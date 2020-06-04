Purchasing while mitigating coronavirus
Mike Hastings representing Lynch made it possible for me to purchase and take delivery of a 2020 Toyota 4Runner TRD while taking steps to help ensure the safety and well-being of all involved in the transaction. Thank you!
by 04/06/2020on
2020 Toyota Tacoma
by 02/26/2020on
I purchased my 2020 Toyota Tacoma from Lynch Toyota in Manchester CT. My Sales Associate was excellent!!! Her name was Heather. Heather new the product see was selling and was very informative and helpful. She made the transaction very relaxing and easy! I would definitely recommend Heather to others who are in the market for a new Toyota.
2020 Toyota Highlander XLE
by 01/05/2020on
Buying the new 2020 Toyota Highlander from Michael Ross and Lynch Toyota was an excellent experience. There was no pressure and no haggling games that I have experienced in the past at other dealerships.
Gary Adams very helpful in a crisis
by 12/23/2019on
14 years ago I bought a 2005 Toyota Prius from Lynch Toyota. On Nov 11 of this year (2019) after 202,000 miles my car decided that it had had enough about a block from Lynch. I managed to get it into the dealership's parking lot before it died completely. It was 7 P.M. The service department was closed but there were people in the sales area. I went in and I was in a panic. I didn't know what to do. I wasn't at all expecting to have this happen and probably have to find a new car on such short notice. Gary was there and very calmly listened to my story and then suggested that he get me a service department drop off envelope. He did and helped me fill it out. I got a ride with a friend. I received a call from Stephanie in the service department the next morning with the dreaded news that my car needed extensive repairs and that the car wasn't worth the cost of repairs. She said she would get in touch with a salesman who she said was very good. He called a little while later and explained that he was the person who had helped me the night before. I was very happy that it was. I met with him that night, Nov 12, and after talking about what I wanted in a car, he showed me a 2020 Prius Prime that he thought I would like. We arranged for me to test drive it the next day even though it was his day off. When I came in on Nov 13 he had set up a beautiful test drive route. We talked about the car but also other things where we seemed to have common interests. Since I had borrowed a friend's car for a couple of days and needed to get it back to them, I was in a pinch. I didn't know if I should go ahead and buy the car or try to rent a car for a few days and maybe test drive other cars. Gary suggested that I meet with the financial person (whose name I cannot remember at the moment) and then make the decision. I did that and she was very helpful and creative. I decided that even though I can planned on paying cash I would go with a loan that she recommended because as long as I paid the first payment I could pay it off whenever I wanted to with no penalty. It gave me options and I could have the car the next day. I made an appointment with Gary for Nov 14 but I was late because of needing a ride after I returned my friend's car. He started explaining more things about the car after I got there but then had to meet with other people who he had a prearranged appointment with. I went ahead and squared things away with the service department and waited until he was finished. We finished going over things about the car and then we went to find my old car so I could get all my stuff out of it and into my new car. He helped me with all that and told me to write down questions that he was sure I would have and then give him a call and we could meet and he would answer my questions. I haven't done that yet but I will soon. This time of year is extremely busy for me. That is why I haven't written a review of the process I had to go thru and the great help that Gary was until now. What started out as a traumatic event turned into a very calming, helpful and even fun experience..
Great salespeople
by 11/22/2019on
First time buying a new vehicle and the folks at Lynch were a blast to deal with. I had Heather as a saleswoman and she was very knowledgeable about the Toyota lineup. I would highly recommend Lynch for your new Toyota.
Camry Hybrid
by 04/17/2019on
Nazmin was a joy to work with, she was not pushy, she was very patient and knowledgeable.
Nasmin rates 5 stars!
by 03/22/2019on
Nasmin made the entire process of buying our Avalon very easy. In fact, Tyler, who explained functionality and Patrick, the finance manager, were extremely knowledgeable and good communicators. All in all, it was a fun experience. Lynch Toyota rocks!
Lynch Toyota, Manchester, CT
by 01/05/2019on
I was looking for a specific vehicle with certain options that Lynch Toyota in Manchester, CT had available in their inventory. The buying experience was great. My salesman, Mike R., was informative but not pushy about making a sale. Ultimately, I ended up purchasing the vehicle because of their vehicle availability, the buying experience and a great price. Would return again in the future!
Karl Peterson
by 07/25/2018on
Third occasion to use Karl. Knows his product well. Non pushy. Trust-able. Warm and friendly. Has been in place for a long time. Very pleasant experience.
Total Price is Triple Top Secret here
by 05/01/2018on
After submitting a request for total pricing on a perspective purchase, Internet Manager wouldn't divulge their pricing unless I would come into the dealership. Even when I explained that I was comparison shopping 4 similar vehicles and wasn't about to drive all over the state without knowing my final costs, still no information would be sent. I guess they move far too many cars to be bothered with answering a pricing question.
Great customer service!
by 12/30/2017on
This was my first time getting work done on my car at the location in Manchester and the service was great! Randy took care of my car and my car was in and out the shop quick! Everyone overall was friendly and had great work ethic!
Service
by 12/29/2017on
I had a great experience at Lynch. The employees were approachable and provided great service. I spoke with Randy and he was very friendly, kind, and helpful. I will be telling a friend to go see Randy for the work she needs done on her car. Thank you!
Great advisors fast service
by 12/29/2017on
Randy always has my vehicle taken care of in a timely manor and is always personable and polite whenever I bring my vehicle in for service. What more could you ask for?
Love lynch
by 12/22/2017on
I took in my tab for scheduled maintenance and was working with Randy. He made the while experience great. It's good to be able to trust the people who work on your car.
Great!!!
by 12/21/2017on
Was in for service recently and was helped by randy. He was very helpful and professional, great experience.
new tundra
by 11/24/2017on
paul was my salesman and was greatly awesome. He made it fun to buy a new vehicle and took care of all my needs.
Excellent Service
by 11/17/2017on
I have been going to Lynch for service on my Camry for the past nine years. This morning, like always, staff was friendly and courteous, kept me informed about what was being done to my car, and did not try to up-sell. I will continue to use Lynch for all my service needs.
new RAV4 2018 XLE HYBRID
by 11/13/2017on
Paul Certo was thorough, attentive, never pushy and very personable. The sales Manager Nick was gracious and extremely helpful. we had a great very positive experience. Thank you so much.
Paul Certo Was the Best Salesman I have EVER Had
by 11/04/2017on
This Car Purchase was the Best Car Buying Experience I have had in All my years of Purchasing Cars. I will definitely be back
