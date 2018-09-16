service Rating

I have an old 2002 WRX that needed a valve job. I knew before hand that it would not only be a costly fix, but also time consuming. Gina was great because she had the same mechanic who had just worked on my car 6 months prior do the work this time, and Gina explained all the details of the job before hand. She also called me a few times to keep me updated on the job and even explained that the job would take an extra few days. She is very professional and very kind throughout the whole process. Since the job was originally going to take over 2 weeks I was given a loner car at no extra charge. Also, they detailed my car at no extra charge. The mechanic did a fantastic job because my 2002 WRX drives better than when it did brand new, so I'm completely satisfied and ecstatic, too. In the past I was allowed to go into the garage with a mechanic to look over my car and despite it being a small garage everything is organized even though it may appear filthy or disappointing to some, but then again this is a garage, and really no different than any other. My wife and I have both learned a valuable lesson and scheduling an oil change for the late afternoon never works out. It's always best to schedule in the morning because sometimes jobs take longer then expected and by late afternoon any dealership can have a backlog of cars that all need a quick oil change. I also live by the principles of, "you pay for what you get." If people choose cheap service on their cars they're more likely to run into problems in the near future. When it comes to cars I firmly believe from years of dealing with mechanics from single-owned garages to chain garages to dealerships that its always best to go to a dealer for service. I may pay a bit more up front, but I have the added assurance that the job was done correctly and with the absolute best parts. I have never been stranded on the side of the road waiting for a tow truck and the reason is I follow the recommended service guidelines and I go to dealerships to have the service done correctly the first time. Overall, Dan Perkins Subaru is outstanding. They have always explained in detail what was needed to be done to my car before they did anything and always provided fair and accurate estimates. I'm so pleased, so a big thank you Gina, Adam and everyone at Dan Perkins Subaru. Read more