Highly recommend
by 10/17/2015on
Our salesperson, Christina, was extremely knowledge. She listened to our needs and our budget and found us the perfect vehicle. Christina made us feel like we were valued customers from the minute we walked in the door. Our transaction went quickly and smoothly. Truly one of the best experiences we ever had purchasing a car.
Bait and switch
by 02/14/2015on
After weeks of communicating with Christina the manager about a jeep, I decided to take a day to visit the dealership. Not only did the used jeep being advertised not exist, it was just a ploy to try to sell a new car upon arrival. To top it off, another sales manager was incredibly rude and condescending. I felt insulted multiple times over in the 10 minutes I was there. Beware of this dealership.
