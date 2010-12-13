1.8 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I dealt with some very deceitful salespeople at this dealership. In the summer of 2007, I went to Harte Nissan to look at some used Altimas. I was approached by a sales person named Vaughn who suggested I consider a new Altima. I already knew about the new Altima and had done research on the car on Edmunds.com. A new Altima would cost a lot more than I wanted to spend, but I took the car for a test drive anyway and I was hooked. It was a really nice car. And even though it was Sunday, Vaughn told me that he could get the financing to go through that day and I could drive the car home. I decided to go inside with him and talk numbers. I offered the Edmunds TMV price for the new Altima and he seemed offended. He told me there was no way he could sell me the car for anywhere near that amount. Then he suggested I lease the car. Here's where things started to go wrong. I wanted to pay approximately $300 a month and put down $2000. Vaughn said I would have to pay $400 a month with $2000 down. Now, a friend of mine had just leased a new Altima for $350 a month with $2000 down, so I knew I could get a better deal. Finally, after negotiating with Vaughn for a while, he brought in his manager - Manny. Manny very quickly said to me "If I give you this lease for $300 a month with $2000 down, will that earn us your business today?" Now, it was a corny line, but it sounded like a great deal. And, at that point, I felt like these guys were being fair to me so I agreed. We shook on the deal. So far I had been at the dealership about 2 hours and I had signed the financing papers. Vaughn then told me that I would have to wait until Monday for the bank to approve the lease. I said "but you told me the bank could approve it today and that I could drive the car home." Vaughn said I must have misunderstood him. Like an idiot, I agreed to give him a $200 deposit and come to the dealership Monday after work and pick up the car. Monday afternoon, I decided to call the dealership before going there to make sure the car was ready for delivery. Vaughn told me that there was a problem with the financing and they were working on it for me. He wouldn't go into detail but he told me that he would call me back before 5pm to let me know it was resolved. I never got a call back from him. I continued to call him several times and leave messages. Finally, he called me Tuesday afternoon and told me that the financing was set and I could pick the car up. At 5pm I arrived at the dealership and Vaughn sat me down in my new car and proceeded to explain how every little thing worked for about half an hour. He gave the keys and I put them on my keychain. Then he tells me that I need to sign paperwork with the finance guy. I thought I had already completed all the paperwork, but I followed him to the finance office anyway. Vaughn leaves and then finance guy proceeds to tell me that we need to pick my monthly payment. "What?!" I say. I already negotiated that payment with Vaughn and Manny on Sunday. The finance guy says that couldn't possibly be true because lease payments depend on your credit. And since the bank wasn't open on Sunday the sales people couldn't possibly have quoted me on the lease. I show him my deposit receipt that clearly shows my payment will be $300. The finance guy tells me that my receipt is irrelevant and he can't honor that payment. He tells my that someone with my credit would pay $400 a month minimum. At this point, I'm very angry but calm and I tell him that I'm sorry, but if he can't honor the payment I was promised then we don't have a deal and I want my money back. He says that I can't have my money back because I'm breaking our deal. I argue that the dealership is breaking the deal by changing the terms, and this continues for a while. Finally, he says he'll get me my money and he leaves the office in frustration. Minutes later, another guy walks in and explains he is the gener Read more