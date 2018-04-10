sales Rating

Worked with Abdelhamid who was new there at that time. He was very helpful and was patience with my wife and I as we test drive the cars we like. He also helped me get auto insurance so that I can take the car that day. He even drive my wife back first because she needed to do something at home while I stayed to finished up on the paper work. Will recommend Liberty Honda if you don't like to haggle over price. They are quite sure that they have the lowest price so they use it as a selling point. Although they did give every purchase a $300 off special on that day. Which was great for us. They are nice people there but you still have to do your due diligence and don't take everything they say at face value. Have everything in writing and double check with them if you are not clear about something. Abdelhamid was very good with getting back to me either via email or call if I have a question. Overall, a good car buying experience. You know how we all hate to go shopping for a car. Read more