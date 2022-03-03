1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I never write reviews! Bottom line up front: The Sales Lady - Jennifer Glidewell—Awesome The finance manager – Incompetent The General Manager – Rude, lacks customer service and disrespectful Read this to support my ratings: On Memorial Day weekend; my wife and I decided to test drive some Rav 4s which led us to the Hartford Toyota Superstore. We were looking for the Rav 4 Prime and found that the Superstore had them on site. Unfortunately, there were 2 Primes that had already been sold. We did find a Rav 4 Premium Hybrid that we also liked and began the process to purchase the vehicle…that’s when the problems began. We knew that market demand was high and getting a deal was probably not going to work in our favor. As a 28 veteran, did ask if they had a military discount and they were willing to provide a $500 discount. However, when I told them that I would be financing through USAA; they removed the $500 discount because that was a Toyota incentive and the sales manager was not willing to add any accessories that we requested. The Sales lady quickly realized our frustration and offered to pay for the accessory. We decided to continue with the deal and began the paperwork. The finance person faxed paperwork to USAA but failed to submit paperwork via email so it would expedite the process for a day and half. Once the loan was confirmed but funding was not in the dealerships account; they refused to allow us to take the vehicle. The GM, Rich McAllister, then insulted me and was completely rude on the phone. I pulled the deal but later decided to re-enter the deal because the saleslady would be held responsible for the additional accessories that added to the vehicle so I didn’t want her to have pay. Once the loan was funded on a Fri; the dealership checked their account with no funds available for this purchase so they threatened to cancel the deal. On Thurs which was nearly a week after the funds were provided; we found out that the dealership provided USAA with the wrong account information. The result of this incompetence delayed me from receiving the Rav on Tues vs Fri and my loan continued to accrue interest with a vehicle that was not in my possession. The GM didn’t even bother to call me and apologize for the inconvenience. Read more