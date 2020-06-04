sales Rating

14 years ago I bought a 2005 Toyota Prius from Lynch Toyota. On Nov 11 of this year (2019) after 202,000 miles my car decided that it had had enough about a block from Lynch. I managed to get it into the dealership's parking lot before it died completely. It was 7 P.M. The service department was closed but there were people in the sales area. I went in and I was in a panic. I didn't know what to do. I wasn't at all expecting to have this happen and probably have to find a new car on such short notice. Gary was there and very calmly listened to my story and then suggested that he get me a service department drop off envelope. He did and helped me fill it out. I got a ride with a friend. I received a call from Stephanie in the service department the next morning with the dreaded news that my car needed extensive repairs and that the car wasn't worth the cost of repairs. She said she would get in touch with a salesman who she said was very good. He called a little while later and explained that he was the person who had helped me the night before. I was very happy that it was. I met with him that night, Nov 12, and after talking about what I wanted in a car, he showed me a 2020 Prius Prime that he thought I would like. We arranged for me to test drive it the next day even though it was his day off. When I came in on Nov 13 he had set up a beautiful test drive route. We talked about the car but also other things where we seemed to have common interests. Since I had borrowed a friend's car for a couple of days and needed to get it back to them, I was in a pinch. I didn't know if I should go ahead and buy the car or try to rent a car for a few days and maybe test drive other cars. Gary suggested that I meet with the financial person (whose name I cannot remember at the moment) and then make the decision. I did that and she was very helpful and creative. I decided that even though I can planned on paying cash I would go with a loan that she recommended because as long as I paid the first payment I could pay it off whenever I wanted to with no penalty. It gave me options and I could have the car the next day. I made an appointment with Gary for Nov 14 but I was late because of needing a ride after I returned my friend's car. He started explaining more things about the car after I got there but then had to meet with other people who he had a prearranged appointment with. I went ahead and squared things away with the service department and waited until he was finished. We finished going over things about the car and then we went to find my old car so I could get all my stuff out of it and into my new car. He helped me with all that and told me to write down questions that he was sure I would have and then give him a call and we could meet and he would answer my questions. I haven't done that yet but I will soon. This time of year is extremely busy for me. That is why I haven't written a review of the process I had to go thru and the great help that Gary was until now. What started out as a traumatic event turned into a very calming, helpful and even fun experience.. Read more