Purchased my first Mercedes at New Country 10 years ago after a year of looking for the right pre owned car and price, mileage, year were the best available at the time. They were easy to work with and provided a great car buying experience. Since driving through Hartford is not my idea of convenient I had it serviced elsewhere and have not been back to their dealership until now. We started looking online at pre owned Mercedes this fall, focusing on C300's since many of the 2010/2011 models were coming off lease and after owning a rear wheel drive the C300's all wheel drive was just what we needed living in New England. We decided that the 2010 was the best value for our budget if we could find one with lower mileage and priced below 25k. We found tons of inventory at first and New Country always beat the competitors sites on pricing so as new year approached and inventory dwindled we decided to take the leap and purchase one. Choices were limited and most were over 25K and had mileage over 40,000. In addition, most available inventory were sport models and lacked the packages we wanted IE: luxury ride, navigation, voice command, etc. Then we looked at New Country's site. They had just the car we were looking for with only 27K in mileage, fresh off a lease with all the packages we wanted. They were having an end of year sale event and the pricing was the best out there (we verified by researching online). In addition Mercedes was offering 1.99% financing and picking up the first two payments! We drove in without an appointment and were greeted by one of the sales managers, Christy who was friendly and professional. Even though it was a Saturday and the showroom was extremely busy with customers, she assured us that a salesperson would be available in a few minutes. Christy brought us to their customer lounge area offering us beverages and snacks while we waited. The wait was short, within 3 minutes she was back and introduced us to Don S. as our sales rep. Don is great! A real professional knowledgable, helpful and down to earth with a great sense of humor. He was patient in answering our questions and worked hard to provide everything we were asking for. We loved the car and decided to purchase. The vehicle was not certified and Don provided us the financial scenarios of getting it certified or not. With the low financing being offered along with the fair trade they offered, the certification was a no brainer and we're glad we did it. Don informed us that since it was Saturday they needed time to get it certified since it involves going through everything on the car. He said it would be ready Monday but we chose Tuesday morning to pick it up. Tuesday morning came and Don called to let us know that they were running behind and afternoon would be better. When we picked up the car we found out why, during the certification process they found a leak in the transfer case (an $800 repair!) and the battery didn't meet the standards. Because Don helped us in making the right decision in getting the car certified we saved almost a thousand dollars in repairs (half the cert cost right back) and the car is now perfect! Don then walked us through the car's features helping to set up our phones, start satellite radio trial and overall make us comfortable with our purchase. We never felt rushed and truly enjoyed working with Don and jarrod the business manager who was fantastic. Being value/price driven consumers it's our nature to shop around but New Country and Don keep us coming back. I'm sure we'll be buying our next car there so don't retire anytime soon Don! Read more