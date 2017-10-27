New Country Audi
Worst dealer I've ever felt with
by 10/27/2017on
The absolute worst automobile dealer that I have ever used! I bought a used Audi A5 from them in late September 2017. The salesman, Johnny Rosalino, was competent but a little pushy to get a deal done before the end of the month. No worries there, as that's what you sometimes get with used car salesmen. My issues with them began after I had paid for the car. Anything service related from them immediately ceased. I asked for the second set of keys and, of course they didn't have any. I asked if they would get one for us and was told "sure, but it's $450.00". I was promised service records, which is a simple list of what has been done to the car, but it took weeks of unanswered calls and emails. At closing I was surprised by $245.00 of additional charges. Part of which was to secure license plates and get them delivered. As I write this I am still waiting on the plates 4 weeks later. The temporary tag expires tomorrow. I have called, left messages and sent emails & texts with no response. I finally got to communicate with Johnny this afternoon and was told the plates were being sent out today. I asked it they would overnight them as my daughter needs the car. They said no. If you are considering buying an Audi, do yourself a favor and look for a reputable dealer elsewhere.
Great Experience!!
by 12/06/2016on
I spoke to Ian Chang when I called in (I live 150 miles away). We spoke about a car in his inventory, as well as discussed my trade-in. We made the deal over the phone!! When I went to pick up, no surprises. Everything as we discussed, and all taken care of by Ian!! He is the MAN!! Thank you!
Thanks!!
by 07/24/2016on
What a great experience! We actually bought a Subaru WRX STI '11 from Ian Chang over the phone sight unseen until we went to pick it up. It was exactly as described and they went above and beyond, new tires and brakes. Great customer service!! Thanks again!!
Poor Service
by 08/16/2014on
After being very excited about shopping for a CPO Audi A6, my wife and I visited New Country as our first stop (it being closest to home). We were assigned a sales person who started showing us some options. After outlining what we were looking for and our price range, he apparently went to get a key (or something else) and 20min later we were still waiting in the hot sun and he didn't return. We went back inside the office to find out what was happening and found him at his desk shuffling papers. My wife was definitely at her limit at that point but I decided to give him another chance and asked the receptionist to let him know we were still waiting. She notified him and I sat for another 5min to no avail. In the end we went to Meadowlands in NJ and found the perfect A6 which we bought the same day. New Country was a terrible experience and we are never going back. Wouldn't recommend it to my worst enemy.
My Brand New S4 and exceptional service and price
by 08/05/2014on
BEYOND REPROACH, THE BEST I HAVE EVER EXPERIENCED!!! I had to put in all caps to stress the level of pleasure, easy and considerations that Ive received from these guys from start to end. My journey began when i had to surrender my MB with two months to go. They had advised on how two best surrender the car and how to negotiate the excess miles and any other surcharges that I may receive. Outside of that, where do i begin!? First and foremost, the showroom is very nice and they always have hot coffee and depending on the time in the morning, Bagels with assortment of cream cheeses. Secondly, they are extremely knowledgeable about the product and far better than any other dealer I have dealt with and just because you are looking around it didn't seem like they wanted to get rid of you the second they doubted that you were a real customer. As a disclosure Ive owned MB/Cadillac/BMW. Thirdly, and this is the most important item to me is the DEAL that I got. I am from NY and i have other than visiting pretty much every deal in NY, had called at least two dozen more - none of them had even come close to a deal I got!!! NONE! In fact most of them told me that i should get the deal in writing as they did not believe that the deal was possible and insisted that i must have missed something or that this was not a really deal and that they would switch the deal on me at the last minute. Well, i picked up my car on July 31st and now a proud owner of 2015 S4. I would advise anyone to make this your last stop when shopping for an AUDI. I would put my reputations and willing to share any information that is necessary to prove that this is not just another fake review but an actual customer! Primarily Ive dealt with Paul I and Dmitry S (General Sale Manager) and both of them were very prompt and pretty much have accommodated me in every way possible. In addition to that Eric, who is their General Manager had personally welcomed me to the Audi family, which I thought was a very nice touch. They have updated me along the way and at no point did I feel like I wasn't informed about anything along the order process and the built of the car. As a parting gift they even gave me two mugs and a an R8 hat on the house. Bottom line - Make this your last stop as you will get great service and best price from Paul & Dmitry.
I Had a Great Experience!
by 11/26/2013on
It's been one week since I picked up my new Q7 from New Country Audi, and the experience from start to finish was absolutely amazing. I was so impressed with the level of service, attention to detail, and care that I received that I had to let others know. I have been buying and leasing luxury cars for a long time, and this is the first time I have done business with New Country Audi of Greenwich, and they exceeded all my expectations. The car salesman that I worked with was Marcell, from the moment I told him what I was looking for and the price range I was comfortable with; he made it his mission to make sure I got exactly I was looking for. He did exactly what he said he was going do, he found me the Q7 with all the trimmings I required within the budget. I was so impressed with the level of service by everyone including the GM that I recommended this dealership to a number of my colleagues. If I am buying or leasing an Audi, this is the only dealership I am going to.
Worse buying experience ever
by 09/30/2013on
I attempted to buy a car from the dealership. Followed their process, bought plane tickets only to find out after hours that they stated they hadn't received the money. I spent hours on the phone with them as they were condescending and outright untruthful...NEVER BUY FROM THEM!!!!!
NEW COUNTRY AUDI OF GREENWICH IS THE BEST OF THE BEST
by 04/05/2013on
NEW COUNTRY AUDI OF GREENWICH IS THE BEST OF THE BEST. I received a generous trade-in value for my old car and a competitive price on my new Audi. Bill S., my salesperson, and Jason L., the General Sales manager, worked very hard from the outset to structure a deal that worked for everyone. There was no good cop/bad cop only a true effort to achieve a WIN-WIN. The closing went smoothly with no surprises Kelly A., who handled all the paperwork, is a real pro. I put down a deposit on a Thursday (on a car still in a plastic wrapper) and picked up my new Audi perfectly preped the following day.
