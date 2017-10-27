5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

BEYOND REPROACH, THE BEST I HAVE EVER EXPERIENCED!!! I had to put in all caps to stress the level of pleasure, easy and considerations that Ive received from these guys from start to end. My journey began when i had to surrender my MB with two months to go. They had advised on how two best surrender the car and how to negotiate the excess miles and any other surcharges that I may receive. Outside of that, where do i begin!? First and foremost, the showroom is very nice and they always have hot coffee and depending on the time in the morning, Bagels with assortment of cream cheeses. Secondly, they are extremely knowledgeable about the product and far better than any other dealer I have dealt with and just because you are looking around it didn't seem like they wanted to get rid of you the second they doubted that you were a real customer. As a disclosure Ive owned MB/Cadillac/BMW. Thirdly, and this is the most important item to me is the DEAL that I got. I am from NY and i have other than visiting pretty much every deal in NY, had called at least two dozen more - none of them had even come close to a deal I got!!! NONE! In fact most of them told me that i should get the deal in writing as they did not believe that the deal was possible and insisted that i must have missed something or that this was not a really deal and that they would switch the deal on me at the last minute. Well, i picked up my car on July 31st and now a proud owner of 2015 S4. I would advise anyone to make this your last stop when shopping for an AUDI. I would put my reputations and willing to share any information that is necessary to prove that this is not just another fake review but an actual customer! Primarily Ive dealt with Paul I and Dmitry S (General Sale Manager) and both of them were very prompt and pretty much have accommodated me in every way possible. In addition to that Eric, who is their General Manager had personally welcomed me to the Audi family, which I thought was a very nice touch. They have updated me along the way and at no point did I feel like I wasn't informed about anything along the order process and the built of the car. As a parting gift they even gave me two mugs and a an R8 hat on the house. Bottom line - Make this your last stop as you will get great service and best price from Paul & Dmitry. Read more