I decided to purchase my mother a car for her birthday. I took her to Lexus of Greenwich for her to see the ES 350.The receptionist asked if we could use some assistance. When we said yes we heard her call a sales rep. Out of the corner of my eye I saw this guy with the phone in his ear peering out of his office. I overheard the receptionist say "Dick you are next and besides there isn't anyone else available. After several minutes more we were approached by Dick Brogan. The first words out of his mouth were that the used car department was down the street. I told him we were not in the market for a used car. I asked if he would show us a ES350. He pointed to one on the showroom floor. Someone came in from the service department and Dick walked over to him and left my mother and I standing there. He finally returned and asked "Well". I asked if we could test drive one. He told me that the demo was being serviced and would be available the following day. He asked if we would like he could price one for us to see if it would be in our budget (if we could afford it).I responded that if wasn't in our budget we wouldn't be there and no need to price one up because I wouldn't want to take up any of his precious time. I then took my mom to another Lexus dealer where we were treated with respect and I purchased not only a ES 350 for my mother but a LS 460 as well for myself. Dick Brogan should learn not to judge a book by it's cover. Young black record producers do buy cars. Read more