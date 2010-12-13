Harte Nissan
Terrible Service and Service Manager
by 12/13/2010on
My experience here was horrible. The pricing was fine and the car is ok. I had many issues with them though. They made so many promises and never delivered on them. When I went to pick up the item they were suppose to change the hub caps, buff out scratches, give me a second set of keys, etc. A bunch of small items that they never delivered on. I had a laundry list of excuses from my sales rep. Regardless, I went through with the purchase. I was also told that I would have a 50,000 mile warranty...not true! No warranty and was told that when I drive off the lot it was my problem. I kind of blame some of these items on myself and should have been more assertive. Anyways, a few months down the road my fiancee spun out with the car and I noticed that the back tires did not have any tred. I went to get them changed and the wheel locks were not in the car. This was on Sunday and I needed the car so I had the tire company take the wheel locks off for an extra $50. I complained to the service manager at Harte and he told me to send the bill in and they would issue a refund check. We did this and no check was mailed. I called back weeks later and spoke to them again. They told me to fax the receipt and they would issue the check. I did this and wrote a letter complaining about the service they had repeatedly given me. I said that I didn't plan on going there again and that I was looking for a second car(which I told them when I bought this car). I called back a few weeks later and spoke to the service manager. He told me that he wasn't going to give me the check because I didn't plan on buying anything with them in the future and that my letter was too "nasty". They were trying to be the nice guys and give me a refund(even though I wouldn't have needed a refund if they hadn't screwed up). So, I got in an argument with them and told them I would spread the word about the poor service. I found out later that the tires that were worn were suppose to be replaced in order for the car to be pre-owned certified(which it was by Harte). The bald tires caused a spin out with the car and luckily no one was hurt. Terrible service all around. I have heard from others recently that they had similar experiences. I would not recommend them to anyone.
Harte Nissan left a bad taste in my mouth
by 09/09/2009on
Me and my husband both went to Harte Nissan about one month ago to look at cars. My husband and me decided to trade in his older car due to the cars for clunkers deal that was going on. When we first arrived to the dealer the sales guy was pleasant. We both informed the guy that we were looking to purchase a car and that we seen the advertisement for the 2009 nissan altima. We informed the guy that we seen the advertisement for the car online and the sale price. The sales guy didn't know what we were talking about. The guy then informed us that he would run it over with his manager. The manager then seemed somewhat rude and annoyed by what we knew. When then heard the manager that the model that was advertised on the website didn't have a radio of any sort. The guy then came to us and informed us of the situation. The sales guy then informed us he could show us models they had on the lot. We then both went to look at the cars. At this point me and my husband were both annoyed and just thought about leaving. Me and husband then went back inside and the manager seemed to not car about talking to me or my husband. The manager just had poor customer service skills and obviously didn't care for business. The sales guy was nice but we ended up buying a car in norwood, mass after having five bad experiences in Connecticut. My advice is go out of state.
WORST DEALERSHIP EVER SALES MANAGER LIES BEWARE!!!!
by 08/07/2009on
First off I explained to this dealership what I was looking for and the price I wanted it for. They said this was all fine and I explained to them I was taking the day off of work to see them and they assurred me everything would be quick and easy. In fact this was far from the truth. I got there and had to wait an hour for service then when I explained to them what I was promised over the phone they told me they didn't have the car I wanted on the lot and to order it, would cost me $4000 more then what they originally quoted me. I asked to talk to the sales manager and told him I took the day off work and drove 45 minutes to get there based on the previous information I was given and all he said was that I could either buy a car or leave! No apology or anything. The man next to me said the same thing happened to him and he was reporting them to the better business bureau. All I can say is don't waste your time going there and the sales manager is insulting and rude! The sales manager's name is John and only after prying at it a few times would he tell me. Go to another Nissan dealer if your interested any place is better then this dealership.
Never will I go here again!
by 04/01/2009on
I will NEVER buy from this dealer. First, the salesperson called me every week for a month to ask if I had made a decision when I thought I made it perfectly clear that I was a way off from buying and I wasjust weighing my optiions. He also knew very little about the car, he had to "check to see" on all the questions that I asked. When I bought the car Jarell, the salesperson, assured me that there were three cars available and I would have it by the end of the week. I never heard from anyone (after countless phone calls) until I got through to Chris Bombara, the sales manager, on Thursday (I bought the car on Sunday). he told me that the car was hard to find and that I should consider another color or upgrade to the premium package. I called him three more times that day and got the same answer. I called again the next morning and told him I wanted my down payment back - $5500! He said he could not give it back to me until Monday and even then it could be over ruled by the GM. He said generally it is Non refundable but I put down a DOWN PAYMENT not a DEPOSIT! Chris is a condescending rude [violative content deleted] and I have never been treated in that way before from someone I was doing business with. Especially someone who I just bought a $24,000 car from! I went the whole weekend steaming mad and come to find out he credited me my money after I left the dealership on Friday without telling me. When I took the high road on Monday morning to call to thank him for doing that was still rude and said, "Just to pour salt in your wounds, I found a car for you this morning!" Who would say that! Little did he know I already had another car lined up from another dealership who were fantastic! Never will I ever go to any harte dealer again! Worst first cr buying experience ever!
I was ripped off
by 01/06/2008on
I dealt with some very deceitful salespeople at this dealership. In the summer of 2007, I went to Harte Nissan to look at some used Altimas. I was approached by a sales person named Vaughn who suggested I consider a new Altima. I already knew about the new Altima and had done research on the car on Edmunds.com. A new Altima would cost a lot more than I wanted to spend, but I took the car for a test drive anyway and I was hooked. It was a really nice car. And even though it was Sunday, Vaughn told me that he could get the financing to go through that day and I could drive the car home. I decided to go inside with him and talk numbers. I offered the Edmunds TMV price for the new Altima and he seemed offended. He told me there was no way he could sell me the car for anywhere near that amount. Then he suggested I lease the car. Here's where things started to go wrong. I wanted to pay approximately $300 a month and put down $2000. Vaughn said I would have to pay $400 a month with $2000 down. Now, a friend of mine had just leased a new Altima for $350 a month with $2000 down, so I knew I could get a better deal. Finally, after negotiating with Vaughn for a while, he brought in his manager - Manny. Manny very quickly said to me "If I give you this lease for $300 a month with $2000 down, will that earn us your business today?" Now, it was a corny line, but it sounded like a great deal. And, at that point, I felt like these guys were being fair to me so I agreed. We shook on the deal. So far I had been at the dealership about 2 hours and I had signed the financing papers. Vaughn then told me that I would have to wait until Monday for the bank to approve the lease. I said "but you told me the bank could approve it today and that I could drive the car home." Vaughn said I must have misunderstood him. Like an idiot, I agreed to give him a $200 deposit and come to the dealership Monday after work and pick up the car. Monday afternoon, I decided to call the dealership before going there to make sure the car was ready for delivery. Vaughn told me that there was a problem with the financing and they were working on it for me. He wouldn't go into detail but he told me that he would call me back before 5pm to let me know it was resolved. I never got a call back from him. I continued to call him several times and leave messages. Finally, he called me Tuesday afternoon and told me that the financing was set and I could pick the car up. At 5pm I arrived at the dealership and Vaughn sat me down in my new car and proceeded to explain how every little thing worked for about half an hour. He gave the keys and I put them on my keychain. Then he tells me that I need to sign paperwork with the finance guy. I thought I had already completed all the paperwork, but I followed him to the finance office anyway. Vaughn leaves and then finance guy proceeds to tell me that we need to pick my monthly payment. "What?!" I say. I already negotiated that payment with Vaughn and Manny on Sunday. The finance guy says that couldn't possibly be true because lease payments depend on your credit. And since the bank wasn't open on Sunday the sales people couldn't possibly have quoted me on the lease. I show him my deposit receipt that clearly shows my payment will be $300. The finance guy tells me that my receipt is irrelevant and he can't honor that payment. He tells my that someone with my credit would pay $400 a month minimum. At this point, I'm very angry but calm and I tell him that I'm sorry, but if he can't honor the payment I was promised then we don't have a deal and I want my money back. He says that I can't have my money back because I'm breaking our deal. I argue that the dealership is breaking the deal by changing the terms, and this continues for a while. Finally, he says he'll get me my money and he leaves the office in frustration. Minutes later, another guy walks in and explains he is the gener
