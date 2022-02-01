Liberty Mazda
Customer Reviews of Liberty Mazda
Excellent experience!
by 01/02/2022on
My experience was seamless. Everyone I communicated with was prompt in their responses, able to address all my questions and concerns, and extremely friendly. The entire deal was very fair and no "BS" as I like to say! This was the easiest car purchase I have ever made and I will likely be a loyal customer from here on out! Thank you so much for my beautiful car and the exceptional service.
A great experience overall
by 12/18/2021on
The staff made my experience fast and painless. Nick was straightforward and honest with all my questions and concerns. Very true gentleman. I didn't feel like I was swindled or given a cliche car salesman experience either. And above all they got me into the car I wanted.
Awesome Dealership
by 09/10/2021on
t was a great experience from beginning to end. We were made to feel special. Abdul our sales specialist was knowledgeable, friendly and made the process fun. We would definitely buy another car from Liberty Mazda.
A Place To Come Back To
by 08/27/2021on
Jason was a wonderful salesman who was patient with me and my mother as we navigated my first sole car purchase as an adult! Found me a good loan, a safe and affordable car, and listened to my must have's and no needs. I have always enjoyed my experience at Liberty Mazda and have now been through their service department for a 2010 Mazda cx-7 and purchased a 2019 CX-5 through them. They are good people with good intentions.
Great Experience !!
by 06/21/2021on
I recently leased a 2021 CX-9 from Liberty. My wife and I have had several Mazda’s in the past but this is definitely the best. Plenty of room inside, good power and loaded with tech. The experience with the dealership was excellent! Jason (general manager) and Malik ((sales person) were professional and courteous. No high pressure or tricks. I would highly recommend Liberty Mazda.
Flawless experience
by 04/21/2021on
This was an amazing experience. No pressure, no BS and feels like family. The staff was fabulous and made everything so easy. Definitely recommend Liberty Mazda in Hartford to everyone!
I'm tough and this was easy
by 03/07/2021on
So I'm not an easy consumer and pick up on just about every fault and flaw in a sales process...and in a car. It always starts with quality of product (SUV in this case..2016 Mazda CX9 Grand Touring), pricing, and then the key...no BS fees or charade of cost that will annoy you at the end. Liberty Mazda (and Zach in this case) passed all the bars and the SUV did as well. I have had some positive buying experiences...and some poor ones; this ranks high for overall experience. It's a reminder too that when you trust someone, and thereby a dealership, then even if something goes wrong (car's trim on delivery was loose) they quickly show you why you trusted them when they bring it back to fix it and give you a loaner...with apologies. Again, if there is trust, everything else follows. Piece of mind with 12 month/ 12k mile bumper to bumper does not hurt with this certified vehicle...that sealed the deal (and again, the price was competitive with uncertified vehicles across the region).
Car Buying Made Simple
by 02/28/2021on
Nick at Liberty Mazda was a delight to work with. I was in the market for a new car and I’ve heard great things about Mazda’s. Nick was very knowledgeable about the car, and after test driving it I was sold. Their prices are extremely reasonable, I feel like I’m in a high end luxury vehicle every time I get into my brand new 2021 CX-5. Nick explained everything to me and made the car buying process so simple and quick. I would highly recommend him and everyone at Liberty Mazda to my family and friends.
BEST Car Buying Experience I've Ever Had!!!
by 12/24/2020on
I was in the market for a Lease, and I ended up leasing the 2021 Mazda CX-5 (black on black, leather interior, AWD Touring Edition). The dealership staff were incredibly knowledgable, helpful, and courteous to me throughout the entire process. Their honesty, integrity, and customer service have made me a life-long Mazda driver. The vehicle is amazing, and this dealership and its associates are above and beyond people. I couldn't be happier with my experience and I would highly recommend these people and these cars without hesitation ^_^
Sales and Service staff are top notch
by 11/02/2020on
I have had excellent service from Liberty Mazda for the past 7 years and always found them to be straightforward and efficient. I appreciate that they send a video of their inspections and recommended service so you see what they are seeing. I just had my first experience with the sales department this week and they are just as excellent as the service department. They are fair and straightforward in their pricing, and are polite and not pushy at all, and they really worked with me to find the right car for me. I especially appreciate their understanding of my situation and helping me make a tough situation much better. I love my car- certified pre-owned that looks and feels brand new! I would highly recommend Liberty Mazda to anyone who is looking for sales or service.
Great Experience!
by 10/14/2020on
We had a great experience buying a used car from Liberty. Our salesperson was kind and accommodating to our rather crazy schedule. The car was detailed and filled with gas when we picked it up. Everyone was friendly and there was no pressure to buy anything.
Great Experience!!
by 10/11/2020on
I had a wonderful experience here! It was not overwhelming at all!! Zach made the whole process so smooth and easy! I highly recommend this dealership for buying or leasing a new car!! I will definitely be back!
Best Service and Price
by 09/22/2020on
I have never had a new car ever in my life, and hated every dealership I went to before Liberty Mazda. Jason Nye helped me find my new Mazda CX-5 and I’m obsessed with it. He was so nice and helped me with many different pricing options for my lease, was patient with all my questions, and never pushed me to buy. I felt so overwhelmed at another dealership that I felt sick, but Jason really cared about what I wanted, printed multiple quotes for me, and explained the whole process so well. He followed up a few days later and wasn’t pushy. He helped make sure I had the right insurance so I could drive off the lot. He’s an overall great guy. The dealership had a great environment and stayed open a little late just to finish my paperwork. Mazda’s are the best car in their class and are way less expensive with more features than competitors. I feel like I bought a luxury vehicle.
Grandpa
by 06/01/2020on
i bought a new MX-5 Miata this is the best dealership i found for price and and great people to do business. Bill the sails manger Vinh and Nick treated me like family..i am 77 years old have bought 8 new cars since i was 16 teen if your looking to buy a Mazda i would highly recommend this dealership.
Amazing Amazing Amazing
by 03/05/2020on
I bought my car Saturday and i love it. From the time i inquired about my car i was spoken to with kindness(thanks Adam) . When i went in to choose my car and test drive it it was a peaceful experience and i didn’t feel like i was forced to buy it. (Thanks Jordan) Thanks Stan for all the info i needed to know about my car and putting me in something that i could afford! So happy with my purchase this is an amazing dealership and team
Terrible Experience
by 02/02/2020on
The entire experience at this dealership was incredibly awful. Paperwork kept being completed incorrectly by the salesperson. The process was drawn out longer than it should have. I would never recommend this dealership to anyone.
Great service Nick at Liberty Honda
by 03/27/2019on
This was the most amazing car experience I have ever had. I needed a car quickly because my car was totaled. I called Nick to ask if he could help me out. Not only did he go above and beyond in service and selection of a vehicle for me I was able to pick it up the same day. It was a seamless transaction and I am once again a happy Mazda owner. I can't thank Nick enough for all he did to make it happen.
Excellent service
by 02/22/2019on
Great experience! Found the used car online. They had it as priced, in great condition. Our salesperson, Jason Nye was super pleasant and helpful. We were attended to from start to finish, getting the process done as soon as possible. Jason even travelled to Massachusetts to get the plates for me. And the best car loan rate I have ever received. Thanks for everything.
A Pleasant Surprise!
by 07/09/2018on
I simply cannot say enough about my experience with Liberty Mazda. After spending hours negotiating at another dealership, I walked into Liberty on the defensive. Within the first few moments of talking with Malik, I felt comfortable and at ease. This is a no pressure, best price dealership, which was so refreshing! I walked out of there feeling confident and knowing that I was getting a fair price. The best part was that I was able to get the exact vehicle I had been looking for at another dealership for a much better price and I didn't feel like I was beaten up when I left! An amazing experience! Thank you, Liberty Mazda!
A truly great car buying experience!!
by 07/04/2018on
A truly great car buying experience. All staff were very professional and extremely knowledgeable. Our sales consultant was Jason Nye. He is by far, the best of the best. He was trustworthy and polite throughout the whole transaction. I felt no pressure from him, and all my questions were answered. I also had the pleasure of dealing with the sales manager, John McNeil. He purchased my used Mazda vehicle and clearly explained the process. He was very professional in his demeanor. I dread going into car dealerships, but I must say that this is the first time I have purchased a vehicle were I didn't feel like I just got robbed. I highly recommend Liberty Mazda.
Excellent sales service without the hard sell
by 05/11/2018on
When shopping for a new car, Liberty Mazda was our last stop. We'd already test-driven a Honda CR-V and a Subaru Forester, and experienced the typical heavy-handed tactics from their sales people. At Liberty Mazda, however, the price of the car was clearly marked with no haggling involved. We knew exactly what the cost was from the start. David, our sales person, was very open and honest about answering our questions without any pressure. Our test drive sealed the deal on a 2018 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring. The purchase process was straight-forward with no hidden fees sprung upon us by surprise at the last minute. The finance coordinator was professional and easy to work with, and the delivery coordinator was wonderful -- she spent an hour patiently explaining the car's many features and answering my questions about how they functioned. We would highly recommend Liberty Mazda to anyone who is looking to purchase a car!
