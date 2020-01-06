Grandpa
06/01/2020
i bought a new MX-5 Miata this is the best dealership i found for price and and great people to do business. Bill the sails manger Vinh and Nick treated me like family..i am 77 years old have bought 8 new cars since i was 16 teen if your looking to buy a Mazda i would highly recommend this dealership.
Amazing Amazing Amazing
03/05/2020
I bought my car Saturday and i love it. From the time i inquired about my car i was spoken to with kindness(thanks Adam) . When i went in to choose my car and test drive it it was a peaceful experience and i didn’t feel like i was forced to buy it. (Thanks Jordan) Thanks Stan for all the info i needed to know about my car and putting me in something that i could afford! So happy with my purchase this is an amazing dealership and team
Terrible Experience
02/02/2020
The entire experience at this dealership was incredibly awful. Paperwork kept being completed incorrectly by the salesperson. The process was drawn out longer than it should have. I would never recommend this dealership to anyone.
Great service Nick at Liberty Honda
03/27/2019
This was the most amazing car experience I have ever had. I needed a car quickly because my car was totaled. I called Nick to ask if he could help me out. Not only did he go above and beyond in service and selection of a vehicle for me I was able to pick it up the same day. It was a seamless transaction and I am once again a happy Mazda owner. I can't thank Nick enough for all he did to make it happen.
Excellent service
02/22/2019
Great experience! Found the used car online. They had it as priced, in great condition. Our salesperson, Jason Nye was super pleasant and helpful. We were attended to from start to finish, getting the process done as soon as possible. Jason even travelled to Massachusetts to get the plates for me. And the best car loan rate I have ever received. Thanks for everything.
A Pleasant Surprise!
07/09/2018
I simply cannot say enough about my experience with Liberty Mazda. After spending hours negotiating at another dealership, I walked into Liberty on the defensive. Within the first few moments of talking with Malik, I felt comfortable and at ease. This is a no pressure, best price dealership, which was so refreshing! I walked out of there feeling confident and knowing that I was getting a fair price. The best part was that I was able to get the exact vehicle I had been looking for at another dealership for a much better price and I didn't feel like I was beaten up when I left! An amazing experience! Thank you, Liberty Mazda!
A truly great car buying experience!!
07/04/2018
A truly great car buying experience. All staff were very professional and extremely knowledgeable. Our sales consultant was Jason Nye. He is by far, the best of the best. He was trustworthy and polite throughout the whole transaction. I felt no pressure from him, and all my questions were answered. I also had the pleasure of dealing with the sales manager, John McNeil. He purchased my used Mazda vehicle and clearly explained the process. He was very professional in his demeanor. I dread going into car dealerships, but I must say that this is the first time I have purchased a vehicle were I didn't feel like I just got robbed. I highly recommend Liberty Mazda.
Excellent sales service without the hard sell
05/11/2018
When shopping for a new car, Liberty Mazda was our last stop. We'd already test-driven a Honda CR-V and a Subaru Forester, and experienced the typical heavy-handed tactics from their sales people. At Liberty Mazda, however, the price of the car was clearly marked with no haggling involved. We knew exactly what the cost was from the start. David, our sales person, was very open and honest about answering our questions without any pressure. Our test drive sealed the deal on a 2018 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring. The purchase process was straight-forward with no hidden fees sprung upon us by surprise at the last minute. The finance coordinator was professional and easy to work with, and the delivery coordinator was wonderful -- she spent an hour patiently explaining the car's many features and answering my questions about how they functioned. We would highly recommend Liberty Mazda to anyone who is looking to purchase a car!
Best car dealer in Hartford
03/24/2018
I feel like a kid with a new toy driving my new 2018 Mazda3. Liberty Mazda made that happen with perfect execution every step of the way. My salesman, Malik was not pushy, listened to my needs, and was great. My credit is below average, and they never made me feel uncomfortable about that. They surprised me so much too, when they got me approved with a great rate that I was not expecting. Thanks to the whole team there, especially Malik, Chris, and Rick. Save your time and just go to Liberty Mazda first. My last couple cars have been Nissans, and I'm never going back!
I ADORE my Mazda 3!
03/02/2018
Liberty Mazda was fantastic! They offered the most competitive upfront price out of all the surrounding dealerships and were completely transparent with all transactions. Jason was fantastic with answering all my questions and providing additional details pertaining to my vehicle. They went above and beyond to ensure I got the most for my trade and to ensure I was satisfied. The entire process was painless, total time spent with the dealer ~4 hours (over two days- I test drove a Mazda 3 Hatchback on a Sunday and purchased it the following Monday). I am looking forward to many years of fantastic service from the wonderful team at Liberty Mazda!
WARNING! I WAS BAIT AND SWITCHED AT THIS DEALER.
02/02/2018
I previously purchased a car from this dealer for the first time in 2017 and went back to them recently to get another one because the first one got totaled. I felt it was the right thing to work with the same sales guy, Ken because I enjoyed his personality, customer service and help the first time. Make a long story short I talked to him on Saturday and told him I would like a leftover 2017 CX5 just like my first one if possible. He told me that there was only one leftover grey 2017 cx-5 grand touring in the lot but it was a preferred Edition. The good think he said though was that the price is now the same as I paid for the base model because it is a leftover. We went outside and I sat in it and looked at it. It looked just like my first one, had 27 miles on it and the preferred edition features. We went back inside to confirm the cost and although a base model would cost me less, he said it was the only one they had left in the grey color I wanted and I was getting more features for the same price as last time. Ken asked me for a deposit so I gave him my deposit via credit card for the car we just looked at and agreed to the price of. I went back on Monday to sign all my paperwork for that car and I was very excited. After I was done signing all the contracts and talking about the preferred model features of the car because I wasn't familiar with them, we went outside to get in what was suppose to be my car and the sales guy, Ken couldnt find any of the preferred features and after some very awkward moments he finally said that this was in fact the base model. I told him this isn't what I paid for and on top of it, it had 71 miles on it when the one I sat in on Saturday had 27 miles and the preferred features. Ken convinced me to take the car home and promised that they would make it right. I asked if making right meant giving me the car we both thought I bought or returning to me the $1,800 extra I paid. He said yes of course but after 3 days of back and forth phone calls he finally said that I signed the paper work so its my fault and unless I want to pay them more money for another car they were not going to do anything!
Outstanding Dealer
03/07/2017
Best car buying experience in last 30 years. Every aspect of the car buying process at Liberty Mazda was outstanding! Special thank you to the salesman, Michael, and the service advisor, Laura. Their attention to detail was professional and helpful and they went out of their way to make sure that I was happy with my purchase. It is worth a trip to Liberty Mazda, even if you live a bit further away. They have the most amazing dealership.
Best Visit to a Mazda Dealership
07/26/2016
I have owned a Mazda for ten years. Over that time I have lived in many different states and have visited a number of different car service shops (Mazda dealerships and others). Never have I had such a pleasant experience as my recent trip to Liberty Mazda! As a young woman I often feel taken advantage of when visiting a repair shop. Not at Liberty Mazda! Upon my arrival I was given a tour of the waiting area and shown the "fishbowl" where I could watch my car being serviced if I wanted to. As I waited I was given regular updates on the progress of my service. I even had a sales guy offer to help me with their single serve coffee machine. I came to Liberty Mazda all the way from New Haven as they were the closest dealership that could get me in on a Sunday. I had a strange noise coming from my car's back end that I wanted to have checked out right away. They checked it over thoroughly, both putting it up and taking it for short test drives a few times. They ended up finding nothing of immediate concern. At this point I feel that most dealerships would come up with something to charge me for. Instead, they just told me to come back if the problem persists or worsens. On top of everything, they even washed my car. Their ability to get me in on a Sunday was what got me to originally drive all the way to Hartford. Their over-the-top kindness, as well as their honesty, is what will keep me going all the way back to Hartford for my Mazda service needs. Thanks again to Service Manager Jason and the wonderful team at Liberty Mazda!
exceptional dealership!
07/01/2016
my husband and i purchased a used 2013 certified mazda 3 grand touring. my husband and I have bought quite a few cars over 16 years from different places and this was the BEST car shopping experience I have ever had, from the minute we walked in to the minute we left, they even walked me through how to work everything in the car before I left which no dealership has ever done that I have been to or even heard of from anyone. I will recommend them to everyone I know. every person we talked to and dealt with was awesome! ken was our sales man and he was great!
Extremely Satisfied
05/12/2016
I was very impressed by Liberty Mazda and grateful for Bill's help in the buying process. Everyone was very friendly and I never felt pressured. The shopping experience was great, the No Haggle prices were the best around, beating other dealers as well as AAA prices. I got a fully tricked out Grand Touring Mazda 3 for the same price a Touring was quoted to me at another dealer. They also offered me much more for my Trade-in than other dealers with a fair value comparable to KBB. Looking forward to many years with Liberty and feel that my car will be well serviced through their very generous warranties!
Best Mazda Dealership
11/12/2015
I am totally in love, Love, LOVE with my 2016 Mazda CX-5!!! Chris was awesome, funny and to the point. I left Liberty Mazda a happy customer because Chris answered ALL of my questions and went above and beyond to make sure I would love my new vehicle. Kayla is awesome too!! Kayla made sure I understood the cool gadgets inside my new vehicle and was extremely patient. Overall, the people at Liberty Mazda (Chris and Kayla) made my experience a pleasant one, but honestly that is an understatement! I would recommend Liberty Mazda to friends and family, don't forget to ask for Chris! You wont be disappointed!
I love my new car!
08/03/2015
I was dreading this process, as I hadn't bought a new car in 11 years! Seriously. After all the online research and test drives, I decided to buy a Mazda CX5. I went to Liberty Mazda where I got the best price - in fact it was significantly less than a competitors price. I met and worked with a great sales rep, Mario. He is very straight forward, knowledgeable and funny. The rest of the staff was also very nice. Thank you to Hannah too for her help with the paperwork!
Excellent Service
04/27/2015
This was my first new car purchase and the experience was exceptional. The staff was very friendly and knowledgeable while not pushing my into a car that I didn't want to buy. I'm definitely coming back for my next car.
So pleased!
02/13/2015
Mark Cipolla went the extra mile to ensure that I was completely happy with my purchase of a 2015 Mazda CX-5. I'm incredibly grateful! His communication, follow-up, and conscientiousness make him a great sales associate. I would highly recommend Mark and this dealership!
Professional and Helpful. Overall good.
02/04/2015
When I went to the dealer I already know the VIN of that car I wanted. Mark Cipolla from Mazda was with me when I took the vehicle for a test drive. He was helpful in answering my questions, and also did not hesitate to tell me when he wasnt certain of the answer to a question. Mazdas policy of a no-haggle price made the purchasing experience much easier. My car was ready for me to pick up soon, and was sparkling clean. All of my accessories that I ordered where installed well. Overall the service was very pleasant and professional. I am very satisfied with my Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring, the 2nd CX-5 my family has purchased from Liberty Mazda. The only unpleasant part of the experience what the AutoPay plus financing. The loan was made to chase, but AutoPay plus is rather like an intermediary that provides the service of automatically withdrawing your payments from your savings account. Even though I gave them the correct savings account and routing numbers I had to make several phone calls and wait weeks to get confirmation that they could actually access the accounts, because there testing of access failed.
Mark Cipolla--easy to deal with
02/01/2015
I purchased a Mazda 3 and Mark was very helpful and answered all my questions. I appreciated his low key approach. Made the buying experience more pleasant.
