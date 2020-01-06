sales Rating

I previously purchased a car from this dealer for the first time in 2017 and went back to them recently to get another one because the first one got totaled. I felt it was the right thing to work with the same sales guy, Ken because I enjoyed his personality, customer service and help the first time. Make a long story short I talked to him on Saturday and told him I would like a leftover 2017 CX5 just like my first one if possible. He told me that there was only one leftover grey 2017 cx-5 grand touring in the lot but it was a preferred Edition. The good think he said though was that the price is now the same as I paid for the base model because it is a leftover. We went outside and I sat in it and looked at it. It looked just like my first one, had 27 miles on it and the preferred edition features. We went back inside to confirm the cost and although a base model would cost me less, he said it was the only one they had left in the grey color I wanted and I was getting more features for the same price as last time. Ken asked me for a deposit so I gave him my deposit via credit card for the car we just looked at and agreed to the price of. I went back on Monday to sign all my paperwork for that car and I was very excited. After I was done signing all the contracts and talking about the preferred model features of the car because I wasn't familiar with them, we went outside to get in what was suppose to be my car and the sales guy, Ken couldnt find any of the preferred features and after some very awkward moments he finally said that this was in fact the base model. I told him this isn't what I paid for and on top of it, it had 71 miles on it when the one I sat in on Saturday had 27 miles and the preferred features. Ken convinced me to take the car home and promised that they would make it right. I asked if making right meant giving me the car we both thought I bought or returning to me the $1,800 extra I paid. He said yes of course but after 3 days of back and forth phone calls he finally said that I signed the paper work so its my fault and unless I want to pay them more money for another car they were not going to do anything! Read more