I am not the only customer to have this type of experience with Napoli Kia and I will NEVER step foot in their service department again.