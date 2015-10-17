1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

After weeks of communicating with Christina the manager about a jeep, I decided to take a day to visit the dealership. Not only did the used jeep being advertised not exist, it was just a ploy to try to sell a new car upon arrival. To top it off, another sales manager was incredibly rude and condescending. I felt insulted multiple times over in the 10 minutes I was there. Beware of this dealership. Read more