Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Jeep Chrysler Dodge Ram City

Jeep Chrysler Dodge Ram City

Visit dealer’s website 
631 W Putnam Ave, Greenwich, CT 06830
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Jeep Chrysler Dodge Ram City

2 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Highly recommend

by Mommy822411 on 10/17/2015

Our salesperson, Christina, was extremely knowledge. She listened to our needs and our budget and found us the perfect vehicle. Christina made us feel like we were valued customers from the minute we walked in the door. Our transaction went quickly and smoothly. Truly one of the best experiences we ever had purchasing a car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Bait and switch

by Jonwoods on 02/14/2015

After weeks of communicating with Christina the manager about a jeep, I decided to take a day to visit the dealership. Not only did the used jeep being advertised not exist, it was just a ploy to try to sell a new car upon arrival. To top it off, another sales manager was incredibly rude and condescending. I felt insulted multiple times over in the 10 minutes I was there. Beware of this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
21 cars in stock
0 new0 used21 certified pre-owned
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Jeep Grand Cherokee
0 new|0 used|
11 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Jeep Compass
Jeep Compass
0 new|0 used|
4 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Jeep Wrangler
Jeep Wrangler
0 new|0 used|
2 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for