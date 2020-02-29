Hartford Toyota Superstore

Visit dealer’s website 
135 W Service Rd, Hartford, CT 06120
(855) 539-2686
Today 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Hartford Toyota Superstore

5.0
Overall Rating
(2)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

BEST EXPERIENCE!!!

by shirley on 02/29/2020

Hartford Toyota Feb 29, 2020 SHirley_f_rivas "I had a wonderful experience at this location! I traveled..." I had a wonderful experience at this location! I traveled from NJ because they are THAT GOOD! Everyone please look for Jeanette Garcia and Tony Mumtaz - they are truly wonderful people and know what they are doing! If I can give more than 5 stars I would!!!! 10/10 would definitely recommend

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
72 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

BEST EXPERIENCE!!!

by shirley on 02/29/2020

Hartford Toyota Feb 29, 2020 SHirley_f_rivas "I had a wonderful experience at this location! I traveled..." I had a wonderful experience at this location! I traveled from NJ because they are THAT GOOD! Everyone please look for Jeanette Garcia and Tony Mumtaz - they are truly wonderful people and know what they are doing! If I can give more than 5 stars I would!!!! 10/10 would definitely recommend

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

AMAZING EXPERIENCE!

by Andrea R on 10/11/2019

This is the best dealership hands down! I traveled from NJ to this specific dealership because the staff was just exceptional! Jeanette helped me the whole way to get the car and price that was just right for me without giving me the run around! Carlos and Richard are amazing as well! 10 out of 10 would definitely recommend this store!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Lies and unprofessional business practices

by NomoreToyotas on 05/06/2018

Like others have said Dont buy from them. Friends if I had known, if I had read the real reviews of this dealerships I wouldn't have become a victim. They are super friendly till u sign the papers,then their true faces comeout.I was promised by their internet sales team that the van they were selling as Certified as good as new without the cost of a new van would have all the neglect fixed on it only if I bought it first. I agreed to buy it just because I was promised the damage would be fixed and painted. Quote We will make it right! After the sale guess what everyone they said basically go away and fix it yourself. I informed Toyota corporation and there is a case against this corrupt dealership over lies and deception. Buy elsewhere Buy Honda!! Dont be the next person to feel deceived. They sell scratched unkept junk and sell them overpriced in my opinion.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Another "Exceptional" Experience

by Charlene on 02/19/2018

Once again, another "Exceptional" experience at Hartford Toyota. Shoutout to Gaetano "Guy" for a great delivery walk through of the vehicle. You didn't miss a thing. No reason to buy anywhere else but Hartford Toyota. Thank you also to Rich, Jim, Marc and Muhamed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Don't buy from here

by HonestCustomer on 11/29/2016

Sales men Soco, stay away from him , just stay away from this dealership point period ! Found better deal elsewhere but when I went to get my deposit for a hold , Soco gave me the run around as well as there secretary- covering for Soco . Once I got DMV involved, now everyone is busy or in a meeting. Bad experience from beginning to end .

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Best place to buy a Toyota!

by limopete on 06/07/2016

Very happy buying my new 2016 Tacoma from Hartford Toyota. The entire staff goes above and beyond to make your experience a pleasant one! Truly a Superstore - not because of size, but for excellence!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Couldn't Be Happier

by Iheartmyprius on 02/16/2016

I was having car trouble and stopped in on a lark to see if there was a deal on the car I would be willing to buy if under the right terms. Charles Johnson made me an offer I could not refuse with price and financing rate. I did not expect to actually purchase a car, but I was certainly happy to.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

2014 Camry

by SanchezE on 11/18/2015

I had the pleasure of working with Steve Basora at Hartford Toyota. He was very knowledgeable on the Camry and gave me a super deal on a certified Camry. I would recommend my family and friends to Steve and Hartford Toyota thank you and God Bless.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Carl Maratta

by hfdbob190 on 10/06/2015

There is one reason I still get my Camry serviced at Hartford Toyota. It is Carl Maratta. After a bad experience a few years ago, I was ready to move on from Hartford Toyota. However, I found out that Carl was returning to Hartford Toyota. I first had the pleasure of meeting Carl shortly after I purchased my Camry. He was a Service Advisor. From that point, I liked Carl. He is a great person. However, more importantly, he began to earn my trust and respect. I trust him completely. Carl knows that I am not very mechanical. He explains everything to me so that I understand what needs to be done and what if any options there are. Carl is a people person. He has a great personality. I always ask for Carl no matter if it is a major problem or just an oil change. People ask my why I go all the way to Hartford Toyota for an oil change, the reason is Carl. The bottom line is that if Carl ever leaves, I will follow him. I sincerely hope that Rich McAllister knows, understands and appreciates what a valuable asset Carl is to Hartford Toyota.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Tina was amazing

by tkar2015 on 09/10/2015

Tina from Hartford Toyota was such a pleasure to work with. Although, I didn't end up purchasing a vehicle from Hartford Toyota, I highly recommend anyone searching to give Tina a call. She completely made it a personal, non pressured experience which in the auto shopping industry is hard to come by.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

2015 Toyota Corolla

by Anika55 on 08/27/2015

Highly recommend this dealer. They offered great service. It was my first time having to shop for a car and I loved that they were patient and extremely courteous. They really went out of their way for me to find the best option for me. They even helped me shop around for car insurance! I loved the entire experience. They really know their stuff here.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

2015 FR-S Coupe

by jcruz4 on 08/25/2015

This is our second vehicle we have purchased here. We are very happy with the way Steve Basora handled all of our transactions and paper work. He was very knowledgeable of the FR-S and taught us everything about it. Overall great experience at Hartford Toyota. Thanks Steve.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Love this dealership

by KimberlyHarris on 08/24/2015

I was looking online at the Toyota website for a new truck although I have always been a Ford person myself,it was not even a half hour before Jill Bruno called me answering all my questions. As much as she wanted me to buy a car she didn't push me or get upset when I said i could not afford it at the moment. I will definitely be buying my truck from Toyota Hartford with out a doubt.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

2011 Toyota Corolla S

by Brownjac33 on 08/22/2015

I just purchase a 2011 Toyota Corolla from Zubair Mumtaz, he's the best sales person I've met. He helped me from service department even called his own agent to help me get insurance on Saturday! I love him and will send all my friends to him!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

very satisfied.

by Saraw628 on 08/19/2015

Everyone was helpful from my first phone call to my purchase. Very professional and helpful. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

I love my Corolla

by Marcpeterkin on 08/19/2015

I was walking around not sure what I can get. My sales person Zubair went above and beyond helping me getting a Corolla! I'm so impressed by his effort and enthusiasm! Thanks to Zubair Mumtaz, I'll recommend him to all my friends!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Yes they are a super store!!

by sandymist on 08/19/2015

I was shopping for a used Camry for my daughter. I called the store and spoke to Tina. she was very helpful reviewing the inventory with me and arranging an appointment for me to meet with her. I greeted and Tina was actually at the door waiting for me.The salesman was very helpful as well as I found the perfect car for my daughter. Thank you , your staff was really super!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Experience

by carchild513 on 08/18/2015

Recently was in the market for a new vehicle. Had contact with Tina Zarlenga, she was very helpful during my shopping process. She had arranged an appointment for me to come in to take a look at the inventory. When I got there it was overall a great time. The sales consultant offered me different options and helped me decide what to do. Thanks Hartford Toyota!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Got a 2008 tC!

by Stevedowdy on 08/18/2015

I walked in to check out a used tC, my sales rep Chen helped me exploring different options. She was very polite, and friendly. Will definitely recommend her to my friends and family in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great job as always

by markbach15 on 08/18/2015

I brought my Rav4 in and Carl was the service advisor that helped me. This will be the 4th or 5th time I have come here and the 2nd time I have worked with Carl. I trust him and he is very professional. I will return and continue to service with Carl for as long as I own my vehicle. Thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Love the car

by aaaa2 on 08/18/2015

Hi Came to your store in August. was very impressed with service. Spoke with Tina Zarlenga in Internet dept.very pleasant and helpful. Defiantly will recommend you to others. Thank you, gena

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
334 cars in stock
209 new85 used40 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes