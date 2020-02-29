service Rating

There is one reason I still get my Camry serviced at Hartford Toyota. It is Carl Maratta. After a bad experience a few years ago, I was ready to move on from Hartford Toyota. However, I found out that Carl was returning to Hartford Toyota. I first had the pleasure of meeting Carl shortly after I purchased my Camry. He was a Service Advisor. From that point, I liked Carl. He is a great person. However, more importantly, he began to earn my trust and respect. I trust him completely. Carl knows that I am not very mechanical. He explains everything to me so that I understand what needs to be done and what if any options there are. Carl is a people person. He has a great personality. I always ask for Carl no matter if it is a major problem or just an oil change. People ask my why I go all the way to Hartford Toyota for an oil change, the reason is Carl. The bottom line is that if Carl ever leaves, I will follow him. I sincerely hope that Rich McAllister knows, understands and appreciates what a valuable asset Carl is to Hartford Toyota. Read more