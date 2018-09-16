Drew Furtado is a great car salesman.
09/16/2018
I was searching for a specific 2018 Subaru Crosstrek. I found the exact car I wanted at Dan Perkins Subaru via AAA membership services. Drew Furtado contacted me, he was not pushy, he was honest and very easy to deal with. Car buying usually comes with trepidation because of the reputation of dishonest and pushy sales person. I am so grateful to have connected with Drew, not only did he help me with all questions and concerns, he also did it long distance as I was about two hours away from the dealership. Dan Perkins Subaru honored the True Price I was given via AAA, and made the whole experience so smooth. I liked that I felt respected and valued as a customer, while not being badgered as a potential sale alone. I highly recommend this dealership as well as Drew as a sales person.
09/16/2018
Amazing service. Thank you Mounir!
04/15/2018
Really really great person and salesman. Mounir went above and beyond in helping me find the car that is nice and within my budget. I love my new Subaru Impreza wagon. Go no further and call Mounir. Very excellent experience. Thank you!
absolutley pleased!; josh solsol
01/18/2018
I just wanted to let it be known how unbelievably happy I am with the customer service of Josh at Dan Perkins Subaru Milford! He's got a golden personality and truly cares to get you what you're looking for! He's not a salesman who just wants to sell you any car and make money. Josh took his whole entire day last Wednesday to work everything out for us and get us into the car we needed and wanted! He was so dedicated the entire time to making us happy and to feel like we were genuinely being taken care of! Hands down the most amazing salesman I've met and the fact that he did everything it took to ensure we left with a car makes me so grateful! He has made sure since we left that everything was going smoothly and that we were truly pleased with our car. You've got a total rockstar in Josh and I'll be sure that everyone I know heads to DP Subaru to see Josh for their new/used car! Thank you again Josh, you're unbelievable!
Seriously!?!
11/28/2017
Horrible!!!! The Service Desk Staff are really nice but the Service Manager is too aggressive leaving you confused and annoyed. After 2.5 yrs. I needed to replace the rear hub bearings and a battery. This experience was a disaster. It’s difficult to get oil changes and when you do; sit back and relax because you’re going to wait. It’s extremely difficult to speak to someone in the SERVICE DEPARTMENT so you mostly speak to the reservation staff. They can’t help you with anything other than a reservation. They say Subaru is the car to get but I disagree. At that dealer anyway. I have another 3 months on my lease and I won’t be getting another one. The sales staff is misleading. They told me EVERYTHING IS COVERED. That’s a lie. Thanks for nothing Hamid. He’s a very nice guy though. Everyone other than the Sales Manager is super nice but when I need service, I want service.
Great staff
08/20/2017
I was helped by several people, but my first experience was with Elmer Guerra in sales. He listened and gave genuine opinions based on ME. He was attentive and pushed hard for a great deal!! He isn't your typical car salesman. He is guiet but listens carefully. He's one of the best!!! The other guys on the team were good too and a special shoutout to Gabriel DeMelo.
First Time Car Buyer
08/02/2017
I spotted a car on the Dan Perkins Subaru website and took it home within a few days. Once our credit was approved, we signed the papers to take our new, used car home. I am very happy with our purchase and everyone at the dealership was very helpful. Drew sold us the car and we were very pleased with his effort and time that he put into helping us.
worked out all issues!
02/02/2017
We were able to work out a mutually satisfying arrangement for us both! Shawn Hayden has been a pleasure to work with. Knowledgeable, understanding & willing to help - we amicably worked out a solution! I am very satisfied with everything.
A bit of a nightmare...
12/20/2016
Maybe buying a new car would be a different experience, but I would suggest going elsewhere if in the market for a used vehicle. The salesman was quite literally, no exaggeration here, the worst salesman we've ever encountered...buying ANY product. Very nice when buying the car. When in to sign papers, was rude beyond belief. People don't believe me when I tell them how he acted...was that bad. Even with my daughter present, for whom we were buying the car. After that, most people I dealt with were nice (GM, Service Manager), but the car had consistent issues (the same 2 issues) since I purchased it. 1 they tried to fix but never could (clicking sound caused by poorly installed remote starter... we're just going to have it removed) and the second, intermittent trouble starting the car, I was basically told that there was no issue. This is after having told them about the problem 3 time s within the first 2 months (the warranty period). Long story short, I had to spend over $500 (should have been Perkins' responsibility) 5 months after purchasing it to have it repaired by another mechanic, who diagnosed and fixed the issue within 24 hours of having the vehicle. Also, when we bought the car, they told us about the amazing used car inspection they do before releasing any used vehicle. Hard to believe that's the case as when I brought the car back within a.couple of weeks of purchasing (the first of three times I brought in) they told me the battery was bad. They did replace it at their expense, but how does that happen if a full inspection was done??? The time I've had to invest during these months to try to resolve these problems, has been significant. There are a lot of car dealers and a lot of Subaru dealers....go elsewhere to buy yours.
Fantastic Service-Twice!
09/05/2015
Both my boyfriend and I went to Dan Perkins for our new Subarus. We both test drove a few cars (with the salesperson being very patient as we did) and he was the first to purchase. He ended up with a new Impreza. The sales staff was very helpful- no pressure whatsoever. Very willing to negotiate, and worked with us every step of the way to make sure that we both got the car we wanted as a price that worked for all parties involved. I recently leased a new Legacy from there and could not have been happier with the process. I was trading in a car towards the purchase with a small balance left on the loan and this was all worked out in the deal so all I had to do was hand over the keys. Overall, a great dealership with amazing sales staff and I would highly recommend to anyone looking for a Subaru.
Gina was great!
08/31/2015
I visited Dan Perkins for the first time getting my car serviced and I was completely amazed by how well I was treated, Gina was extremely courteous and professional.
Happy New Subaru Owner
08/26/2015
I have spend months researching cars and knew the exact Forrester that I wanted, but could never find one in inventory when searching online. I started driving one day, stopping at 2 different Subaru dealerships before coming across Dan Perkins Subaru. What a lucky surprise! Josh not only had the car I wanted, in the color I wanted, with the features I wanted, on the lot, but gave me a fair deal. He answered my million questions via text late into the night. Overall, a great experience and I highly recommend going here and asking specifically for Josh...he'll take care of you!
Service Department
08/25/2015
I have been driving Subaru vehicles for over 30 years and dealt with many dealerships. The service department (especially Gina) at Dan Perkins are efficient, courteous, knowledgeable, personable, diligent, and friendly. Gina has proven this to be true for each and every visit/phone call for my Outback (last 10 years).
Great service on a difficult job
08/25/2015
I have an old 2002 WRX that needed a valve job. I knew before hand that it would not only be a costly fix, but also time consuming. Gina was great because she had the same mechanic who had just worked on my car 6 months prior do the work this time, and Gina explained all the details of the job before hand. She also called me a few times to keep me updated on the job and even explained that the job would take an extra few days. She is very professional and very kind throughout the whole process. Since the job was originally going to take over 2 weeks I was given a loner car at no extra charge. Also, they detailed my car at no extra charge. The mechanic did a fantastic job because my 2002 WRX drives better than when it did brand new, so I'm completely satisfied and ecstatic, too. In the past I was allowed to go into the garage with a mechanic to look over my car and despite it being a small garage everything is organized even though it may appear filthy or disappointing to some, but then again this is a garage, and really no different than any other. My wife and I have both learned a valuable lesson and scheduling an oil change for the late afternoon never works out. It's always best to schedule in the morning because sometimes jobs take longer then expected and by late afternoon any dealership can have a backlog of cars that all need a quick oil change. I also live by the principles of, "you pay for what you get." If people choose cheap service on their cars they're more likely to run into problems in the near future. When it comes to cars I firmly believe from years of dealing with mechanics from single-owned garages to chain garages to dealerships that its always best to go to a dealer for service. I may pay a bit more up front, but I have the added assurance that the job was done correctly and with the absolute best parts. I have never been stranded on the side of the road waiting for a tow truck and the reason is I follow the recommended service guidelines and I go to dealerships to have the service done correctly the first time. Overall, Dan Perkins Subaru is outstanding. They have always explained in detail what was needed to be done to my car before they did anything and always provided fair and accurate estimates. I'm so pleased, so a big thank you Gina, Adam and everyone at Dan Perkins Subaru.
All time best dealership in the state.
08/25/2015
I've been going to Dan Perkins for service on my car for a couple years now and every time I go in I always speak to Gina Roberts.. She always has a smile and knows how to treat customers. Everyone at the service dept are awesome as well.
About my experience
08/24/2015
Quiero dar le las gracias a jr rodrigues por ayudar me en escojer mi carro y por atender me bien el me dio un buen servicio y estoy contenta con mi carro.
Dan Perkins Service
08/20/2015
The service team at Dan Perkins Subaru were fantastic, especially Gina Roberts. She helped me with the entire process from beginning to end. She always called to update me on the status of my vehicle repair and went above and beyond with everything. I will definitely tell my friends and family about Dan Perkins.
Awesome, easy experience!
08/14/2015
Josh was super helpful and found me the exact car I was looking for. Easy to communicate with, pleasant to work with, and super efficient.
five stars
08/11/2015
Josh Fields , my sales person, was very straight forward and honest. He was the first sales person to get back to me after locating prices and details about the Forester through your website. He honored the coupon price. Explained everything and didn't make me feel like a dunce when I asked questions.
Great Experience
08/07/2015
I would recommend buying a car here. I had a wonderful experience speaking with Josh one of the salesman about purchasing a Subaru. I decided to go a different route in my car needs. They were still great even though I didn't buy a Subaru.
Great Service! Sid was the best!
02/04/2015
Sid was our salesperson at Dan Perkins Subaru and he makes the whole process an amazing experience. Sid gave us an amazing deal on a new Subaru Impreza and I enjoyed the car so much, I went thee days later and got a Forester as well. I really enjoyed working with Sid and this dealership because they truly care about the customer and take there time with you. He made sure the car payments were in our budget and that all our needs were met. I did not feel any pressure at all and Sid was a great salesperson. I thank everyone from Dan Perkins Subaru and I love our two new cars!
Not on your life
12/08/2014
Recently having had several bad experiences at the dealer I bought the car from, I decided to try Dan Perkins for service of my 2013 Forester. I made the appointment on-line about a week ago. I asked them to call me before I brought it in for service so I could discuss what I needed and make sure I could get the Break Line recall work done while I was getting the oil changed - Strike 1, no one called. I need the oil changed so I went in for my appointment today (12/8/14). The appointment was at 3:00, I arrived 20 minutes early knowing they would need to put me in their system. They were super disorganized and I was watching the mechanics walk in and out and they did not exactly looking like an intelligent group. I struck my head in the shop area. Strike 2, the place was FILTHY and very disorganized. I started having serious doubts. While the young lady was entering my information a guy stuck his head through a glass window in to the service reception area (which was also a pig sty) and screamed, "All these "waiters" Oil changes are going to be an hour and a half to two hour wait!". I looked at the young lady and said, "I have an appointment and I made it to wait for the car." Her response was nice but not at all helpful. She said, "I'm sorry, it is going to be a long wait." Big news there. I asked if appointments counted for anything and she said several mechanics had called in sick. So you couldn't have called me to reschedule so I didn't drive 30 minutes there and waste my time? I just walked out. STRIKE 3, your out....... I will never bring my car there for a service. I would suggest that you consider the environment where you have your car serviced should reflect the type of maintenance you want done on your car. Your Loss Dan Perkins Subaru.
