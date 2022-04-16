New Country Motor Cars
Arrogant service advisor
by 04/16/2022on
On 4/15/2022 I had a service appointment to have a wheel alignment on a 2014 CLA 250. At 7:10 a.m. the service advisor Jonathan Karimi prepared the paperwork for the service for $260 and advised that it will take around two hours because it is a "special procedure". I expected that for the price that is double compared to other dealerships the service would take a double amount of time also. At 8:00 a.m. I observed that the car wasn't even moved from the place I left it. When I asked the service advisor the answer was "I told you two hours". I asked for the car back and his response was "take it, the key is inside".
Disgusting Customer Service
by 03/24/2022on
Probably the worst customer experience I’ve ever received in my life. Not only were the staff extremely unprofessional, condescending, irritable when asked basic questions, but they hung up the phone on me several times “on accident” various days when I would call to check on the status of my vehicle. Everyone I spoke with had different answers. “I ordered your part”, “I don’t know where your part is”, “You didn’t pay for anything so we ordered nothing” “Your part is here”. Ridiculous! No one had real answers until harassed. Even Mercedes headquarters said they could track the item and see where it was in progress. Also dishonest with pricing. The price increases for a job they’d determined during a service appointment a month prior was highway robbery. How did the price of something simple increase by $500 just a month later? (Increased labor fees) Other Mercedes’ locations as well as a outside dealership warned me in regards to this location that the pricing was unreasonable and the customer service was nonexistent. Unfortunately my car had already been towed to this location. The other dealerships ended up being correct. I’ve never heard such sarcasm when talking to staff until I got to this location. From the servicing staff to the managers, (Both named John) everyone always sounded as if they were having a bad day and were uninterested in their customers. Sarcastic responses and annoyed cadences to minor questions. My car sat for several days at this dealership and when requesting a loaner every excuse was given that none would be available. Magically when my part arrived which meant I would have to pay for the entire job ($2400) now they were able to find a vehicle within the hour. Negating the fact I had to call out of work that entire week due to no transportation. The afternoon they completed the job I was harassed to bring back the loaner even though I had extended time based on their loaner policy. The supervisor also told me he’d drive my car to me (because I was working) and I can pay now & to give them their vehicle instead of waiting less than 3hrs for my return. When I finally came to get my vehicle, the outside was still dirty. Hadn’t been washed at all. Even when Mercedes services a vehicle or does an oil change or any service whatsoever they wash the car. I guess the minor rain drops that day were sufficient. The staff act as though they are doing us a favor by fixing our cars and with the amount of money paid at a LUXURY dealership this treatment is disgusting. I will never return to this location or patronize this specific location again. Even a quick phone call to the North Haven Mercedes dealership was profoundly different along with the pricing for the same job. The staff were cheerful and eager to assist with any concerns. Next time I know where to have my vehicle towed to. DO NOT spend money at New Country Mercedes Hartford location! The positive reviews are from their own staff! Be sure to read the actual negative reviews!
outstanding SALES staff service
by 11/15/2016on
when a service message came up on the dash I called Nelson, the person who sold me the car. he set up the appointment, explained everything to me, met me at the door, and sheperaded me through the whole process NCMC-MB is an outstanding dealership. the sales staff doesn't abandon you after the sale.
New Country Mercedes Gets It!
by 07/23/2016on
Let me start that when I was initially going to buy a Sprinter for our business I was hassled, pushed and relentlessly contacted by other Mercedes dealerships. I had the pleasure to deal with Dan Sullivan of New Country and he understood we're in business and businesses buy vehicles. He provided in-depth information and had the most knowledge about Sprinters and he never pushed us once. After dealing with so many dealerships we were so happy with his professionalism we decided to move forward with him and we actually ended up driving away with a 4x4 Sprinter at a very comfortable price. He did everything including setting up complex logistics to get the Sprinter we wanted. Fast forward 1700 miles later. The Sprinter's transfer case locked up when driving down the road we had a previous issues engaging and disengaging the 4x4. At 8 pm Dan answered his email and told us who to call. That evening our Sprinter was put on a flatbed and brought directly up to new country the very next morning they took a look at it almost first thing and they have found there was a defective transfer case and internal gearing problems they order a new transfer case and believe it or not they had it swapped out and the truck ready the very next day! They have the van done one day early than what they initially told us I would incredibly grateful because they know this truck is what we used to make money for our business. I couldn't be happier with the sales staff the customer service and the technicians at new country they have rightfully earned our business as a company and being a business owner myself I appreciate true customer service as we do the same for our customers as well. We will purchase more vehicles from them in the future for all of our Sprinter needs. Thank you New Country! Joseph Montuori CET/CEO Peace of Mind Fire & Security LLC [contact information removed]
Terrific service from Ron Chwalek
by 05/19/2016on
Arrived without an appointment to have someone sync my new cell phone with the car. Ron Chwalek was amazing. He jumped right into the car, linked the phone and did it in the most pleasant way possible. So nice to know this dealership remains top notch in all ways.
Fantastic Experience!
by 03/13/2016on
I wish I could buy a car from these guys every day! Dean D. was so helpful, and made sure we had everything we needed to get into our new car and go, with minimal fuss. Great job!
AMAZING!!!!!!!!!!
by 01/28/2016on
Ok, where do I begin? Never in my life have I experienced such amazing service, consideration, sensitivity to what my needs were, and anyone who went out of their way and above and beyond like Mike T. did for me and my family. This was just an amazing experience. I haven't been treated so good ever, even at a 5 star hotel. New Country Mercedes is the epitome of customer service. There wasn't a time where Mike was too busy to answer my questions, assist in creating the best deal for our budget, he even came to our home to sign papers because we couldn't get to the dealership due to such hectic schedules. Who makes house calls? Mike does. Now everyone please don't expect this man to run to your house but know that this man goes above and beyond to accommodate you. New Country, because of Mike, you have lifetime customers. My greatest hope is that you reward Mike accordingly for this kind of service. I would like to see him recognized please. Thank you Mike for an amazing experience. Thank you Mike for being amazing. Thank You New Country and Jerod too for everything!!!! Barbara C.
Consistently excellent
by 03/19/2014on
After buying a Mercedes S420 19 years ago at New Country, I now own a 2004 SL500, a 2011 S550, and a 2014 ML550, all fabulous vehicles bought new. The latter two I ordered from Chris L. who made the experience simpler and smoother than buying a toaster oven. I picked up the ML just three weeks ago (February, 2014) and Im as delighted with its performance as I am with how professionally Chris handled my special order: seamlessly with no wrinkles and good humor to boot. His patient two-hour tutorial about the MLs features with me and my wife was enormously useful and time well spent. He even helped us load CDs into the Music Register, making his orientation sound in every possible way. Ive been spoiled by MBs V8s and so I keep them well beyond the warranties once I know how much my wife and I enjoy driving them. To that end, the service department at New Country has a trifecta of competency in Gil R., (an expert mechanic who's been diligently servicing our cars for nearly twenty years), Brenda S. (a savvy service rep who knows what her customers as well as the cars need to keep humming), and Bill L., (the service manager who is absolutely determined to get everything right). As a somewhat fussy academic, I appreciate how much they all work assiduously to achieve excellence, just like the cars. MM
go see Mirella and Brenda !!!
by 03/17/2014on
Go see Mirella C. & Brenda at New country Mercedes -Benz!!!!! I was in the showroom picking up one of my partners from service and he introduced me to Mirella saying that's who I have to go see next time I am in the market for a new or pre owned Mercedes. He had talked about her in the past and I was looking forward meeting her. Did not want to take up a lot of her time since I had just leased a new car recently but she was very happy to show me around and introduce me to the Mercedes -Benz line up. My friend who I had picked up from service has purchased over 10 New Mercedes -Benz from her and now I know why !! Great attitude , not pushy and a joy to be around !!! She said that she is not in the car business but the business of servicing clients and making sure they are happy and satisfied !! World Class Service!!! I look forward working with her when my Mercedes lease is up!! I will now also send all my co workers to her and Brenda in service because I know Mirella's customer service is impeccable !!!
Go see Mirela c.
by 02/11/2014on
I visited new country because my current lease is due this year. I live very close but last time I did not like the experience so I leased from Fairfield . I figured I should stop by and see what they have in inventory and did not want to talk to a sales person . Mirela approached me with a big smile and asked how she can help. She was very plesant and bubbly so she talked me into giving new country another opportunity. Mirela told me they have a new GM and that things have drastically changed . I ended up leaving that day and she texted me later that night saying thanks for coming in . She asked when I can come back for a test drive and i was busy with work so she offered to bring the car to me !!!!I was blown away !!! She has excellent follow up and always picks up her cell when I call !! Cheerful laugh and positive personality make the experience fun... not what I expected walking in . Go see Mirela and you will too be blown away ! She has been there for 9 years so when your lease is up you can be sure she will be there !!! Her laugh is sure to put a smile on your face while writing a check for $50000!! Keep up the good work Mirela !!!
Great Experience!
by 01/01/2014on
Purchased my first Mercedes at New Country 10 years ago after a year of looking for the right pre owned car and price, mileage, year were the best available at the time. They were easy to work with and provided a great car buying experience. Since driving through Hartford is not my idea of convenient I had it serviced elsewhere and have not been back to their dealership until now. We started looking online at pre owned Mercedes this fall, focusing on C300's since many of the 2010/2011 models were coming off lease and after owning a rear wheel drive the C300's all wheel drive was just what we needed living in New England. We decided that the 2010 was the best value for our budget if we could find one with lower mileage and priced below 25k. We found tons of inventory at first and New Country always beat the competitors sites on pricing so as new year approached and inventory dwindled we decided to take the leap and purchase one. Choices were limited and most were over 25K and had mileage over 40,000. In addition, most available inventory were sport models and lacked the packages we wanted IE: luxury ride, navigation, voice command, etc. Then we looked at New Country's site. They had just the car we were looking for with only 27K in mileage, fresh off a lease with all the packages we wanted. They were having an end of year sale event and the pricing was the best out there (we verified by researching online). In addition Mercedes was offering 1.99% financing and picking up the first two payments! We drove in without an appointment and were greeted by one of the sales managers, Christy who was friendly and professional. Even though it was a Saturday and the showroom was extremely busy with customers, she assured us that a salesperson would be available in a few minutes. Christy brought us to their customer lounge area offering us beverages and snacks while we waited. The wait was short, within 3 minutes she was back and introduced us to Don S. as our sales rep. Don is great! A real professional knowledgable, helpful and down to earth with a great sense of humor. He was patient in answering our questions and worked hard to provide everything we were asking for. We loved the car and decided to purchase. The vehicle was not certified and Don provided us the financial scenarios of getting it certified or not. With the low financing being offered along with the fair trade they offered, the certification was a no brainer and we're glad we did it. Don informed us that since it was Saturday they needed time to get it certified since it involves going through everything on the car. He said it would be ready Monday but we chose Tuesday morning to pick it up. Tuesday morning came and Don called to let us know that they were running behind and afternoon would be better. When we picked up the car we found out why, during the certification process they found a leak in the transfer case (an $800 repair!) and the battery didn't meet the standards. Because Don helped us in making the right decision in getting the car certified we saved almost a thousand dollars in repairs (half the cert cost right back) and the car is now perfect! Don then walked us through the car's features helping to set up our phones, start satellite radio trial and overall make us comfortable with our purchase. We never felt rushed and truly enjoyed working with Don and jarrod the business manager who was fantastic. Being value/price driven consumers it's our nature to shop around but New Country and Don keep us coming back. I'm sure we'll be buying our next car there so don't retire anytime soon Don!
Outstanding buying experience!
by 12/21/2013on
We came along way to get to New Country from Southampton NY to buy a Certified Pre Owned 2012 S550 that we had seen online. We searched for over two months for the right car, and while we found several cars at several dealers, we couldn't find a dealer we trusted on several levels, until we found New Country. The experience here was outstanding. The showroom, the staff, and most significantly our sales associate, Staci D. (and Sales Manager Kristi W.) were absolutely amazing. I have probably purchased over 30 new cars in my life, including 2 other MB's before this S Class and I have to say these young ladies are in a class by themselves. I put them under extreme pressure to make this deal in a short time line, (so We could catch a ferry back to Southampton, NY---- Yes, we went to great effort, expense and time to go to New Country as opposed to the 6-8 dealers much closer to me on Long Island and NYC). The decision was simply due to the manner in which Staci D. handled me via email and phone before we planned our visit- A remarkably responsive, professional and knowledgeable young lady- (and lovely as well) The showroom is amazingly well represented as well. Over the years, I've been to probably every MB dealer in the tri state area, including several in Florida and can confidently say that none come even close to this operation. I have never been in a dealership with more activity, a more comfortable vibe, and a more pleasant staff. There were probably 5-7 sales associates (Most of whom we're dealing with potential buyers of their own- this place moves cars!!) , and 6-7 other assorted employees, and each one treated us as though we were their own customer. Professional, well dressed, clean and very personable. This truly was a one of a kind car buying experience for my wife and I. I have already decided that we will continue to trek to New Country for all our future service needs (as expensive and difficult it is for us between ferry's, travel time, etc,) and I can't imagine even buying a car anywhere else in the future- ( Hopefully Staci will still be there in 2-3 years! In fact MBUSA should use this dealership to school most of the other Benz dealers in the tristate area. One tip when buying CPO- this was the first time We didn't buy new- and I was lucky to avoid a major mistake! Make sure you understand the difference between a manufacturers certified pre owned classification (and extended warranty) from an authorized MB dealer verses a generic dealer's version. There is a VERY significant difference and other dealers will lie about warranty coverage through MB! PS- I put 1,500 miles on the car thus far- and there isn't a single flaw I can find in or out! An Amazing Vehicle!
Wonderful purchasing experience!!
by 11/12/2013on
I wanted to take a moment to express my gratitude to New Country's team for providing me with a wonderful purchasing experience last month. I am especially appreciative of the time I was able to spend with Jenna B., who was knowledgeable, professional and extraordinarily helpful and gracious with every step of the process. She made the purchase effortless for me. I also enjoyed working with Gerald, the business manager, who was professional, kind and extremely helpful with the financing process. With their dedicated efforts, I was driving my beautiful new Mercedes in less than two days. I am proud to be driving my new Mercedes from New Country, and will certainly recommend the brand and the buying experience to colleagues and friends. I have already had many compliments and inquiries. I hope you will extend my regards to Jenna and Gerald. I look forward to visiting the showroom in the future!
Obsessive buyer
by 09/16/2013on
I am known as a thorough researcher when considering a new vehicle. To say that I am particular is an understatement. My wife claims I derive her crazy but we are what we are. Since May of this year I have purchased two new vehicles from Don S. at New Country Mercedes. Through all of my questionong and research he remainied calm, professional, focused and honest. His product knowledge is excellent and he never failed to return many of the e mils , texts and voice mails that I left him. To say I would return to New Country Mercedes and deal with Don S. would be redundant in that I have already done that in a five month period this year. I am impressed with Don's conscientiousand his desire to meet the expectations of his clients. It is with out hesitation that I would reccomend Don S. at New Country Mercedes as an individual with whom I would trust and do business with.
Awesome Sales Experience
by 09/11/2013on
From the Sales Lead, Don, to the Finance expereience, we were treated with respect and care. He felt the dealership had win-win equation in mind and walked away extremely pleased.
Very Pleasant
by 06/22/2013on
We bought a new Mercedes 350 and the process was very smooth and pleasant Don was our salesman. He was very helpful and did a great job from start to finish If you are in the market for a Mercedes at New Country I would definitely recommend that you ask for him.
Great Experience
by 04/25/2013on
If you ever need a genuine salesman, Don is the guy. He got me the car I wanted, but he didn't end it there as most salesmen do. He followed through for the next couple of weeks, correcting any flaws on the car that were previously over-looked on day one. Thumbs-up Don....love my car.
Seamless Transaction
by 12/29/2012on
Purchased a 2013 E350, with Don S. as the sales person. I made one initial visit (turning in a lease for a new one) and after that he was super responsive in finalizing the deal by email. I can highly recommend Don for a future purchase.
Fantastic Experience!
by 11/27/2012on
I bought a 2010 Mercedes GL450 from Brad E. at New Country Mercedes-Benz in Hartford. My experience could not have been better. From beginning to end, Brad was helpful, courteous and honest. He even took care of an issue that we discovered a week or two after the purchase. I would highly recommend this dealership and especially Brad E.!
car purchase
by 11/08/2012on
Don was excellent. We negotiated on a vehicle and they understood my concerns and adressed them. They certainly were not pushy and the buying experience was pleasant.
