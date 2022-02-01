5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

So I'm not an easy consumer and pick up on just about every fault and flaw in a sales process...and in a car. It always starts with quality of product (SUV in this case..2016 Mazda CX9 Grand Touring), pricing, and then the key...no BS fees or charade of cost that will annoy you at the end. Liberty Mazda (and Zach in this case) passed all the bars and the SUV did as well. I have had some positive buying experiences...and some poor ones; this ranks high for overall experience. It's a reminder too that when you trust someone, and thereby a dealership, then even if something goes wrong (car's trim on delivery was loose) they quickly show you why you trusted them when they bring it back to fix it and give you a loaner...with apologies. Again, if there is trust, everything else follows. Piece of mind with 12 month/ 12k mile bumper to bumper does not hurt with this certified vehicle...that sealed the deal (and again, the price was competitive with uncertified vehicles across the region). Read more