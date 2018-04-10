Great car buying experience
by 10/04/2018on
Worked with Abdelhamid who was new there at that time. He was very helpful and was patience with my wife and I as we test drive the cars we like. He also helped me get auto insurance so that I can take the car that day. He even drive my wife back first because she needed to do something at home while I stayed to finished up on the paper work. Will recommend Liberty Honda if you don't like to haggle over price. They are quite sure that they have the lowest price so they use it as a selling point. Although they did give every purchase a $300 off special on that day. Which was great for us. They are nice people there but you still have to do your due diligence and don't take everything they say at face value. Have everything in writing and double check with them if you are not clear about something. Abdelhamid was very good with getting back to me either via email or call if I have a question. Overall, a good car buying experience. You know how we all hate to go shopping for a car.
purchase of new 2018 Honda CR-V
by 07/23/2018on
I purchased a new 2018 honda CR-V. The sales experience was excellent. My salesman was Udi, and he did everything he said he would. The pricing experience and the delivery of the new vehicle were all excellent. I last purchased a new 2010 honda civic from this dealership and the service has been excellent, which is a major reason why I purchased the new CR-V from this dealer.
Excellent Sales Process
by 07/20/2018on
Nick was great salesman. Process was fast and smooth. Frove out with new car in two hourss
excellent service
by 07/03/2018on
buying a new car can be intimidating, as I will testify, liberty Honda has shown me that they care for potential clients, they don't force you to buy what they want, but instead help you through the process to help you decide what you want, without the pressure demonstrated from other dealerships! if you want excellent customer service, a great vehicle, and at a great price, without the pressure or the stress associated with the process of investing, this is the place , look for Steve Luft, Marvin Brown and Kelvin quinones!!!!!
Excellent Sales
by 02/17/2018on
Honda Liberty And John Franceshini were fantastic made the car buying process so easy and gave a great deal on a new Honda. My second time buying from them
Buying Honda CRV 2018
by 12/22/2017on
I met Luis at the Liberty Honda and bought the Hond- CRV 2018. My experience with him and the whole store was great. They provided the smooth and friendly service. Luis was very attentive and responsive to our questions. I really enjoyed purchasing the car here. Good price and nice service.
Wow! Great Experience.
by 08/29/2017on
I drove into the Honda parking lot to look at a few cars I had in mind. A salesman (Mario Russello) was getting out of the first car on my list. it was like it was destiny. After I decided on that car, we went inside to do the paperwork and walked past a car that suited me even better. I've bought a lot of cars in my 40 years of driving and Mario was the sweetest, kind, considerate saleman I ever worked with. I was not turned off by a smarmy, money hungry, lying, squinting, sweating salesperson. We had a nice relaxing chat about real life while the finance man did his thing. Everybody at Liberty Honda was kind and smiling. A man from the garage even brought me out a tissue when I was saying goodbye to my old car.
Exceptional Service @ Liberty Honda
by 08/15/2017on
Liberty Honda has streamlined the car buying process. Our salesman, Leo Martinez, is a true professional and a pleasure to work with. He walked us through the process, explained all the features of the car in detail, demonstrated how to setup the electronics, and took us out for a test drive all in one afternoon. We are former Honda Accord owners who had just begun our search for a new car and were not planning to purchase when we walked into the dealership last week but are very pleased that we did. Since we made our purchase, he has followed up via email and phone to make sure we were satisfied with our new Accord and to see if we had any additional questions. Thanks Leo & Liberty Honda!
No hard sell, very quick and easy.
by 02/19/2017on
We were very happy with the sales team Udi and Bill L. We researched the car and the pricing that we wanted to pay and they met it in fact their low price was on the car (below sticker and less than other dealers lowest price offered) so it made negotiations easy. No hard sell, very quick and easy. They worked with us on our trade in. Udi went over all the features of the car and answered any questions that we had. Ryan did the paperwork - no pressure to purchase add ons. It was a great experience and we would highly recommend Liberty Honda. When its time to trade in we will be back.
Friendly but Disappointing
by 12/31/2016on
Udi was very nice but nothing went smoothly - 1. Agreed to purchase used Ford pick up one day after test drive. 2. Was never provided checklist of documents required for closing. 3. Requested Purchase Agreement, required for financing. 4. Received agreement with incorrect information and took a day to straighten out. 5. This pushed pick-up from Wednesday to Friday 6. They offered to obtain Insurance so I provided my card and nothing happened = I did it 7. Pick up / closing was scheduled for 2PM Dec. 23 and we have 1 hour drive.. At 2:02 we are turning off main road to dealership and receive call, "where are you"? Literally arrived at 2:03... holiday traffic? Really! 8. At delivery talking with Jason we were informed that they only had 1 key. We felt that this should have been conveyed up front due to cost = $250 min. 9. In addition they did not have the door key code costing me $60 and there were 2 open Ford recalls! 10. Went to transfer SiriusXM only to find out got 3 mos. free, would have been nice to know. Bear in mind that this truck was $35 k+ and not my first used car purchase from a dealer! In closing it wouldn't have taken much of an effort for an experienced crew to have transformed this into a pleasurable experience. Not horrible just unnecessarily annoying.
Best experience yet
by 10/04/2016on
To all of you that dread (much like me) the thought of going to purchase a new vehicle. I must tell you this experience was the best ever! Team Mike & Mike Not only answered 1 million of my questions, but gave me valuable comparative information on both vehicles I was interested in . My test drives were quite entertaining, and the personalities of both these gentlemen made it fun. Needless to say I drove away smiling in my new Honda HRV.
Fantastic Service at Liberty Honda!!
by 09/17/2016on
It was a pleasure working with Michael Petrella. The service was excellent and great. We were very satisfied with his help, and assistance.great personality.
Friendly, helpful, and easy to work with
by 09/17/2016on
I got a great deal on a great Certified Pre-Owned Honda at Liberty Honda. Leo was very thorough and answered all our questions - including plenty we didn't think to ask! We weren't pressured into anything and the entire process was very transparent and open. So often, you feel like you have to walk into a dealership ready to do battle with the salesman, but that was definitely not the case here!
Great Experience at Liberty Honda
by 09/12/2016on
After visiting three other dealerships it was a real pleasure to do business with Kash Casz at Liberty. Nothing pushy, just a focus on getting me what I wanted. I came away with the perfect vehicle in - at long last - my favorite color!
Great Experience!
by 09/09/2016on
I came here to buy my first new honda fit. As soon as I walked in I was welcomed and Michael Petrella helped me to find the perfect car! I would recommend liberty honda to everyone. Fast, east process!
Great Experience with Liberty Honda
by 08/20/2016on
Worked with Michael Petrella and performed a very detailed explanation of my new CRV. Was overall a wonderful experience
New Car Buying Experience
by 08/19/2016on
Michael Petrella approached us as my wife and I wondered through the new car inventory, asking if he could be of assistance. We told him that we were looking, but did not intend to purchase today, but were considering a new Accord at a later date. He offered to answer our questions. We had a very pleasant 2 hour conversation with Michael, resulting in the purchase of a new Honda Accord. Michael did an outstanding job representing Honda and Liberty. He knows the product throughly. No pressure was applied and we particularly appreciated that. We are very pleased with our experience and our purchase. We would highly recommend Michael Petrella to others.
Great experience
by 08/18/2016on
Great to work with. Worked with us very well. Michael Petrella worked with us. Great service.
great experience
by 08/17/2016on
Mike Petrella was our sales consultant. He was very knowledgeable throughout the entire process. He explained all of the features and gave a great tutorial in the car.
Great service
by 07/28/2016on
I bought a new Honda Odyssey from Liberty Honda recently, and was satisfied with the experience. The salesman, Michael Petrella, answered all my questions and located the color I was looking for within a few days. Overall it was a good experience!
All Around Wonderful Experience
by 07/22/2016on
The sales department , especially Michael Petrella where fantastic. They went over all details off the sale. Michael even climbed in the back of the Element to show us how the seats.
